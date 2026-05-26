Macaulay Culkin Says John Candy Saw His Dad’s Red Flags Before Anyone Else, Keeping Him Safe

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John Candy was always considered one of the nicest guys in the harsh, ruthless world of Hollywood, and this, along with his incredible talent, was consistently noted by everyone who worked with him throughout the great comedian’s unfortunately short life.

But as it turns out, Candy was also incredibly perceptive, able to recognize “red flags” in people after just a few days of interaction. For example, Macaulay Culkin recently revealed that Candy was perhaps the first to spot “red flags” in his toxic father.

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Sometimes, great actors aren’t actually the most decent people in real life, but this can’t be said about comedy legend John Candy

Image credits: Uncle Buck / Universal Pictures

In a recent documentary about John Candy, made by Colin Hanks, various Hollywood stars recalled their interactions with the great comedian

At the end of last year, Colin Hanks released a documentary called “John Candy: I ​​Like Me,” in which numerous stars who worked with him on various films shared their impressions. Tom Hanks and Dan Aykroyd, Martin Short and Steve Martin, Andrea Martin, and, of course, Macaulay Culkin – all were incredibly candid in their conversations about John.

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For example, Culkin admitted that even before his fame skyrocketed after the “Home Alone” movie, Candy realized that the young actor’s father, Christopher Culkin, was a rather toxic person. Then unknown, Macaulay Culkin played the youngest of three Russell kids in the 1989 comedy “Uncle Buck,” and Candy was already a known movie star.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre / WireImage

For example, Macaulay Culkin, who shared screen time with Candy even before hitting fame in “Home Alone,” said that he was among the first people to spot his father being really toxic

And yet, the famous actor always treated his young colleague with genuine warmth and attention, and it only took him a few glances at the father-son relationship to realize something was wrong in their family. “I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, ‘Is everything alright over there? Are you doing well? Good day? Everything’s alright? Everything good at home? Alright,'” Culkin recalls in the film.

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Image credits: Home Alone / 20th Century Studios

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After his successful debut in “Uncle Buck,” Macaulay Culkin was cast in Chris Columbus’s comedy “Home Alone,” and the film’s huge success instantly brought the kid worldwide fame. Incidentally, Candy also played the cameo role of Polka musician Gus Polinski in “Home Alone.” And it also seems that Christopher Culkin’s son’s success actually went to his head…

Image credits: Home Alone / 20th Century Studios

According to Culkin, Candy was a truly great person, and he always asked the kid if everything was okay in his family

Over the next few years, he mercilessly exploited his son’s talent, his only interest being to squeeze the maximum fees out of producers. He tried to get all his seven kids involved in acting, but ultimately only two others, Kieran and Rory, became actors. As a result, by the mid-1990s, after several resounding box office failures, Macaulay Culkin put his acting career on hold.

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“Richie Rich,” released in December 1994, was Culkin’s last acting role for many years, and afterward, he faced a protracted legal battle against his own father, who was trying to sue him for the millions he’d earned. Sadly, in that same year, 1994, just a couple of months earlier, John Candy left this world after a heart attack at the age of just 43…

Yes, Macaulay Culkin never regained the superstar status of his childhood, but his victory over his toxic father largely enabled his younger brother Kieran (remember Fuller from “Home Alone”) to become one of the most sought-after actors of our time, who won an Oscar last year – an Oscar that John Candy, alas, never had…

However, you’ll never take your awards and millions with you to the next world, and if, even three decades after your passing, many people still remember you and fondly recall communicating with you, perhaps that’s what matters most? After all, it’s in the memories of others that we always remain alive – as happened with the decent man and great actor John Candy…

Many netizens also recalled their warmest memories of John Candy and expressed their sympathy to Culkin as well

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