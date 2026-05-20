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Human development has allowed us to build skyscrapers and land rovers on Mars. But for everyday problems—like needing an adapter for your speakers, fixing a broken lawnmower wheel, or stopping a door from slamming shut—we don’t need the help of billion-dollar industries. Oftentimes, a little creativity is enough.

People who come up with these clever fixes proudly share them on the subreddit r/LowTechBrilliance, alongside with others’ ingenious solutions they’ve spotted out in the wild. So, as a reminder that we regular folks are often far more resourceful than we give ourselves credit for, we compiled some of the best examples below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lost Finger Can‘T Stop A Gamer

Low-tech finger prosthetic gaming solution after amputation

Liliana_RosePetal Report

9points
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    #2

    A Stack Of Cups That You Can Turn To Indicate When Coffee Was Brewed

    Coffee cup timer marking brew time on disposable cup

    lazeebones001 Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    No Funnel, No Problem

    Low-tech fuel pouring trick using cut plastic bottle as funnel attached to gas tank

    WideEyes369 Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    This Low Maintenance Reversible Bench

    Convertible bench with adjustable seating mechanism

    Garcia_Marie Report

    6points
    POST
    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But but wait it doesn't include hostile features to prevent sleeping on it!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #5

    "My Dad ""Fixed"" My Lawnmower"

    Lawn mower with wooden wheel replacement hack

    WrightReagan69 Report

    6points
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    #6

    The Real Hydrohomies

    Water plant clam sensor for automatic city water shutoff

    hoimangkuk Report

    6points
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    #7

    Old Dude In The Seat Next To Me On My Flight Used A Partially Inflated Baggy As A Phone Stand... Brilliant

    Low-tech phone holder made with plastic bag cushioning on airplane tray

    Groundbreaking-Life4 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Cool Mechanical Hand Sanitizer Dispenser W Foot Pedal, No Batteries Or Hand Sensor Needed

    Foot-operated sanitizer dispenser stand for low-tech hands-free hygiene

    bigkingmc Report

    6points
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    #9

    Combination Beer Cooler BBQ Grill

    Low-tech solution using a toilet as a fire pit and cooler with ice and drinks

    scooterankle Report

    6points
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    #10

    For Remote Teaching Without A Document Camera

    Low-tech trick to avoid webcam with pencil taped to CD on laptop screen

    mission-bureet Report

    5points
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    #11

    Six People Can Have Their Own Lock And Each One Can Open The Gate!

    Low-tech security solution using multiple padlocks chained together

    peelednbaked Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Just Found This Sub, This Was A Functioning Lawnmower I Saw While In Bulgaria, Great Use Of Limited Resources

    Low-tech wooden push mower built from scrap materials on grass

    MongoloidMike13 Report

    5points
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    #13

    Successfully Used String To Direct AC Unit Condensation Down Into A Pitcher

    Long string hanging from air conditioner to water glass below as low-tech solution

    dlfoster311 Report

    5points
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    #14

    Need A Level?

    Low-tech solution using a bottle balanced on a plank for a practical purpose outdoors

    Delancy21 Report

    5points
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    #15

    No Adapter Needed

    Improvised guitar cable connection using bent copper wire

    Tyla_Thompson Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    No Stop Sign? No Problem

    Roadwork worker using handheld stop sign for traffic control

    Jontolo Report

    4points
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    #17

    Attractive And Humane Mousetrap Vase Made By Aakash Dewan In India

    Low-tech mouse trap design with shaped ceramic containers and a mouse

    donvara7 Report

    4points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally someone built a better mouse trap!

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #18

    Can’t Have Lower Tech Than A Sundial (Slightly Cheating To Be Made With 3D Printer Tho)

    Low-tech shadow message with green tool projecting text on pavement

    CapnTx Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Painting The Ceiling Brilliance

    Low-tech paint roller hack using umbrella taped for ceiling painting

    zznznbznnnz Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Made Floaties For My Avocado Seeds So I Don’t Have To Remember To Add Water To Them

    Low-tech solution for avocado seed sprouting using foam supports in water

    AzureCerulean Report

    4points
    POST
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    #21

    Ingenious Doorstop

    Low-tech door stop made from crossed pencils wedged under door

    MrVlnka Report

    4points
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    #22

    Foot Operated Hand Wash Station I Built For My Wife. Clean Water In Bottom; Waste Water Collected Above

    DIY handwashing station using stacked buckets, basin, and pipe indoors

    Justen913 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Years Ago I Needed To Prop A Camera Pi Up On A Tripod. The 1/4-20-Thread-To-USB-A-Male Adapter Was Born

    Homemade camera stand made from a USB stick and mount with low-tech fix

    AzureCerulean Report

    4points
    POST
    john-neish avatar
    MotorcycleDoggo
    MotorcycleDoggo
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    USB connectors are not know for their structural strength, but awesome while it lasts

    2
    2points
    reply
    #24

    We Needed To Disassemble A Shelf In An Office And We Didn’t Have A Mallet. Rubber Bands + Hammer = Mallet

    Hammer secured with rubber bands as a low-tech grip or holder

    KingofHarts32 Report

    4points
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    #25

    My Brother Got Tired Of Holding His iPad Up

    Low-tech tablet stand made from a fork with handle on a table

    sirreldar Report

    4points
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    #26

    Switch Remote Control

    Low-tech light switch locking mechanism made with PVC pipe to prevent usage

    stimmen Report

    4points
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    #27

    Set Up A Siphon Out Of Old Pipe To Drain The Kid's Paddling Pool Quicker, And With Less Mess, Than The Drain Plug. (Or Watering The Plants, Which I Also Did)

    Homemade pool water drainage system using PVC pipes and pool edge

    Zippyversion1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    My Puzzle Came With A Stand For The Box

    Puzzle box turned into a stand for tablet device low-tech hack

    Ionsife Report

    4points
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    #29

    If It Works Then Why Not?

    DIY network equipment housing made from a bucket placed in tree branches

    210500081 Report

    4points
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    #30

    Teacher's Solution To Cheating

    Low-tech solution for phone charging spots labeled on chalkboard classroom shelf

    Jontolo Report

    3points
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    #31

    It Is A Rain Boot

    Old boot repurposed as a low-tech drainage pipe cover on exterior wall

    SnooSketches9348 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Low Tech Cooling

    Creative low-tech method using a stuffed dummy to discourage bed invaders

    lordpan Report

    3points
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    #33

    Just A Branch And A Marker Will Do

    Car gear shift k**b replaced with a rustic wooden handle as low-tech upgrade

    ne0bi0 Report

    3points
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    #34

    How To Link Up Multiple Barrels For Rainwater Collection

    Stacked rain barrels connected with pipes for low-tech water collection system

    MsWeather Report

    3points
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    #35

    How To Stop The Remote From Going Missing

    Protective metal cage to prevent remote control theft in public areas

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Bent Mirrored Steel Turns One Candle Into Four

    Low-tech candle reflection setup using a tri-fold mirror for enhanced light

    CSandiego Report

    3points
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    #37

    No Air? Just Use A Pvc Elbow

    Low-tech USPS mail truck fix with a PVC pipe handle attached to the door

    kal_ulysses Report

    3points
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    #38

    Face Shield - Cut Plastic, Punch Wholes, Attach To Glasses (Image Via The Inventor - Tokujin Yoshioka, Japanese Olympic Torch Designer)

    Person wearing a face shield combined with a face mask as low-tech protection

    amesco Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Defrosting The Freezer Mess-Free With Nothing But A Hose, A Bucket, And Some Duct Tape

    Freezer defrosting using hose drainage with tape sealing inside

    WatermelonArtist Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Vertical Gardening Using Plastic Bottles And A Drip Irrigation System (Bottle On Top Is Upside Down With A Small Hole In The Bottle Cap Allowing A Slow Water Drip), Project For And With Refugees And People Living In Poverty

    Vertical garden of plants in colorful plastic bottles installed on outdoor wall

    innovationaidco Report

    3points
    POST
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    #41

    No Need For A Slack To Transport Things

    Carrying large item in hatchback car secured with seat belts low-tech method

    phasmobille Report

    3points
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    #42

    Finally Something To Do With An Old Cd Rack: A Ramen Holder

    Vertical ramen noodle rack organizer using wire stand next to glass door

    Carnifex Report

    3points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great for your fallout shelter!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #43

    To Be Hung Next To A TV And Connected To It With An Hdmi Cable

    DIY hanging tablet holder made with wire hanger in corner low-tech solution

    NajeedStone Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Driving Your Rear Wheels Into Blocks To Transform Your Trailer Into A Ramp

    Low-tech car loading solution using wooden blocks under truck tires

    permaro Report

    3points
    POST
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    #45

    This Device Was Used To Listen For Enemy Planes

    Vintage low-tech communication device with large ear trumpets worn by man

    DutchRonin Report

    3points
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    #46

    300 Year Old Device That Lets You Open 7 Books At Once

    Antique wooden rotating book carousel in historic library low-tech solution

    DutchRonin Report

    3points
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    #47

    Turned An Old Trampoline Into A Greenhouse!!

    Homemade greenhouse built with plastic sheeting and wooden frame in yard

    Not totally done yet but I’m already brainstorming what to grow in here. I’m in CT USA. any advice on what vegis I can grow overwinter in it? I’m thinking cold crops might have a chance of survival through most of the winter but I’ve never had a greenhouse before. The plastic isn’t as clear as I thought it would be but I’m reading that might be beneficial heat-wise anyway so I’m Leaving it as is for now.

    stimmen Report

    2points
    POST
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