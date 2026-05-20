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Human development has allowed us to build skyscrapers and land rovers on Mars. But for everyday problems—like needing an adapter for your speakers, fixing a broken lawnmower wheel, or stopping a door from slamming shut—we don’t need the help of billion-dollar industries. Oftentimes, a little creativity is enough.

People who come up with these clever fixes proudly share them on the subreddit r/LowTechBrilliance, alongside with others’ ingenious solutions they’ve spotted out in the wild. So, as a reminder that we regular folks are often far more resourceful than we give ourselves credit for, we compiled some of the best examples below.