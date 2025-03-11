ADVERTISEMENT

Love Is Blind contestant Sara Carton left viewers stunned when she rejected Ben Mezzenga, even though she still “loved” him.

Netizens erupted with mixed reactions when 29-year-old Sara said his conservative views were a dealbreaker.

The oncology nurse from Minnesota later said she and the account executive, 27, tried to make things work after filming came to an end. But he ghosted her “out of nowhere.”

Love Is Blind contestant Sara Carton sparked a heated debate after breaking up with Ben Mezzenga at the altar



In the season 8 finale of Love Is Blind, wedding guests dropped their jaws when Sara told her Love Is Blind fiancé that she wanted a partner who is on the same “wavelength.”

“I love you so much, but I have always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength,” she said.

“And so today… I can’t,” she added before leaving Ben alone at the altar and walking away.

Later, in the finale episode, Sara was captured talking to family members about how he didn’t seem to have strong opinions about some of the subjects she cared about, like the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Sometimes I did wonder if it was surface, fun, carefree love that we had,” she told the cameras at one point.

“Equality, religion, the vaccine — I brought up all these things because I think they’re all important conversations. Whatever you believe, at least have the conversation,” she continued.

The bride said she “loved” her fiancée but felt they weren’t on the same page when it came to religion and politics

In an earlier episode, Sara asked Ben while still in separate pods about whether he would be comfortable being around her gay sister.

“100 percent,” he responded.

But after she dramatically called off their wedding, she told viewers that there was no “curiosity” coming from him, and she always wanted a partner who was curious about how she thinks.

Sara faced backlash for her decision, with some people saying, “Ben dodged a bullet”

Sara faced backlash from conservative viewers about her decision, with one saying, “You were the one who wasn’t respectful to his views.”

In response to a tweet about conservatives “melting down” over the breakup, one said, “We’re not melting down. To be honest, the fact that she’s so intolerant means he escaped a certain bad marriage.”

“This wasn’t love is political Sara. Ben dodged a bullet,” one commenter said.

Another agreed saying, “he dodged a woke bullet.”

“Hypocrisy is strong with this one. Maybe try being more inclusive and open minded next time,” another wrote.

On the other hand, many supported her decision and said, “Matching ‘values’ is a pretty big thing in a marriage.”

Some netizens believed it was important to have “Matching ‘values’” in a marriage

“i love her perspective and how she is so clear about it,” one said.

Another wrote, “Ew why was someone like him even allowed on the show.”

After the filming of the show came to an end, Sara and Ben continued living together for about a week or two before he ghosted her.

Sara and Ben, both from Minnesota, were captured having discussions about serious issues on the show

“One day, he dropped me. We had a discussion of us being together, and that one day… he removed me from Find My Friends,” she told People.

She said was “confused” because his apparent silence came “out of nowhere.

“I was shocked,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s when I had the most clarity of who Ben was.”