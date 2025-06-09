While the experience left a lasting impact on her, Galina acknowledged that it ultimately made her more resilient. "I continue my mission of changing stereotypes about female beauty, and now, when I see negative reactions, I understand that this is often the first step toward acceptance and changing perspectives. Slowly but surely, society is beginning to accept a broader and more liberated understanding of femininity.

The journey of breaking stereotypes is never easy, but it's necessary for social progress. Every negative comment, every threat I received, paradoxically strengthened my resolve to continue my work. Because I understood that the strongest resistance often comes when you're truly changing something important in society.

What started as a personal battle has evolved into a movement for freedom of self-expression and redefinition of beauty standards. The transformation I've witnessed – from hatred to acceptance, from criticism to imitation – proves that persistent dedication to authentic vision can eventually overcome even the most deeply rooted prejudices.”