Galina Tychinina is a hairdresser who helps women feel confident and beautiful by giving them bold, short haircuts. She believes that femininity isn’t about having long hair — it’s about how you care for yourself and carry yourself with love and confidence.

For this article, we've selected some new, amazing before-and-after photos of women who decided to trade their long locks for fresh, stylish short cuts. With Galina’s help, they overcame their fears and found a new look that truly suits them.

More info: Instagram

#1

Before-and-after short hair makeover by stylist showing transformation from long to chic cropped haircut.

galina_totorina Report

Galina told Bored Panda that she sees haircuts as a powerful means of self-expression and confidence, emphasizing that it’s the woman who brings a short hairstyle to life. "But sometimes it happens that a minor element in the haircut gives it a new look. Everything is individual and needs to be observed," she added.
    #2

    Woman showcasing short hair before-and-after makeovers by stylist, featuring chic transformation and modern hairstyle.

    galina_totorina Report

    #3

    Woman with short hair makeover showing before and after hairstyle transformation in a green tank top against gray background.

    galina_totorina Report

    Galina believes that the idea of long hair as a standard of beauty is merely a stereotype. "Many women cannot properly care for their long hair. They don't have time to even wash their hair sometimes, and dirty hair tied back is not feminine, and definitely not something that could be considered 'well-groomed'. Femininity is not in the hair, it's in self-love, in care, and in attitude towards oneself."
    #4

    Side-by-side images showing short hair before-and-after makeovers by a stylist in a salon setting.

    galina_totorina Report

    #5

    Before and after short hair makeover by stylist, showing transformation from medium length to chic pixie cut.

    galina_totorina Report

    Galina shared that at the beginning of her career, specializing in short women's haircuts, she encountered intense backlash and resistance. "Daily, I received more than 300 messages with threats and insults. People didn't just criticize my work – they threatened me with physical violence, wrote about throwing acid at me, about breaking my hands. Entire websites appeared on the internet dedicated to bullying me and my work.

    It was especially painful to realize that the main stream of negativity came from fellow hairdressers. This led to a complete break with the professional community. I realized that people in the hairdressing industry could no longer be my colleagues. When you receive such an amount of hatred daily from people in your profession, trust is irreversibly destroyed.”
    #6

    Woman showing short hair before-and-after makeover with styled wavy blonde hair by professional stylist indoors.

    galina_totorina Report

    #7

    Before and after short hair makeover showing transformation with a stylish, modern haircut by the expert stylist.

    galina_totorina Report

    While the experience left a lasting impact on her, Galina acknowledged that it ultimately made her more resilient. "I continue my mission of changing stereotypes about female beauty, and now, when I see negative reactions, I understand that this is often the first step toward acceptance and changing perspectives. Slowly but surely, society is beginning to accept a broader and more liberated understanding of femininity.

    The journey of breaking stereotypes is never easy, but it's necessary for social progress. Every negative comment, every threat I received, paradoxically strengthened my resolve to continue my work. Because I understood that the strongest resistance often comes when you're truly changing something important in society.

    What started as a personal battle has evolved into a movement for freedom of self-expression and redefinition of beauty standards. The transformation I've witnessed – from hatred to acceptance, from criticism to imitation – proves that persistent dedication to authentic vision can eventually overcome even the most deeply rooted prejudices.”

    #8

    Side-by-side short hair makeover showing before-and-after styles with a modern bob cut by a skilled stylist.

    galina_totorina Report

    #9

    Before-and-after short hair makeover by stylist showing dramatic transformation in modern salon setting.

    galina_totorina Report

    #10

    Woman showcasing a short hair before-and-after makeover with a sleek, modern haircut in a salon setting.

    galina_totorina Report

    #11

    Woman with long hair getting a short hair makeover by a stylist, showing before and after transformation.

    galina_totorina Report

    #12

    Side-by-side short hair before-and-after makeover showing a dark brown shoulder-length style and a blonde pixie cut.

    galina_totorina Report

    #13

    Side-by-side short hair before and after makeover featuring a woman with a stylish and natural look outdoors.

    galina_totorina Report

    #14

    Side-by-side short hair before and after makeover showing a woman with a fresh stylish haircut and smiling face

    galina_totorina Report

    #15

    Before-and-after short hair makeover showing a woman’s transformation from medium length to chic, textured pixie cut by stylist.

    galina_totorina Report

    #16

    Woman with long hair before and after incredible short hair makeover by stylist, smiling with distinct hair and makeup changes.

    galina_totorina Report

    #17

    Before-and-after short hair makeover showing a stylist transforming a woman's hairstyle with a chic, voluminous look.

    galina_totorina Report

    #18

    Before-and-after short hair makeover by stylist, showing a transformation from medium-length to chic short hairstyle.

    galina_totorina Report

    #19

    Before-and-after short hair makeover by stylist showing transformation from long hair to chic, textured short haircut indoors.

    galina_totorina Report

    #20

    Before-and-after short hair makeover by stylist showing transformation from medium to chic pixie cut in a modern salon setting.

    galina_totorina Report

    #21

    Woman with short hair before and after makeover by stylist, showing a fresh and stylish short hair transformation.

    galina_totorina Report

    #22

    Before-and-after short hair makeover of a woman smiling during a stylish haircut transformation by a professional stylist.

    galina_totorina Report

    #23

    Before-and-after short hair makeover showing transformation from long wavy hair to a stylish short haircut and polished look.

    galina_totorina Report

    #24

    Before and after short hair makeover by stylist showing transformation with stylish, textured haircut and fresh look indoors.

    galina_totorina Report

    #25

    Before-and-after short hair makeover on a woman with blonde hair, styled by a professional in a salon setting.

    galina_totorina Report

    #26

    Woman with blonde medium-length hair in a before photo and a short hair makeover in an after photo by stylist.

    galina_totorina Report

    #27

    Before-and-after short hair makeover by stylist showing transformation with new haircut and style indoors.

    galina_totorina Report

    #28

    Before-and-after short hair makeover showing stylish transformation by a professional stylist in a modern salon setting.

    galina_totorina Report

    #29

    Side by side before and after short hair makeover by stylist showing dramatic transformation and fresh look.

    galina_totorina Report

    #30

    Woman showcasing short hair before-and-after makeover, wearing green sweater and smiling while taking mirror selfies.

    galina_totorina Report

    #31

    Side-by-side before and after short hair makeover by stylist, showing a dramatic transformation in a salon setting.

    galina_totorina Report

    #32

    Side-by-side photo showing a short hair before-and-after makeover by a stylist in a modern salon.

    galina_totorina Report

    #33

    Before and after short hair makeover by stylist, featuring a dramatic transformation with a chic pixie cut and glasses.

    galina_totorina Report

    #34

    Woman with medium hair before and after short hair makeover, wearing blue shirt and gold necklace in indoor setting.

    galina_totorina Report

