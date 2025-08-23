Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Considers Locking Up Food After Cheap In-Laws Keep Annoying Her
Woman with curly hair and headband sitting in kitchen, covering face with hands, feeling annoyed and stressed.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman Considers Locking Up Food After Cheap In-Laws Keep Annoying Her

Most folks understand the tragedy of the commons from, sadly, personal experience. Shared spaces are a great concept, but it just takes one (or at least a few) particularly entitled people to ruin them for everyone.

A woman asked if she would be unreasonable for locking up the food and toiletries in a holiday home she shares with her SIL, who would regularly use everything up and not replace it. Netizens shared their thoughts and reactions and a few also gave her some suggestions for the future.

    It’s hard to share things with someone who just uses up your food and toiletries without replacing them

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So one woman decided to lock up her things in a shared holiday house

    Common spaces are often full of pitfalls

    Shared spaces bring out the worst and best in family relationships. A vacation home, for example, is supposed to be a haven, somewhere to enjoy oneself and spend time with family members, yet it can become a tinderbox of tension if members are not respectful of boundaries. Maybe someone always invades the kitchen, rearranges your belongings without asking, or dismisses your desire for time by yourself as “antisocial.” These behaviors might seem small on the surface, but they slowly wear away at comfort and connection. To be able to navigate boundaries in shared spaces is the most important aspect of maintaining harmony and respect.

    The first challenge is that family roles are deeply entrenched. If your sibling has always been bossy, or your parent has always assumed authority over every situation, those patterns tend to resurface the moment you’re all under the same roof. In a holiday setting, where emotions are heightened and expectations for “togetherness” are high, those habits can feel even more intrusive. What makes it harder is the guilt, many people feel selfish for asserting their needs around family, as though boundaries mean rejecting love. But in reality, setting boundaries is what makes long-term closeness sustainable.

    The key is to communicate clearly and early. Waiting until you’re already simmering with frustration usually means the message will come out harsher than intended. Instead, frame your needs in practical terms. Rather than “Stop being so controlling in the kitchen,” try, “I’d like to cook tonight, so could I have the kitchen for a couple of hours by myself?” This transfers the conversation from blame to planning, making it harder for the other individual to be offended.

    Good boundaries help stop real conflicts in the long run

    It also helps to prevent conflict when it does arise. If you expect in advance that noise, privacy, or chores will be conflict areas, talk about it at the outset of the visit. Suggest compromise that is fair: take turns cooking duty, quiet hours at night, or who sleeps in which room based on each person’s needs. While these conversations are unpleasant, they prevent resentment from forming later on.

    But what happens when someone refuses to respect boundaries, even after you’ve explained them? This is where firmness matters. Boundaries without consequences are just wishes. If your uncle repeatedly barges into your room uninvited, it’s not enough to just remind him, you may need to lock the door or excuse yourself from activities until the point is taken seriously. The goal isn’t punishment, it’s demonstrating that your needs are not optional.

    And don’t forget, also, that you can’t stop others from being themselves, but you can stop how you respond. Some of your relatives will never understand, or ever see eye to eye with your boundaries, but that doesn’t mean they’re not valid. Holding your space and your mind is not aggression, it’s self-respect. Sometimes, that will mean taking a walk away, establishing individual time, or even ending your visit early if the atmosphere turns too toxic.
    Lastly, shared vacation home only works if everyone knows that togetherness is fun because of respect. Boundaries are not walls that exclude family but guidelines that make the option of living together without conflict possible. The more openly and quietly you set them, the more you teach others, yes, even family, that love and respect are not antitheses but one.

    Readers gave their thoughts and suggestions

    Family
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

