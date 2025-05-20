Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Being Exposed For Lying About Extreme “Raw Animal” Diet, ‘Liver King’ Speaks Out In New Doc
Muscular man with long beard eating raw animal meat outdoors, representing the extreme raw animal diet controversy.
Lifestyle, News

After Being Exposed For Lying About Extreme “Raw Animal” Diet, ‘Liver King’ Speaks Out In New Doc

The videos are unforgettable. A bearded, heavily muscled man shoves a fistful of bull testicles into his mouth. Brian Johnson, aka The Liver King, duped millions with his nine tenets healthy lifestyle only to then be revealed as a fraud. Now, in his late 40s, Johnson is looking to clear his name in a new documentary, Untold: The Liver King.

Highlights
  • New Netflix doc features raw details of The Liver King’’s odyssey from scrawny kid to pumped charlatan
  • For years, he promoted a diet of bull testicles and raw liver to achieve boundless muscles and strength
  • After admitting to steroid use, Brian Johnson is asking the public for forgiveness, and to keep believing him about ancestral living

For years, Johnson built a massive social media following for his ancestral lifestyle. More than a million loyal followers—Primals, as they were known—enthusiastically replicated his regime of ancestral eating, and spent thousands on the vitamin supplements he was hawking—all with the hopes of one day having the Liver King’s look: ultra ripped, unshaven, and tanned. 

Little did he know that it would all come crashing down in fantastic fashion once he was discovered to be a fraud.

    Bull testes sill rule: dethroned Liver King on why he should get a 2nd chance after lying to the world about roid use

    Muscular man outdoors holding a large raw animal liver, promoting extreme raw animal diet in a sunny field setting.

    Image credits: liverking

    Johnson and his family, his wife known as the Liver Queen, lived by the so-called nine key ancestral tenets which include sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, and bond.

    According to Johnson, the tenets were key to achieving a healthy lifestyle. Sun exposure, for example, was necessary for Vitamin D. Cold showers and exposure to cold temperatures helped improve circulation.

    Muscular man with beard preparing extreme raw animal diet with large knife in rustic kitchen setting.

    Image credits: liverking

    Johnson did not wear shoes in order to “connect” with the environment, and advocated for less screen time to “shield” from electromagnetic fields.

    It was the “eat” part of that list that was the most extreme. It includes primarily consuming offal, which are animal entrails and organs. In video after video, Johnson ate liver, testicles, fertilized eggs and other gag-inducing animal by-products that he would happily consume—raw. 

    The Liver King calls bull on his former life of excess, but not on diet of bull testicles

    Muscular man outdoors biting into raw animal meat, highlighting extreme raw animal diet controversy and Liver King story.

    Image credits: liverking

    Bottles of supplements on a shelf related to raw animal diet promoted by Liver King revealed in new doc.

    Image credits: Netflix

    But then, in 2022, his world crumbled. Evidence surfaced that proved his super cut body was the result of steroid injections. The Liver King was a fraud.  

    A social media influencer had discovered emails showing that the Liver King was using $11,000 worth of steroids per month.

    After strongly denying the claims, he finally admitted it was true. He addressed the issue in a video for his followers, and was hit with a 25 million dollar lawsuit for misleading the public. That was back in 2022. 

    Now, three years later, he wants the world to know he’s a changed man. Kind of. Still the Liver King, but with a few fruits and veggies thrown in. 

    Liver is still King for Brian Johnson, but it now comes with a side of regret, he says in the new documentary

    Muscular man lifting heavy weights in gym, highlighting the raw animal diet controversy surrounding Liver King.

    Image credits: Liver King

    Muscular man with chains around neck and weight plates on back, showcasing strength and raw animal diet lifestyle.

    Image credits: liverking

    During the documentary, Johnson talks about what might have prompted him to become the Liver King. He said he began lifting weights and building his muscles from an early age, perhaps because his father passed away when Johnson was just a toddler and he was searching for a male role model.

    “You’re not gonna have that model of a man to be able to connect you to what it is that a f*cking man is to begin with.”

    Liver King with his family outdoors near geysers, showcasing his muscular physique and raw animal diet lifestyle.

    Image credits: liverking

    Johnson also discusses being bullied for a speech impediment. But one of the biggest revelations of the documentary is that, according to him, his first orgasm happened while at the gym. 

    But when it comes to his and his family’s eating habits, liver and other raw meats—yes, including testicles—are still an important part of his and his family’s diet regimen. At one point in the doc, he nibbles on a strawberry that he thanks for nourishing him.

    Whatever ends up happening with the “new and improved” Liver King remains to be seen. For now, he says he’s “not sure what comes next” for his brand.  

    What balls! Some people are critical of The Liver King’s rebranding

    Muscular man outdoors holding heavy chains, embodying the extreme raw animal diet lifestyle of Liver King.

    Image credits: liverking

    The internet is ablaze with fiery comments after The Liver King’s Netflix debut, with some congratulating the influencer for “getting back out there,” but most are criticizing his comeback with “too soon” or “never again” vibes, or commenting about the morality in raising a family in such a way.

    “Your betrayal isn’t just a stain on your name, it’s a reminder of what happens when ego, money, and manipulation take precedence over truth.”

    Muscular man with long beard lifting kettlebell wrapped in heavy chains in a gym, related to raw animal diet and Liver King.

    Image credits: Liver King

    “I feel SO sorry for those boys. Truly. Did they even go to school? Or were they homeschooled by drug addled, morally bankrupt grifters spewing toxic masculinity?”

    “I watched the first half hour then skipped around to the last 15 minutes. That was more than enough. Does this man ever wear a shirt?”

    Watch the documentary’s trailer below

    The internet says the bull-testicle-eating caveman is full of  bull

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating he won’t be the last lying influencer after the Raw Animal Diet controversy.

    Comment from Paul Ogryzek criticizing fitness influencers, related to Liver King and raw animal diet controversy.

    Comment from Mike Donato on social media stating suspicion about steroids use related to liver king raw animal diet controversy.

    User comment criticizing Liver King, calling him a clown and doubting his extreme raw animal diet claims.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting with disbelief to the liver king extreme raw animal diet controversy.

    Comment text reading The Steroid King by Manny Chuck in a social media style interface, relating to Liver King raw animal diet controversy.

    Comment on social media post about Liver King diet controversy, expressing surprise and skepticism about him being a scammer.

    Comment by Le Tran Quangvu questioning belief in Liver King's raw animal diet claims and mentioning suspicion of steroids.

    Comment on Liver King exposed for lying about extreme raw animal diet, calling him a clown using steroids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Timothy DuLong criticizing the Liver King and his followers after raw animal diet controversy.

    Comment on social media expressing disbelief about the Liver King and his extreme raw animal diet claims.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing Liver King related to his extreme raw animal diet claims controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Liver King and his extreme raw animal diet controversy.

    Comment on social media post by Michael Brown, referencing the extreme raw animal diet related to Liver King controversy.

    Comment on social media criticizing Liver King for lying about extreme raw animal diet, displayed on a white background.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the controversy around Liver King and his raw animal diet claims.

    Comment text on social media about Liver King being exposed for lying about raw animal diet controversies.

    ALT text: Social media comment discussing steroids and raw animal diet claims related to Liver King’s physique and muscle gains.

    Comment discussing steroid use and training in response to the Liver King and extreme raw animal diet controversy.

    Comment by Donny Junior discussing the effort, diet, and steroids related to achieving a specific physique after exposure of Liver King.

