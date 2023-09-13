Brother Takes Away All The Things He Bought His Sister After Being Called A “Parasitic Leech”

Sibling relationships are often the longest relationship in our lives. However, that doesn’t mean that maintaining them is easy.

Sure, the fact that you are growing up in the same environment can be a good thing, allowing you to understand each other better. On the other hand, constantly being together when you are trying to figure yourself out can create tensions and rivalries that damage the connection.

The siblings in this story are suffering from this tension, too. The teenage sister seems to resent her older brother for taking up space in their family home and acts hostile towards him. The brother is not happy with her behavior, so he decides to teach her a lesson. What ensues is a payback story that he shared on the petty revenge subreddit.

When commenting on the situation to Bored Panda, the brother didn’t want to elaborate too much. He mentioned that he was close to his sister before moving out and remained “somewhat close” after he left. They still talk now, so it seems the situation didn’t drastically affect their relationship.

The brother also identified the reason why he got his sister the technology he didn’t have in the first place. He said it was because it was “pretty low range and cheap.”

He also noted that his parents are not worried about the situation. They think it’s their relationship and their own business to take care of.

Living with your parents is pretty common and shouldn’t be looked down upon

The sister seems to have a dated perception of early adulthood. Living with your family until your early thirties is pretty common these days. In fact, one in three of US adults aged 18–34 are living with their parents.

For many, the reasons are related to their economic situation. A lot of young people wish to get a stable job and get their career going before settling down and starting a family. This requires saving up, and what better way to do it than living together with your parents? So, the brother’s move is understandable.

In Europe, the numbers are even higher. In France, over 40% of young adults live with their parents, in Spain, the number is above 60%, and in Italy it’s over 70%. This relates to cultural aspects, as in Europe it is more acceptable to live with your parents until you find your footing in the real world.

Either way, the sister will soon come of age and be put in a position where she will have to navigate the pressures of adulthood herself. Maybe then she will realize it’s not as easy as it seems.

