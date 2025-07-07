Teen Loses Both Parents, Works Two Jobs To Survive, Gets Branded A Freeloader By Brother’s Girlfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships are rarely simple. At their best, they’re built on shared values, mutual support, and understanding, but sometimes, even the people we love the most can reveal a side of themselves we never expected, especially when life throws in real-world responsibilities.

This is the reality for today’s Original Poster (OP) who’s juggling more responsibility than many adults twice his age. After losing both of their parents, he stepped up to become the legal guardian of his younger brother, but his girlfriend wasn’t happy about it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Relationships can be complicated, especially when balancing love with family responsibilities and financial realities

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author has been caring for his teenage brother since their parents passed away, with the brother working multiple jobs to help cover expenses

Image credits: Sufficient-Cost1685

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His girlfriend now wants to move in without contributing financially, arguing she shouldn’t be charged rent since she’s not a tenant

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sufficient-Cost1685

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She also demands that the brother be asked to leave to give her more space, calling him a “freeloader” despite his efforts and their family situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sufficient-Cost1685

He refused, feeling his brother deserves support, and is conflicted about whether to break up with his girlfriend over her attitude

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP didn’t blink when life threw him a curveball. After losing both parents to health issues, he became his teenage brother’s full-time guardian. The teen had to switch high schools and relocate, leaving his old life behind to live with the OP.

The OP was sure to note that his brother was a good kid and wasn’t slacking. He works two part-time jobs during the school year and goes full-time in the summer just to stay afloat and save for the future. However, after a year of dating, the OP’s girlfriend decided she wanted to move in.

That’s fair enough, until we find out that said girlfriend insisted on not paying any rent because, in her words, the OP is not her landlord. She then suggested that the younger brother be kicked out so she could have space in the apartment. She went ahead and referred to the OP’s brother as a freeloader despite the fact that he works multiple jobs and contributes what he can.

The OP was quick to draw boundaries, standing firm and letting her know that his brother wasn’t going anywhere. Now, he’s wondering if breaking up with his girlfriend would be an extreme move.

ADVERTISEMENT

To understand the financial challenges young caregivers face, Bored Panda spoke with financial expert Tofunmi Adeoye, who shed light on the heavy burdens many young adults carry when stepping into caregiving roles unexpectedly.

“Many young caregivers experience a sudden loss of income because they have to reduce work hours or quit their jobs altogether to provide care,” Adeoye stated, explaining that this disruption can derail their savings and career plans.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She also pointed out that unexpected expenses like medical supplies, transportation, and housing modifications quickly add up, especially when coupled with rent or student loans. Adeoye added that “without adequate insurance or support, these caregivers often juggle too much, which can lead to debt and burnout.”

We then asked how couples should handle finances when one partner refuses to contribute because they’re “not a tenant,” and Adeoye responded that in a committed relationship, expecting to avoid any financial responsibility isn’t reasonable, as sharing a home means sharing costs, whether that’s rent, utilities, or groceries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stressed that “financial contributions don’t have to be split 50/50, but the arrangement must feel fair and reflect each partner’s capacity.”

Adeoye also highlighted the importance of open communication. “Couples should discuss their income and expenses honestly and find a system that works, whether that means splitting bills, pooling resources, or contributing in non-monetary ways.”

Finally, we explored how financial compatibility affects relationships over the long haul. She noted, “Money is just as important as emotional connection. Couples aligned on spending and saving habits tend to experience less conflict and more trust.”

However, she warned, “Differing attitudes toward debt, budgeting, or even how the other party spends their money can create lead to tension, especially during major life events like buying a home or raising kids.”

She then emphasized that it’s not about being perfectly matched; what matters is honest, respectful communication and a willingness to compromise. Couples who talk openly about money early on are better equipped to build a resilient partnership that can withstand both love and financial challenges.

Netizens supported the OP, condemning the girlfriend’s attitude and urging him to prioritize his brother. They expressed disbelief at the girlfriend calling the hardworking, underage brother a “freeloader” while expecting to move in rent-free herself. They saw the girlfriend’s demands as selfish and a major red flag, advising the OP to reconsider the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think about this situation? What would you do if your partner asked you to prioritize them over a close family member? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the author’s girlfriend’s actions are more than enough grounds for a breakup, to which he mentioned that he had already ended things with her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT