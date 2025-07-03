Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Custom Baby Shower Cake Ruined In Shared Fridge, Coworkers Say She Shouldn’t Make A Fuss
Woman looking shocked opening shared fridge, upset about her custom baby shower cake being ruined by coworkers.
Relationships, Work

Woman’s Custom Baby Shower Cake Ruined In Shared Fridge, Coworkers Say She Shouldn’t Make A Fuss

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

In every workplace, shared spaces like the office fridge require a certain unspoken respect, and when those boundaries are crossed, tensions can quickly rise. What happens when a carefully planned gift is destroyed by a coworker’s thoughtless actions?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) ordered a custom cake for her sister’s baby shower, taking care to label it clearly and keep it safe in the communal fridge at work. However, when she discovered that a large portion of the cake had been eaten without permission, she found herself labeled the office villain.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Food theft in office settings is surprisingly common, with surveys showing that a significant number of employees have had their meals tampered with or taken altogether

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author bought an $85 custom cake for her sister’s baby shower and stored it in the office fridge with a clear “Do Not Touch” label

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    During her lunch break, she discovered a large piece had been taken, ruining the design and presentation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EONNCNT / Amazon  (not the actual photo)

    Upset, she called out the thief in the office kitchen, loudly expressing her anger and asking for reimbursement

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her boss overheard the outburst, labeled it unprofessional, and now some coworkers see her as the problem

    The OP had gone the extra mile for her sister’s baby shower, ordering a beautiful $85 cake decorated with pastel colors, rubber duckies, and her sister’s name. She picked it up before work and stashed it in the communal fridge with a clear message asking colleagues not to touch the cake. Her name, warnings, and even a smiley face were all there to set expectations.

    However, by the time lunch time came, she opened the fridge only to see that someone had sliced into it, wrecking the design, and tossed the topper aside like it was garbage. Enraged, the OP addressed the issue loudly in the kitchen, calling the cake bandit a “selfish garbage human with zero home training” and asking for the $85 back via Venmo.

    The boss heard this and pulled the OP aside, telling her that her behavior was “unprofessional”. On top of that, her colleagues started acting as though she was the villain in this frosted fiasco.

    Image credits: faststocklv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Delicious, food theft in the workplace is a very common issue, and that sometimes clearly labeling food with a name often fails to stop theft. They state that although some may consider food theft a “victimless” crime, it can seriously damage trust between coworkers and lead to increased tension in the office environment.

    HR News explains that some employees may steal food brazenly, unconcerned about getting caught, while others justify their actions if food seems abandoned, even when it’s clearly marked. They also highlight that while occasional incidents might be accidental, frequent thefts tend to be deliberate, leaving those affected often feeling frustrated, disrespected, and anxious about leaving food in shared spaces.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, The Street provides measures by which food theft can be combated in the workplace. They suggest that it can be openly discussed during staff meetings, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance, and also suggest that persistent theft should be reported to management or HR, who may issue reminders or pursue disciplinary actions.

    They explain that while installing cameras is the best way to handle food theft in the office, it brings about privacy and legal concerns and so employees may also adopt personal strategies like storing food in insulated coolers, bringing only what they can consume in one sitting, or using mini-fridges in very extreme cases.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens strongly supported the OP, emphasizing that her action was justified while condemning the cake thief and criticizing the boss for failing to take the situation seriously. They also suggested escalating the matter to HR and even considering involving the police due to the monetary value of the cake.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you believe the woman’s reaction was justified, or should she have handled it differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that the author’s reaction was perfectly justified and even speculated that the boss was the one who took the cake

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Community aita
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    2

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen
    Sue Ellen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why take it to work at all? Pick it up on the way home from work. That's how you avoid these kind of issues.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen
    Sue Ellen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why take it to work at all? Pick it up on the way home from work. That's how you avoid these kind of issues.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT