Move Over Fireworks, This Country Lifts Soup Into The Sky To Start Summer, And Here Are 9 Pics To Prove It

Imagine a soup so beloved, a country gives it its own festival, eats it daily in summer, and even flies it into the sky.

That soup is šaltibarščiai, Lithuania’s shockingly pink, ice-cold beetroot soup made with kefir, cucumbers, dill, and eggs. It’s sour, creamy, served with steaming potatoes, and for Lithuanians, it’s an identity. This week, that love went airborne.

Pink soup lifted over Vilnius, 100 meters above ground

In Vilnius, dozens of litres of šaltibarščiai, freshly made by a Michelin-recommended chef were hoisted above the city by the tallest construction crane and then landed to the top of a high-rise currently under construction. There, construction workers were greeted with a surprise lunch served by chef Deivydas Praspaliauskas.

“I’ve cooked in a hot air balloon,” said Praspaliauskas. “But šaltibarščiai on a skyscraper in the middle of a construction site? That’s a new one.”

Organized by a local real estate developer, the stunt was meant as a thank-you to the builders — and a tribute to a national dish that turns heads around the world.

“In Lithuania, šaltibarščiai isn’t just something you eat,” said Ugnius Latvys, CEO of the organizer. “It’s a season. A memory. It floods menus, and paints the whole country pink every summer. It looks wild, but for us it tastes like home.”

Pink soup crane lifted over Newton in Vilnius

Chef Deivydas Praspaliauskas

To understand šaltibarščiai is to understand a piece of Lithuania’s soul. While other countries turn to ice cream or iced drinks in hot weather, Lithuanians reach for cold beet soup. It’s a dish passed down through generations, eaten by children and grandmothers alike, prepared in homes, cafeterias, and high-end kitchens.

Its arrival each summer marks a change of season — and a shift in mood. For many, it’s tied to childhood memories, family recipes, and the feeling of freedom that comes with the sun.

There’s even a full-scale Šaltibarščiai Festival in Vilnius each year, where people dress head-to-toe in pink, play beet-themed games, and toast the dish with spoons in the air. Online, it’s inspired a wave of content, from rooftop tastings to art and fashion tributes.

For those curious (or bold) enough to try it at home, chef Praspaliauskas is sharing his favorite version of the dish — neon, nostalgic, and surprisingly refreshing.

Ugnius Latvys, the organizer, and Chef Deivydas Praspaliauskas

The making of the legendary pink soup

“Start with the base,” he says. “Mix 1 liter of full-fat kefir (3.5%) with 200 ml of natural yogurt — ideally Greek. Add 3 to 4 medium boiled beets, grated; 1 cucumber, finely chopped or grated; 3 boiled eggs, halved or sliced; and 3 tablespoons of chopped dill. Season with salt and pepper to taste.”

For an extra depth of flavor, he recommends a quick roasted garlic paste: roast one whole head of garlic, then mash it with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt.

Serve it cold, with boiled potatoes in their skins on the side. Top it off with scallions or microgreens, if you’re feeling fancy.

“It looks insane,” the chef laughs, “but it works. Every Lithuanian knows — this is what summer tastes like.”

The arrival of the pink soup

Lunch in the sky

