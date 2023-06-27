5 AI-Generated Apocalyptic Images Showcase Flooded European Landmarks As If They Were Subjected To A Similar Attack That Originally Took Place In Ukraine

Only two weeks after the Russian bombing of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the world has already forgotten the disaster.

Blue/Yellow, a Lithuanian NGO supporting Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s invasion, reminds the world that the Nova Kakhovka disaster is one of Russia’s many crimes that must not be forgotten.

Blue/Yellow has released a series of thought-provoking images portraying how cities such as London, Lyon, Berlin, and Warsaw would appear if subjected to a similar attack. Haunting visuals reveal iconic landmarks submerged in water and cities reduced to ruins. The visuals were created with the help of artificial intelligence by the creative agency Truth.

Note: the photos are a fictional representation and do not reflect real events.

40,000 People Impacted By The Flooding

Two weeks ago, a major dam and hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine were targeted by Russian forces, resulting in catastrophic flooding of the city. 29 settlements were flooded causing significant loss of life and displacement. With over 4000 people losing their homes, the catastrophe becomes one of the most profound man-made tragedies to date. It is estimated, that 40,000 people were affected.

The Rebuild May Take 5 To 10 Years

It is estimated that it would take 5 to 10 years and more than $60 billion to restore housing and infrastructure in Kherson Oblast and the destroyed dam.

Ukrainian Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets warned that Russian mines released by flooding could float onto the shores of other European countries.

As millions of lives have been shattered and a nation remains in ruins, it is our responsibility to extend assistance and prevent further casualties, emphasizes the organization.

Donate to humanitarian relief funds, seek for a local or international fund supporting Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and urge governments to contribute.

Help Ukraine’s people resist military aggression before it expands further!