If there’s one thing that never gets old, it’s cat humor, and in this case, cat comics.

Landysh, the artist behind Lingvistov, creates hilariously relatable cat comics that capture the chaos and charm of living with our feline companions. Her fun and minimalistic illustration style adds to the humor and makes each panel instantly recognizable.

Over the years, Landysh’s comics have become a favorite here on Bored Panda. Beyond just making us laugh, they make cat lovers feel truly seen. So scroll down to see this artist’s latest comics that are guaranteed to make you smile, nod, and maybe even share with a fellow cat person.

More info: Instagram | lingvistov.com | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

Cat interacting with a laptop screen showing birds, capturing the humorous and accurate experience of living with a cat.

    #2

    Illustration showing a man experiencing what it’s like to live with a cat in funny and painfully accurate ways.

    #3

    Illustration showing the humorous and accurate experience of living with a cat, featuring a cute cat and owner interaction.

    #4

    Cartoon illustrating what it’s like to live with a cat, showing humorous and accurate cat behavior with two cats.

    #5

    Comic strip showing cats interrupting a person working on a laptop, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat humorously and accurately.

    #6

    Comic panels showing a cat hilariously interacting with water containers, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat.

    #7

    Comic panels showing cats and a person observing a tiny bug, capturing what it's like to live with a cat humorously and accurately.

    #8

    Black and white cat surrounded by shredded toilet paper illustrating life with a cat in a hilarious and accurate way

    #9

    Illustration showing the hilarious and accurate moments of living with a cat, including petting and unexpected cat movements.

    #10

    Comic strip showing a cat repeatedly obstructing a person working on a laptop, illustrating what it’s like to live with a cat.

    #11

    Cartoon showing the humorous and accurate daily reality of living with a cat in a bed.

    #12

    Cartoon panels show a cat playing and hiding missing hair ties and cat toys around the living room floor.

    #13

    Cartoon by artist humorously capturing what it’s like to live with a cat through playful hide and seek scenes.

    #14

    Cartoon artist captures what it’s like to live with a cat through hilarious and accurate daily life scenes.

    #15

    Cartoon shows a man living with a cat, illustrating hilarious and painfully accurate moments of cat owner life.

    #16

    Cartoon woman struggling to sleep as a cat climbs and sits on her head, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat.

    #17

    Cat owner calling to a cat on a high balcony, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat in a humorous way.

    #18

    Comic strip showing a person trying to eat while a cat persistently tries to get the food, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat.

    #19

    Cat artist captures the humorous and painfully accurate moments of living with a cat in a simple comic illustration.

    #20

    Two-panel cartoon showing a woman with back pain and a black and white cat, illustrating life with a cat humorously.

    #21

    Illustration of a cat interacting with bubbles, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat in a funny and accurate way.

    #22

    Comic strip showing a cat's funny and accurate behavior while living with a cat, with the cat reacting to a wet spot.

    #23

    Comic illustrating what it’s like to live with a cat, showing funny and accurate cat behaviors disrupting sleep and causing messes.

    #24

    Comic strip showing the hilarious and accurate moments of living with cats as they disturb a sleeping person in bed.

    #25

    Two cats hilariously compete for food in an artist’s comic capturing what it’s like to live with a cat.

    #26

    Illustration showing what it's like to live with a cat, capturing hilarious and painfully accurate cat behavior moments.

    #27

    Illustration showing hilarious and accurate moments of living with a cat, featuring cats interacting with a person at home.

    #28

    Comic panels showing an artist’s hilarious and accurate depiction of what it’s like to live with a playful cat.

    #29

    Illustration showing what it’s like to live with a cat, capturing funny and accurate moments between owner and pet.

    #30

    Comic strip showing a cat lying on an important document while a person struggles to remove it, capturing life with a cat.

    #31

    Illustration of a person living with a cat, showing the humorous and accurate moments of cat ownership.

    #32

    Comic strip showing cats as perfect predators while a person humorously tries to catch a fly, capturing life with a cat.

    #33

    Comic of a person humorously dealing with cat antics while working, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat.

    #34

    Cartoon showing what it’s like to live with a cat, with the cat lounging and disrupting the owner’s workspace and rest.

    #35

    Four-panel comic showing a person struggling to work on a laptop as a cat interrupts, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat.

    #36

    Comic showing hilarious and painfully accurate moments of living with a cat, featuring a cat disturbing sleep at 3 AM.

    #37

    Comic illustrating what it’s like to live with a cat featuring a person trying to settle on a bed with cats stretching.

    #38

    Comic strip showing a woman and her cat illustrating what it’s like to live with a cat in a humorous and accurate way.

    #39

    Comic panels showing a cat dropping a sock and a person awkwardly bending and crawling to retrieve it, capturing life with a cat.

    #40

    Illustration showing what it’s like to live with a cat, featuring playful and curious cat behaviors around a shoe.

    #41

    Comic-style illustration showing a person interacting with a cat, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat humorously.

    #42

    Comic strip showing artist hilariously capturing what it’s like to live with a cat through everyday interactions.

    #43

    Illustration of a cat making noise and scratching a door, capturing what it’s like to live with a cat humorously and accurately.

    #44

    Comic strip illustrating what it’s like to live with a cat, showing playful and mischievous cat behavior on a cushion.

    #45

    Cartoon showing a black cat reacting painfully to a human touching its nose, capturing life with a cat humorously.

