If there’s one thing that never gets old, it’s cat humor, and in this case, cat comics.

Landysh, the artist behind Lingvistov, creates hilariously relatable cat comics that capture the chaos and charm of living with our feline companions. Her fun and minimalistic illustration style adds to the humor and makes each panel instantly recognizable.

Over the years, Landysh’s comics have become a favorite here on Bored Panda. Beyond just making us laugh, they make cat lovers feel truly seen. So scroll down to see this artist’s latest comics that are guaranteed to make you smile, nod, and maybe even share with a fellow cat person.

More info: Instagram | lingvistov.com | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com