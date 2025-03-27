18 Actually Useful Skills The Education System Totally Ghosted Us On
Somewhere between memorizing the periodic table and learning that mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell, school forgot to teach us how to decode laundry symbols or figure out which bike tire needs air. While we can recite Shakespeare sonnets, most of us entered adulthood with zero clue about jumpstarting a car or understanding how to hang a picture. Consider this your unofficial curriculum for all those practical skills that got lost between algebra and European history.
Sure, calculus is great if you're planning to build rockets, but what about mastering the art of meal planning doesn't end in takeout? Or learning how to fix a wire without breaking into a cold sweat? While our education system was busy making us diagram sentences, real-world skills like basic car maintenance and understanding sewing through the cracks. Think of this as your cheat sheet for adulting – the kind of knowledge that actually comes in handy when life throws you a curveball and pythagoras can't help you.
This post may include affiliate links.
Assembling Furniture Without Losing Your Mind Is A Life Skill That Somehow Never Gets Covered In The Manual. But With An Electric Screwdriver With 45 Bits , You'll Be Well On Your Way To Becoming A Pro At Putting Together Even The Most Finicky Bookshelves And Coffee Tables
Review: "Great tool. Love all it's versatility. Checks for live voltage and has a light." - K WEISS
Why Didn't They Teach Us How To Calculate Nutrition In School?! Luckily, A Nutrition Scale Makes Quick Work Of Meal Math, So We Can Finally Master The Art Of Healthy Eating
Review: "Great scale for Diabetic carb counting! Highly recommend easy to use!" - Alohalovelesley
Mastering The Art Of Wallpaper Installation Is A Life Skill That Can Elevate Your DIY Game And Transform A Room. But Let's Be Real, It Can Be A Daunting Task - Until You Discover Peel And Stick Wallpaper , That Is. This Game-Changing Product Makes It Ridiculously Easy To Get Professional-Looking Results Without The Hassle And Mess Of Traditional Wallpaper
Review: "These come in nice sized panels as opposed to rolls, and I really like this. They were easy to install andlook amazing! I would definitely order these again." - La3
Tire Pressure Troubles Got You Down? It's A Vital Life Skill That Somehow Never Made It Onto The Curriculum, But Luckily A Portable Pressure Gauge And Compressor Makes It A Breeze To Check And Top Off Your Tires Like A Pro
Review: "I bought two of these, one for my sister. We both have issues with tires losing air from time to time. This tire inflator is the perfect solution. It's very easy to use, it charges quickly, and being able to have it in your car is a real plus! No more worrying about getting to a gas station and paying for air. It's worth every penny for the peace of mind alone." - K. LORI
We Never Learned How To Fix Those Pesky Chips And Cracks In School, But A Windshield Repair Kit Puts The Power To Patch Up Your Problems Right In Your Hands
Review: "I have tried several repair kits over the years and Rain-X works best. You must read and follow the directions exactly. Be patient and give yourself 45 minutes to an hour. Careful placement of the screw injector over the point of impact is crucial. One additional thing I have found very helpful: Before starting clean the glass with 90% rubbing alcohol and a clean paper towel and let it dry in the sun for 5 minutes. The suction cups will stick and hold better and any moisture in the crack will evaporate out so it won't get trapped in the crack." - E Tex Dude
Stranded With A Dead Battery And No Clue What To Do? It's A Rite Of Passage We'd Rather Avoid, But Somehow Never Learned To Navigate In School. Enter A Trusty Set Of Jumper Cables , And You'll Be Back On The Road In No Time - No Roadside Assistance Required
Review: "I purchased this jumper bc my old one just isn’t cutting it. It won’t jump my Jeep not sure if it’s just old but a friend recommended this one to me. I got it and it’s 75% charged and I was able to jump my completely dead battery. Started right up. And it still at 75%. Definitely recommend this to everyone." - Mike R.
Dust off your mental notebook as we tackle more real-world wisdom that somehow missed the official syllabus. No pop quizzes here – just practical knowledge that makes daily life feel less like a test you didn't study for.
The Art Of Hanging A Picture Is A Life Skill That Somehow Slipped Through The Cracks Of Our Education. But Fear Not, Because A Wall Hanging Kit Is Here To Save The Day (And Our Walls) From Wonky Frames And Misplaced Nails
Review: "Oversized canvas picture was so easy to put up by myself. Everything you need, aside from a hammer. I would highly recommend this product!" - Carolyn Pampillon
Prepping Your Home For The Elements Is A Vital Life Skill That Can Save You From Costly Repairs Down The Line. One Simple But Effective Way To Start Is By Sealing Those Pesky Gaps Around Your Doors With A Silicone Door Seal Strip , Keeping The Cold Air Out And The Warm Air In
Review: "Arrived earlier then expected. Good quality. Worked amazing" - angela paige
Home Repair Skills - The Secret Ingredient To Adulting That Nobody Taught Us. But With Tools Like A Grout Pen , You Can Fake It Till You Make It
Review: "We purchased a home two years ago. Upon moving in we scrubbed and while it lightened it did not appear as we would have liked it. I came across the grout paint and a week later decided to try it. I cleaned the floors before applying. I started with just using the grout pens and went through three before deciding to go ahead and purchase the can. It was simple to apply and I had no trouble doing it. I was able to complete a master bath and a Jack and Jill bathroom in 3 evenings. I did use the paint pens and dip them into the paint can which I found easier than using an arts and crafts paintbrush. I did allow it to dry and "cure" for 48 hours before cleaning the floors again. Upon cleaning the floors afterwards the paint remained on and everything seemed great. I have already bought more in order to complete the kitchen." - Myesha Jackson
The Lost Art Of Fixing Instead Of Tossing: It's A Skill Our Grandparents Took For Granted, But Somehow Never Passed Down. Luckily, An Upholstery Repair Kit Helps You Revive And Restore Your Favorite Furniture Pieces, Saving Them From The Landfill And Your Wallet From A Nasty Hit
Review: "This car seat repair kit was easy to use and it was very good at matching my seat." - jeffery p Campbell
Learning To Dispose Of Cooking Oil Properly Is One Of Those Life Skills That Never Seems To Get Taught. But Now, With The Help Of Fryaway Oil Solidifier , You Can Master This Essential Skill And Keep Your Kitchen Safe And Eco-Friendly
Review: "We don’t fry a lot, but when we do, having leftover oil has always been a problem. But now that I’ve found Fry Away, there’s no going back! This stuff is awesome! One small scoop solidifies oil making it easy to clean up. It’s plant based and non-toxic too!" - Toni Toni Toni
Knowing How To Fix A Faulty Electrical Wire Is A Vital Life Skill That's Often Left To The Pros, But With A Little Practice And The Right Tools, You Can DIY Like A Pro. A Wire Stripper Tool Is The Perfect Place To Start, Helping You Safely And Easily Strip And Repair Wires Like A Seasoned Electrician
Review: "Whether I'm crimping or stripping wires, this tool gets it done. It's adjustable for multiple size wires and pretty simple to use." - M. Fischer
Consider this next section your crash course in life skills that matter more than your high school GPA ever did. From financial literacy to practical problem-solving, these lessons fill the gaps between what you learned in class and what you actually need to know.
Keeping Your Drains Flowing Freely Is A Life Skill That's Often Overlooked Until It's Too Late. But With A Trusty Drain Snake By Your Side, You Can Tackle Clogs And Blockages Like A Pro, Saving Yourself From The Mess And Expense Of A Backed-Up Sink Or Toilet
Review: "Omg, how do I have any hair left?! I can't believe the clog that was slowing down my tub 🤢 This thing made super quick work of pulling out what looks like a teacup Yorkie from my bathtub drain. I'd say it works!" - Misskittygirl
Sewing On A Button Or Mending A Torn Seam Should Be A Basic Life Skill, But Somehow It's Been Lost In The Fabric Of Modern Life. A Beginner Sewing Kit Is The Perfect Way To Get Started, Providing Everything You Need To Learn The Basics And Become A Proficient Stitcher
Review: "Everything you need for emergency repairs!! It's nicely organized and in a cute little travel case. Great little sewing kit at a value price." - Renee Stevens
Knowing How To Touch Up Scratches And Scuffs On Your Furniture Is A Life Skill That Can Make All The Difference In Keeping Your Home Looking Its Best. With A Set Of Wood Markers , You Can Easily Camouflage Imperfections And Restore Your Furniture To Its Former Glory
Review: "Totally worth it. I mixed colors to get the shade I wanted, and it was awesome that it included wood filler and sandpaper. The markers are great, but they’re probably better for tiny nicks. I’d definitely recommend grabbing it!" - Romino
Fixing A Hole In The Wall Without Calling In A Professional Is A Life Skill That's Surprisingly Easy To Master. With A Drywall Repair Kit , You Can Plug, Patch, And Paint Your Way To A Seamless Repair That'll Make It Look Like Nothing Ever Happened
Review: "I’m not handy and I made it work! I’m a relatively new homeowner who is still learning the ropes of the simple things. I ironically can’t even change a lightbulb in the new house (the previous owners caulked the fixtures on?), but this stuff made is simple! One of our cats made a game of peel the drywall and it just needed to be fixed and this stuff did the trick! We tried the spackle stuff in the first couple months after a hole happened, it left an uneven lump that I just hid with a picture, but no hiding needed with this stuff! 10/10 would recommend, it’s straight forward and simple." - Talia
Tackling The Dreaded Oven Clean Is A Life Skill That's Often Put Off Until It's A Burnt-On, Caked-Up Disaster. But With Fume Free Oven Cleaner , You Can Conquer The Grime And Food Residue Without Risking A Hazardous Fume-Filled Kitchen, Making The Whole Process A Whole Lot Safer And More Pleasant
Review: "Works so good! Way better than baking soda. I was skeptical at first, won me over on my first use. Before buying this I used baking soda and vinegar, scrubbed and scrubbed and the oven still did not look clean. I used this spray and let it sit for 5 hours. Wiped with paper towel, the build up grease wiped off without effort. I did repeat 2 more times to get the end result. Definitely try it out! Smell is not strong and it did not bother my skin." - Fox
Removing Tough Stains Without Losing Your Mind Is A Life Skill That's Essential For Any Household. But With Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray , You Can Kiss Those Pesky Stains Goodbye - From Red Wine To Ink, And Everything In Between - And Restore Your Clothes, Carpets, And Furniture To Their Former Stain-Free Glory
Review: "This stuff is actually the best. Daycare has been giving my son raspberries and they stain all of his clothes. Just by spraying the clothes it pulls the stains out before I even put them in the wash!!" - Weston Albers