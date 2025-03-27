ADVERTISEMENT

Somewhere between memorizing the periodic table and learning that mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell, school forgot to teach us how to decode laundry symbols or figure out which bike tire needs air. While we can recite Shakespeare sonnets, most of us entered adulthood with zero clue about jumpstarting a car or understanding how to hang a picture. Consider this your unofficial curriculum for all those practical skills that got lost between algebra and European history.

Sure, calculus is great if you're planning to build rockets, but what about mastering the art of meal planning doesn't end in takeout? Or learning how to fix a wire without breaking into a cold sweat? While our education system was busy making us diagram sentences, real-world skills like basic car maintenance and understanding sewing through the cracks. Think of this as your cheat sheet for adulting – the kind of knowledge that actually comes in handy when life throws you a curveball and pythagoras can't help you.