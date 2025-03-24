Landlord Inspection Who? These 24 Cleaning Hacks Are Pure Magic For Moving Out
If you know that your rental unit has seen some things, you better listen up. Between that curry explosion of 2023 and the "creative" way you mounted the TV, getting your security deposit back feels about as likely as your succulent surviving another winter. But before you kiss that cash goodbye, we've gathered 24 cleaning tricks that transform even the most lived-in spaces back to their security-deposit-worthy glory. These aren't just regular cleaning tips; they're financial recovery strategies disguised as housework.
Time to channel your inner forensic cleaner and eliminate every trace of evidence that suggests human habitation. Whether you're battling mysterious wall marks that appeared out of nowhere or trying to convince your landlord that those carpet stains came with the place, each hack helps return your space to that mythical "move-in ready" condition. Because between record-high rents and the current housing market, letting your security deposit slip away isn't just sad – it's fiscally irresponsible.
Review: "Amazing product!! It was so easy to patch some holes in the wall. Ya just let it sit overnight and then wipe off spot the next day or when dry with a damp rag... fixed everything I needed it to." - Tatanja
Beware: Using A Drain Snake Is Not For Those With A Weak Stomach
Review: "My son gave us one to try since he uses them. We really liked them. Easy to use and very effective. They clear out hair from bathroom drains with ease. Will definitely keep purchasing them. The package has 5 which will last for some time. Great product." - Linda J Boomer
You Can Easily Make Your Grout Look Good As New With A Grout Pen
Review: "I painted the grout in my kitchen and it looks great. So clean and polished. Totally recommend this product." - Kindle Customer
Review: "I don’t normally write reviews, but this product worked so well I felt like I had to leave a review. I’m ashamed of how dirty I let my shower get, but I had almost given up since no products ever seemed to help with the hard water spots. I finally gave this a try based on reading/watching other reviews and it worked amazing! I highly recommend using an electric drill with a brush head and go slow." - Jarrett Trtek
Review: "I cleaned the inside of all my windows with this kit and I’m so happy with it. All the different tools make it easy to get all the nooks and crannies. Great deal for the price!" - Taylor B
Make Your Toilet Sparkle Again With Rust Remover
Review: "We have a ton of iron in our water- it’s not harmful, just isn’t very nice looking. The iron made our toilets look horrible, so I started searching for a cleaner that would work on the iron stains. I really didn’t expect this product to work as well as it did. But check out the before, middle, and after pictures!! Now this was several treatments over a 12 hour period. I used probably 40% of the bottle on our 2 toilets, but it got them both sparklingly clear! These pictures are of the worst of the 2 toilets. We figured once we got a water treatment system, we’d have to replace the toilets because they looked so bad. Now we don’t have to!" - Sara Mc
Did You Even Know You Could Use A Furniture Touch Up Marker ?
Review: "I didn’t think these things would work, but I was wrong. I fixed so much of my furniture and it looks like it was never damaged. I’ll be keeping these close by for future damages!" - Amazon Customer
Review: "Cleaned all my stainless steel products really nicely, and the spray smells really good!" - Stephanie
Put down the white-out and step away from the toothpaste wall-filling attempts. The next round of tricks comes straight from the rental recovery playbook, turning seemingly permanent damage into "what damage?" faster than you can say "routine wear and tear."
Try A Reusable Water Mark Remover Cloth For All Those Mystery Stains That Have Been A Thorn In Your Side
Review: "Uhhh, this thing is a MIRACLE. It works so well. I have repurchased more than once (trying to restore an old table). I do wish it lasted longer but I realise I am using it a lot. Love this. If you have water mark stains on wood furniture, this is the product to get." - Beej
Review: "I can never fit my hand into my lint catcher to clean it. This is a great invention! Now I do not worry about my link cleaner getting too full." - Toni
Refresh Your Stovetops To Their Best Version With Cerama Bryte
Review: "I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop." - Rachel
Review: "This thing does everything! No more soaking dishes you just spray it let it sit for a.min and wash. It cuts through grease, baked on foods, even dishes left in the sink overnight." - JenniferJ
Did You Know You Need To Wash Your Washing Machine? Luckily Its As Easy As Dropping In A Cleaning Tablet
Review: "I have a front load washing machine that tends to smell like rotten eggs from time to time. I had tried everything and nothing worked until I got these. Just pop one into the washer, turn to hot or sanitize, and let it do its thing. No more smell. I couldn’t be happier!! Great product!" - Glenda Martin
Make Quick Work Of The Most Annoying Chore With This Blind Duster
Review: "I received these yesterday and tried them as soon as I unpacked them. They're great for getting in the tough spots of Venetian blinds where it's usually hard to clean. The cloth strips will be easy to wash and should last for a long time with their sturdy stitching." - Cheryl Landes
Review: "Bar Keepers Friend is some of the best cleaner out there. If you have baked on grease stains on pans or the stove/oven it takes it off like magic. Keep this stuff in our house at all times. I have continually been amazed at how it makes my pots and pans brand new again." - SassaKate11
Bring Back A Streak-Free Shine To Your Floors With A Trusted All-Purpose Cleaner
Review: "Used all these products for my home, car and shampooing my carpet. Great value for money, no residue and easy to use. Great smell and no pink color stains but leaves everything streak free and beautifully clean! Performed great for all my needs." - Sand
Your mission to erase years of questionable living choices marches forward. Arm yourself with these next solutions and watch as mysterious marks, stubborn stains, and that thing you've been hiding behind the fridge disappear like they never happened.
Revive Thirsty Cabinets And Shelves With Wood Feed
Review: "I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago." - Amazon Customer
Get The Grime Off Your Cookware With The Pink Stuff
Review: "This works great, especially for stainless steel, cooking pots and porcelain tubs. We scratched the tub while cleaning a metal screen, applied this to the scratches with a sponge, rubbed,rinsed and you’d never know it had been scratched. Looked perfect. Bought the spray too and it smells great (kind of fruity based) and cleans windows and other surfaces easily. Fast & easy…what’s not to love?" - A.V.
Try Extreme Stain & Odor Eliminator To Get Rid Of That Mistery Smell That Has Been Lingering For Years
Review: "As a pet owner, dealing with stains and odors is a constant challenge, but the Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain & Odor Eliminator has made my life so much easier." - Branden Martin
If Some Scrateches Are Beyond Repair, Try Rust-Oleum Spray To Give It A Complete Makeover Instead
Review: "This is my umpteenth purchase of a Rust-Oleum spray paint. They just keep improving their products! Love the color, the coverage, the durability and the ease of use." - Ardena K. Mathe
Review: "Durability is spot on, material, perfect size, thickness was great. It was the perfect match to what I needed easy to install and takeoff if you need to clean. I love that Amazon allows you to take pictures to match you with exactly what you need!" - Nicole Sav
Clean Up All Your Pet Hair From Furniture With A Chom Chom Roller
Review: "This lint roller is practically magic. It’s soooo much better than the traditional sticky rollers. I’m able to comfortably have a light colored couch because I know that I can remove the pet hair that gets on it." - Kenzie J
You Can Hide Scratches And Dents On Appliances With Adhesive Aluminium
Review: "I am surprised at how nice this stuff looks. I thought it would be vinyl but it sure seems like actual stainless steel. It looks great and sticks really well. As with any contact paper, you need to take your time and measure your pieces. This stuff is solid! I’m already thinking of new things I can do with it. Maybe I can make my pinto look like a DeLorean. 😉" - James Johnston
Instead Of Burning Through A Million Swiffer Sheets, Try Reusable Pads Instead
Review: "I am so happy I found these pads. They fit the Swiffer handle very well and I love to throw them in the washing machine for cleaning. I am so happy I'm not adding to the old disposables to the landfill every week." - Kindle Customer