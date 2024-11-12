ADVERTISEMENT

Renting a home doesn't mean you have to live with bland walls and uninspiring spaces. With a little creativity and some landlord-friendly techniques, you can transform your rental into a personalized haven that reflects your style. We've compiled a list of 21 renter-approved redos that will upgrade your space without causing drama with your landlord. From temporary wallpaper to clever storage solutions, these ideas will help you make your mark without leaving a trace.

Give Your Rental's Kitchen A Stylish And Protective Upgrade With A Peel And Stick Backsplash, A Removable And Easy-To-Install Solution That Shields Your Walls From Splashes And Spills While Adding A Decorative Touch

Review: "Looks great for what it is. Also perfect to give rentals a little facelift, as it is a sticker that can easily be removed when you move." - Jennifer Miracle

amazon.com

$22.99 at Amazon
Maximize Your View And Add Some Floating Flair With Hanging Acrylic Shelves For The Window, A Renter-Friendly Solution That Adds Storage And Style Without The Commitment

Review: "I love that the shelves are clear and it does not obstruct my view out the window and compliments my succulents!" - Sandra Schuster

amazon.com

$48.99 at Amazon
Brighten Up Your Kitchen Without The Hassle With Under Cabinet Lights, A Non-Invasive And Easy-To-Install Solution That Illuminates Your Cooking Space Without Damaging Your Rental

Review: "I adore these lights! I have a husband who is always asking about why the light is on. I also have cats who stalk each other, one of them being solid black. These lights are placed under my cabinets and illuminate the kitchen. No more shadey spots for Ace to launch an attack from and no more husband twitching because the lights are on because of "the black devil" who bullies everyone. And I love that they can be set to motion detection or stay on. The charging is quick and easy too. Definitely recommend these lights." - Ashley

amazon.com

$29.99 $23.8 at Amazon
#4

Add Some Industrial Chic To Your Walls Without The Permanent Fixture With A Sturdy Metal Floating Bookshelf, A Renter-Friendly Solution That Keeps Your Books And Decor Organized And On Display

Review: "Super cool for floating books. I get lots of compliments!" - Rachel Makinen

amazon.com

$13.35 $11.5 at Amazon
Give Your Rental Furniture A Luxurious Makeover With Velvet Couch Covers, A Stylish And Removable Solution That Adds A Touch Of Sophistication To Your Living Space Without Damaging The Underlying Furniture

Review: "I like it more than I thought. The velvet is not thin, and the texture is soft, so it is good in summer. I think I have a new sofa." - SUNNY

amazon.com

$47.49 at Amazon
Add A Touch Of Whimsy And Visual Interest To Your Rental Walls With Hexagon Mirror Decals, A Removable And Reusable Solution That Creates A Stylish Focal Point Without The Commitment Of Permanence

Review: "These stickers are great! They add a really nice dimension to the room, particularly if you have artwork or anything colorful on the wall. They're a cheap way to make your space look more chic and fun." - Wild Derp

amazon.com

$11.99 at Amazon
Breathe New Life Into Worn And Weathered Leather Furniture With Honey Leather Conditioner, A Nourishing And Non-Toxic Solution That Moisturizes And Protects Your Rental's Leather Surfaces

Review: "As you can see in my photos, this product made a world of difference on my leather chair. Important decisions are made in this chair, like what housework to ignore today, I can't have it dry out on me. It took me a little bit of time to do the entire chair, but it is a really large piece of furniture. I was worried it would shine and wipe off, but that is not the case. It absorbed in beautifully. 10/10 will buy again. I bought the 8oz bottle and used 1/4 since this big guy needed 2 applications." - Suzanne and Pets

amazon.com

$27.99 $16.99 at Amazon
As we explore these innovative rental upgrades, remember that communication is key. While these redos are designed to be removable and non-damaging, it's always a good idea to check with your landlord before making any significant changes. Many property owners appreciate tenants who take pride in their living space, and they might even be open to more permanent improvements if approached respectfully.
#8

Give Your Rental's Kitchen A Fresh New Look Without The Renovation With A Cabinet Makeover Kit

Review: "Turned my ugly wood cabinets beautiful!!! My cabinets look so professional now. This project took about a week with a busy work schedule and painting late at night with my mom. This was so easy and cheap." - dawn giganti

amazon.com

$89.93 at Amazon
Update The Look And Feel Of Your Rental's Cabinets With New Cabinet Hardware, A Simple And Impactful Solution That Swaps Out Outdated Knobs And Handles For Sleek And Stylish New Ones

Review: "These pulls are beautiful! They are great quality and very sturdy. They don’t feel cheap, very heavy. We didn’t use the screws that came with them. We used the ones we already had. The color is perfect 👍 not too yellow at all. It gave our kitchen a high end look immediately." - rutabagasue

amazon.com

$24.97 at Amazon
#10

Achieve The High-End Look Of Marble Countertops Without The Permanent Renovation With Marble Counter Stickers

Review: "I was pretty hesitant to try this as I’m an apartment renter, and although I am crafty - I also tend to get a bit lazy through tedious projects like I expected this one to be. Luckily, I will say that once you start you detention feel as though you want to finish! I finished my one sink bathroom counter in about 3 hours which took about 2 rolls! I ordered 4 to be safe. It looks phenomenal! I’m stunned. I will be doing my kitchen next! If you’re hesitant, just buy it - it comes up easily! Worth the chance." - Nikki Curtright

amazon.com

$18.61 $14.67 at Amazon
Add A Layer Of Discretion And Style To Your Rental's Windows With Window Privacy Film, A Non-Invasive And Removable Solution That Blocks Outside Views While Still Allowing Natural Light To Filter In

Review: "Love! Easy to apply. Thick material. Gives the best prisms of light in direct sun! Gorgeous." - Alexis Augustine

amazon.com

$10.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Bring A Blast Of Nostalgic Fun To Your Rental's Kitchen With Gameboy Peel And Stick Fridge Decals, A Quirky And Removable Solution That Adds A Touch Of Retro Charm To Your Fridge

Review: "Very cute easy to install and looks great." - Eric

amazon.com

$21.99 $16.47 at Amazon
Maximize Your Rental's Closet Space And Keep Your Belongings Tidy With Shelf Divider Closet Organisers, A Customizable And Removable Solution That Helps You Make The Most Of Your Closet's Storage Potential

Review: "I am so pleased with the quality and stability of these shelf dividers. Best purchase I’ve made for keeping my closet organized!" - Mary Farias

amazon.com

$17.99 at Amazon
#14

Block Out Harsh Light And Add A Touch Of Luxurious Sophistication To Your Rental's Windows With Blackout Velvet Curtains, A Stylish And Functional Solution That Enhances Your Sleep And Ambiance

Review: "I've never had drapes in my life bought this new house up North up in the cold and I thought when it's 0° outside maybe I need something a little heavier on the windows. I ordered the green I ordered a package of the gold. I decided on the GOLD!! I think it's great for the price, high quality." - Ives Meagher

amazon.com

$40.95 at Amazon
With everything from cosmetic changes to functional upgrades, our next set of ideas brings you even more ways for maximizing space and improving organization. These clever solutions not only enhance the look of your rental but also make day-to-day living more efficient and enjoyable. Best of all, you can take these improvements with you when it's time to move, ensuring that your investment in your living space continues to pay off in future homes.

Breathe New Life Into Your Rental's Worn And Fuzzy Furniture With A Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover, A Handy And Easy-To-Use Solution That Removes Pilling And Lint, Leaving Your Upholstery Looking Refreshed And Revitalized

Review: "Wow! I love it. Super easy to use. Love that you can use it while it's plugged in for larger projects, like a couch. Easy to empty. Make sure you empty it frequently for maximum shaving capability. Battery works great." - Christina

amazon.com

$35.99 at Amazon
Add A Personal Touch To Your Rental's Entrance With A Customizable Doormat, A Fun And Functional Solution That Lets You Welcome Guests With Your Own Unique Message Or Style

Review: "I LOVE this mat! It is so much fun to make designs for each season. The mat is extremely heavy duty! I couldn’t be happier!" - debbie mcnulty

amazon.com

$73.13 at Amazon
Optimize Your Rental's Bathroom Storage With A 2-Tier Under Sink Shelf, A Space-Saving Solution That Keeps Essentials Within Easy Reach And Helps To Declutter Your Countertops

Review: "Very high quality, work great, must-have for under sink organizer!" - Helen

amazon.com

$29.99 $24.47 at Amazon
Transform Your Rental's Space Into A Cozy And Enchanting Oasis With A 300 LED String Light Curtain, A Magical And Easy-To-Install Solution That Adds Warmth And Ambiance To Any Room

Review: "These lights are so so pretty!! I am in love they definitely give character to my room I'm so so happy with them!! They come with plenty different mode settings which is very nice." - Naydelin Cabrera

amazon.com

$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
#19

Add A Touch Of Vintage Charm And Colorful Personality To Your Rental's Lighting With A Stained Glass Edison Lightbulb, A Unique And Beautiful Solution That Brings A Sense Of Nostalgia And Whimsy To Any Room

Review: "These little lightbulbs honestly bring me so much joy! They’re so whimsical and cozy and I just adore them. I showed all my friends and family because I was so happy with how they look. It instantly made my apartment more homey and comfy❤️." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com

$19.99 at Amazon
#20

Bring The Breathtaking Beauty Of A Sunset Into Your Rental's Space With A Sunset Lamp Projector, A Mesmerizing And Immersive Solution That Casts A Warm And Cozy Glow On Your Walls

Review: "Definitely such a vibe. It really upgrades any room and gives it a whole different vibe. The remote was easy to use and looks pretty." - Aryanna Yam

amazon.com

$24.99 $14.99 at Amazon
Bring Some Elegance And Sophistication To Your Rental's Bathroom With Glass Soap Dispensers, A Stylish And Practical Solution That Keeps Your Soap And Lotion Tidy While Elevating Your Bathroom's Decor

Review: "The pumps work good and I get so many compliments when we have visitors over." - Destinee Martinez

amazon.com

$19.99 $14.99 at Amazon
