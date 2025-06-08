Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Safe Driving Facts That Might Be Useful If You Have A Driving License
Close-up of a person sharing safe driving facts with a serious expression, highlighting useful driving license tips.
Curiosities

Safe Driving Facts That Might Be Useful If You Have A Driving License

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The world can be a dangerous place, even when you’re inside a vehicle. According to the WHO, around 1.19 million people are involved in fatal road traffic accidents every year. That’s why it’s imperative to be as armed with knowledge about safety on the road as we can.

Recently, people have been sharing safety advice about what not to do if you get into a suspicious or sticky situation while driving. So, check out these tips below and be sure to pay attention. They might safe your life one day. You know what people say: it’s better to be safe than sorry!

RELATED:

    This person recently shared some important safety tips for when you’re on the road

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    If eggs are thrown at your windshield while driving at night, don’t use the wipers and don’t stop the car

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    Although the topic of the video was serious, the mood in the comments remained light

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While raw egg is viscous and can cause low visibility, spraying some wiper fluid should do the trick

    Creator @class.nomeleve is not the first one to bring attention to this issue. In 2019, a post on Facebook started making the rounds with a similar warning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “OFFICIAL MSG FROM POLICE,” the post read. “If you are driving at night and eggs are thrown at your windshield do not stop to check the car, do not operate the wiper and do not spray any water, because eggs mixed with water becomes milky and block your vision up to 92.5%, and you are then forced to stop beside the road and become a victim of these criminals.”

    As the post spread wider, fact-checkers (since Facebook hadn’t renounced their partnership with fact-checking websites yet) decided to see if the claim was true. Both PolitiFact and Snopes debunked the claim and couldn’t find any evidence that these kinds of attacks were taking place or that windshield wipers were useless against viscous eggs.

    Snopes found that the claim has roots in a YahooGroups email chain from 2009. Around that time, people were sharing similar messages about “gangs” attacking people and throwing eggs on windshields.

    But fact checkers weren’t able to find any reports of mass attacks. There was a story of a woman in Delhi, India, who had raw eggs thrown at her windshield and suffered a gunshot, but she was attacked while still in the car. There have been some egging incidents here and there: in Suffolk, England, from a British tourist in Spain, and some reports in New Delhi.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fact-checkers also couldn’t verify claims that raw egg doesn’t wipe off of a windshield. A YouTuber, Charlton Gonsalves, actually did an experiment and put the claim to the test. He found that wipers and wiper fluid can clean raw egg off of a windscreen just fine. Visibility remained fine during the experiments in the daytime and at night.

    To avoid getting sandwiched between two large trucks, turn your car slightly to the left

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    Image credits: yurystroykin/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    People in the comments pointed out how this should be common knowledge

    Safe driving around large trucks

    When driving around semi-trucks, experience, focus, and knowledge are crucial. The federal motor carrier association has some tips about how to avoid collisions and crashes when around buses or large trucks.

    • Don’t get into the truck’s blind spots. Truck and bus drivers can’t see around the front, back and sides of the vehicle. How can you check if you’re in the blind spot? If you can’t see the driver in their side mirror, they most likely can’t see you.
    • Make sure you see the driver in the side mirror when passing. Don’t stay behind or beside the truck for too long and always keep a safe distance. Never pass when going downhill!
    • Don’t tailgate. Staying close behind a truck puts you in a blind spot. If it brakes suddenly, your car might slide under the truck, and that won’t end well for anybody.
    • Give them space when they’re turning. Trucks require extra turning room, so don’t squeeze in between the truck and the curb. When at an intersection, always stop at the line to make room for large cars to turn.
    • Be patient. Large vehicles usually have speed restrictions, so don’t start honking and raging at truck drivers for not going fast enough.
    • Wear your seatbelt!

    If you notice a car following you, under no circumstances should you drive home

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    Another creator had a car chase him after he flashed his headlights at them

    Image credits: nickfromohio

    Image credits:  freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: nickfromohio

    Some people had the exact same thing happen to them

    There’s almost no universal meaning for flashing your headlights, which is why experts advise against such communication

    As evident from the comments and from this person’s experience, flashing your headlights can be pretty confusing. The meaning of flashing your headlights depends on the region.

    That’s why Brett Robinson, the executive director of the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association in Indiana, Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that it’s best not to communicate with your headlights at all.

    That’s especially true if you’re trying to alert other drivers that police are catching speeders ahead. Authorities could interpret that as obstructing governmental administration. They also recommend:

    • not to signal for others drivers to go ahead with your headlights;
    • indicate that it’s safe to pull into traffic or to make a turn;
    • or egg on slow drivers to go faster.

    However, there are some cases when flashing your headlights is appropriate. You should flash your headlights when:

    • letting truck drivers know it’s safe for them to switch lanes;
    • alerting other drivers about road obstructions ahead;

    As for claims that headlight flashing is part of a gang initiation, Snopes has debunked these claims as well.

    The creator also emphasized correct braking techniques and warned folks not to stand between parked cars

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    And this is what you do in case a car rear-ends you or if you’re driving in fog

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    Image credits: senivpetro/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: class.nomeleve

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda