In Florida, the 1950s were an era of postwar prosperity that set the stage for the state’s dramatic changes in the decades ahead. Its population increased steadily, leading to significant economic growth. A boom in construction resulted in the development of brand new housing, shopping centers, and suburbs to accommodate the influx of residents and tourists. Because tourism blossomed, the state’s economy became more diverse, and suddenly, exciting new industries were introduced. From tourists visiting the state to university students enjoying life on campus, we’ve compiled a collection of 30 images capturing life during Florida’s era of transformation.

#1

Australian Seeing America: Tallahassee, Florida

Young man hitchhiking with a backpack holding a sign in a street scene from everyday life in 1950s Florida.

Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

11points
Paul Sloan
Paul Sloan
Paul Sloan
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Today, he would be rounded up by ICE (the Gestapo) and hidden from his family.

    #2

    Louis Pappas And Son Michael Mixing Greek Salad At Famous Riverside Cafe In Tarpon Springs, Florida

    Two men preparing a salad in a kitchen offering a classic glimpse into everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Steinmetz, Joseph Janney Report

    11points
    #3

    Mrs. Stephen Sanford Watching A Polo Match With Her Dogs In Delray Beach

    Woman in 1950s Florida outfit sitting on car tailgate with two small dogs, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Bert Morgan Collection Report

    10points
    #4

    Seminole Children In A Government School At The Brighton Indian Reservation

    Five young students in traditional clothing sitting at a desk with books, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Steinmetz collection Report

    9points
    #5

    Bobby Lee Billings And Bobby Cunard From Jacksonville Passing Through Tallahassee On Their Way To Alaska

    Two men sitting in a vintage car on a street at night, capturing iconic glimpses into everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    8points
    #6

    Window Shopping In Hollywood

    Two women in 1950s attire window shopping on a sunny street, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Department of Commerce collection Report

    7points
    #7

    Woman Posing With Television During The 1955 Tupperware "Jubilee" - Orange County, Florida

    Woman in a cowboy hat smiling and posing with a vintage television in everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Department of Commerce collection Report

    7points
    #8

    Craig & Joan Herring Celebrating Their Birthday On Christmas Day In Woodville, Florida

    Two children in pajamas praying by a birthday cake under a decorated tree in 1950s Florida everyday life.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    7points
    #9

    Fsu Football Player Burt Reynolds And Teammates In Tallahassee

    1950s Florida football players in vintage uniforms smiling and standing together during a sunny day practice session.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    7points
    #10

    Jerry Ingram, Left, And Ernest Smith Going Fishing

    Two boys fishing along a forest trail, capturing iconic glimpses into everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Yoder, Russ(Russell) Report

    7points
    #11

    Beth Brown Kissing Marine Corporal Travis Taylor Goodbye At The Train In Tallahassee

    Woman kissing soldier saying goodbye at train station, a nostalgic glimpse into everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    7points
    #12

    Seminole Children Watching Calf Branding At The Brighton Indian Reservation In Glades County, Florida

    Five children in traditional dress standing outdoors in 1950s Florida, capturing everyday life in the era.

    Steinmetz collection Report

    6points
    #13

    Sarasota, Florida, 1951

    1950s Florida everyday life scene with a woman watering plants and a man fishing near a vintage trailer home.

    Steinmetz, Joseph Janney Report

    6points
    #14

    Jean Gatlin And Daughter Margaret Ellen (Age 5) In The Kitchen In Tallahassee, Florida

    1950s Florida kitchen scene with a mother cooking and daughter stirring food at a table, showing everyday life moments

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    6points
    #15

    Santa Furnishing Reindeer With Sunglasses - Panama City Beach, Florida

    Santa Claus on a Florida beach adjusting reindeer decorations under an umbrella in a 1950s everyday life scene.

    Johnson, Francis P. Report

    6points
    #16

    Rider Clearing A Jump At The Ringling Circus-Sarasota

    Woman riding horse jumping over fence, showcasing everyday life in 1950s Florida with equestrian activity.

    Joseph Janney Steinmetz Collection Report

    6points
    #17

    New Vw Beetle Convertible At The Volkswagen Dealership In Tallahassee, Florida

    Woman in 1950s skirt standing next to a classic convertible car, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    6points
    #18

    Florida State University Freshmen Getting Their Mail On Campus In Tallahassee, Florida

    Two women in 1950s dresses checking mailboxes in a post office, iconic glimpses into everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    6points
    #19

    Women Playing Bridge In Tallahassee, Florida

    Group of women playing cards indoors, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida with vintage clothing and hairstyles.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    6points
    #20

    Mabel Ringling (Later Anderson) In Riding Clothes: Sarasota, Florida

    Smiling woman in 1950s attire leaning on a car, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida with vintage style.

    Joseph Janney Steinmetz Collection Report

    6points
    #21

    View Of Greeks Gathered In Front Of Lazaros Coffee Shop In Tarpon Springs, Florida

    Group of people gathered outside a vintage building, showcasing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Steinmetz, Joseph Janney Report

    5points
    #22

    View Of Cameramen On The Set Shooting The Film "Wind Across The Everglades"

    1950s Florida film crew operating vintage movie camera and lighting equipment during everyday life scene outdoors.

    Steinmetz, Joseph Janney Report

    5points
    #23

    Unidentified High School Students At Jukebox In Tallahassee, Florida

    Four young people in 1950s attire enjoying a jukebox, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida social settings.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    5points
    #24

    Women Taking A Course In Car Care, Maintenance And Operation In Tallahassee, Florida

    Two women mechanics working under a car in a garage showcasing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    5points
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited)

    In perfectly clean white coveralls? Say, this wasn't posed was it?

    #25

    Amateur Beekeeper Lester Moon In Tallahassee

    Man inspecting beehive frame outdoors, showcasing iconic glimpses into everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    5points
    #26

    Director John Thompson Watching Chemist Bertha Munks Test Food In Tallahassee, Florida

    Scientists working with chemistry equipment in a lab, showcasing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    5points
    #27

    Ex-Governor Fuller Warren Arriving In Tallahassee On An Eastern Air Lines Flight

    Smiling man in a suit and hat stepping off an Eastern airplane, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    4points
    #28

    Unidentified Boy In A Go-Kart In A Parade: Quincy, Florida

    Young boy riding a pedal car and blowing a bubble in a classic 1950s Florida street scene with vintage cars around.

    Tallahassee Democrat collection Report

    4points
    #29

    Patients Watching TV At The Florida State Hospital In Chattahoochee

    Black and white photo of people seated in a sparse room watching TV, showing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Richards, Don Report

    4points
    #30

    Roy Beckman And His Painting Equipment By The Lake - Tallahassee, Florida

    Man painting outdoors by a river with typewriter and trumpet nearby, capturing everyday life in 1950s Florida.

    Department of Commerce collection Report

    4points
