30 Iconic Glimpses Into Everyday Life In 1950s Florida
In Florida, the 1950s were an era of postwar prosperity that set the stage for the state’s dramatic changes in the decades ahead. Its population increased steadily, leading to significant economic growth. A boom in construction resulted in the development of brand new housing, shopping centers, and suburbs to accommodate the influx of residents and tourists. Because tourism blossomed, the state’s economy became more diverse, and suddenly, exciting new industries were introduced. From tourists visiting the state to university students enjoying life on campus, we’ve compiled a collection of 30 images capturing life during Florida’s era of transformation.
Australian Seeing America: Tallahassee, Florida
Louis Pappas And Son Michael Mixing Greek Salad At Famous Riverside Cafe In Tarpon Springs, Florida
Mrs. Stephen Sanford Watching A Polo Match With Her Dogs In Delray Beach
Seminole Children In A Government School At The Brighton Indian Reservation
Bobby Lee Billings And Bobby Cunard From Jacksonville Passing Through Tallahassee On Their Way To Alaska
Window Shopping In Hollywood
Woman Posing With Television During The 1955 Tupperware "Jubilee" - Orange County, Florida
Craig & Joan Herring Celebrating Their Birthday On Christmas Day In Woodville, Florida
Fsu Football Player Burt Reynolds And Teammates In Tallahassee
Jerry Ingram, Left, And Ernest Smith Going Fishing
Beth Brown Kissing Marine Corporal Travis Taylor Goodbye At The Train In Tallahassee
Seminole Children Watching Calf Branding At The Brighton Indian Reservation In Glades County, Florida
Sarasota, Florida, 1951
Jean Gatlin And Daughter Margaret Ellen (Age 5) In The Kitchen In Tallahassee, Florida
Santa Furnishing Reindeer With Sunglasses - Panama City Beach, Florida
Rider Clearing A Jump At The Ringling Circus-Sarasota
New Vw Beetle Convertible At The Volkswagen Dealership In Tallahassee, Florida
Florida State University Freshmen Getting Their Mail On Campus In Tallahassee, Florida
Women Playing Bridge In Tallahassee, Florida
Mabel Ringling (Later Anderson) In Riding Clothes: Sarasota, Florida
View Of Greeks Gathered In Front Of Lazaros Coffee Shop In Tarpon Springs, Florida
View Of Cameramen On The Set Shooting The Film "Wind Across The Everglades"
Unidentified High School Students At Jukebox In Tallahassee, Florida
Women Taking A Course In Car Care, Maintenance And Operation In Tallahassee, Florida
