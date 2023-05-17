One of the earliest adult realizations we make is that nothing comes free—it either costs you time, money, or both. However, things as such don’t make sense until we chance upon them ourselves. That’s why we call experience the mother of wisdom. The same goes for life-changing quotes. Powerful quotes that can change one’s perspective don’t mean much if you can’t relate to them. But when you do, the jumble of words that make up these words of wisdom forever alter how we view them.

Depending on what you are currently going through, particular quotes will strike a chord with you, while others will vacate your mind the moment you lift your eyes off the screen. What’s so interesting about life is that we will stumble upon the same things repeatedly, yet there will come a day when we encounter something for the God-knows-what-number time, yet we will see it in a completely different light. Quotes about being alone don’t hit home until you come to terms with your solitude. Trust quotes are just empty words until your trust has been broken by someone you truly care about. And quotes about truth start to ring true once you’ve been lied to. Inspirational quotes from books, movies, famous speeches, or historical figures will ring a different tune for everyone. And while some will fail to identify the song, others will be able to recognize every note of it.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of quotes that will change your life and perception of things, perhaps not today, but someday in the future. If going through the list, a particular life-changing quote strikes a chord with you, give it an upvote. And if you are looking for even more inspirational quotes to change your life, be sure to check out our article featuring more motivational quotes!

#1

“The meaning of life is to give life meaning.” — V. E. Frankl

yarmatey Report

#2

“It's easy to fool someone, it's hard to convince them that they've been fooled.”

Idkwtdaama Report

#3

“You lose every shot you don't take.” — Michael Jordan

Any-Trash1383 Report

#4

“When I was young, I admired clever people. Now that I am old, I admire kind people.” — A. J. Heschel

deadwinterwonderland Report

#5

“Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” — Sully Sullenberger

Bobdavis235 Report

#6

“I've had a lot of worries in my life. Most of which never happened.” — Mark Twain

Metoposaurus Report

#7

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift. That's why they call it present.” — Master Oogway

wilspi Report

#8

“If you're going through hell, keep going.” — Winston Churchill

snortgiggles Report

#9

“We are not punished for our sins, but by them.” — Oscar Wilde

RavioliGale Report

#10

“We're all going to die, all of us; what a circus! That alone should make us love each other, but it doesn't. We are terrorized and flattened by trivialities. We are eaten up by nothing.” - Charles Bukowski

wyldklitoris Report

#11

“Do not confuse activity with productivity.”

LeaderEnvironmental5 Report

#12

“We accept the love we think we deserve.” — Stephen Chbosky

Jennchow Report

#13

“Don't believe everything you think.”

sbb214 Report

#14

“A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” — John A. Shedd

Andubandu Report

#15

“When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” — C. S. Lewis

nolo_me Report

#16

“You might be the sweetest peach on the tree, but some people just don’t like peaches.”

sansaspark Report

#17

“Before you speak let your words pass through 3 gates, is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?”

Bed_Potato Report

#18

“Smooth seas never made a skilled sailor.”

CLSG23 Report

#19

“Chaos will always beat order, because it is better organized.”

NoGoodIDNames Report

#20

“You can't edit an empty page.”

Tazlima Report

#21

“Holding onto a grudge is like not pulling a thorn out of your foot because you were not the one who put it there.”

Elya91 Report

#22

“Never give up on a dream because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Earl Nightingale

Bear_faced Report

#23

“Most people will not remember what you say to them, but they will remember how you made them feel.”

OneMoose9 Report

#24

“It's possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not weakness. That is life.” — C. J. Picard

-eDgAR- Report

#25

“Anxiety is a terrible predictor of what will actually go wrong in life.” — Megan Devine

bropod Report

#26

“Worrying is like carrying an umbrella and waiting for it to rain.”

Y-draig Report

#27

“And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love.” — Dr. Seuss

PhlightYagami Report

#28

“If there must be trouble let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.” — Thomas Paine

BPTMM Report

#29

“You cannot convince people to love you. This is an absolute rule. No one will ever give you love because you want him or her to give it. Real love moves freely in both directions. Don't waste your time on anything else.” — Cheryl Strayed

calfred_ Report

#30

“What you allow is what will continue.”

wellherewegofolks Report

#31

“Don't set yourself on fire to keep others warm.”

suck-me-beautiful Report

#32

“Never wrestle with a pig - you both get dirty, but the pig enjoys it.”

embalees Report

#33

“Everyone you’ll ever meet knows something you don’t.”

RomAndNoodles Report

#34

“It's kind of fun to do the impossible.” — Walt Disney

zaidakaid Report

#35

“If you are lonely when you're alone, you are in bad company.” — Jean-Paul Sartre

biaich Report

#36

“We are our choices.” — Jean-Paul Sartre

SerKoenig Report

#37

“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” — Kurt Vonnegut

Tommythecat88 Report

#38

“I say, beware of all enterprises that require new clothes, and not rather a new wearer of clothes.” — Henry David Thoreau

capsteve Report

#39

“You can't control people's actions, only your reaction.”

stuffedrooster Report

#40

“There is no such thing as multitasking, only rapid switching.”

nutellatubby Report

#41

“If life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade. And try to find someone whose life has given them vodka, and have a party.”

mpr19902008 Report

#42

“In order to empathize with someone's experience you must be willing to believe them as they see it and not how you imagine their experience to be.” —Brené Brown

oliveGOT Report

#43

“You don't have a soul. You are a soul. You have a body.” — C. S. Lewis

urkillingme Report

#44

“Resentment is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die.”

ocbbelife Report

#45

“The pain I feel now is the happiness I had before. That's the deal.” — C. S. Lewis

meety138 Report

#46

“Graveyards are full of irreplaceable people.”

FyL777 Report

#47

“I don't trust my inner feelings. Inner feelings come and go.” — Leonard Cohen

cguiopmnrew Report

#48

“Any thought you have about the future is a delusion.”

reddit.com Report

#49

“To realize that you are not your thoughts is when you begin to awaken spiritually.” — Eckhart Tolle

MarvellaNasty Report

#50

“What other people think of me isn't my business.”

ChunkyDay Report

#51

“We suffer more in our imagination than we do in reality.”

footballtoast Report

#52

“A lion doesn't concern himself with the opinion of a sheep.”

al_pie Report

#53

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” — Upton Sinclair

socialistrob Report

#54

“If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.”

katfromjersey Report

#55

“The first draft is just you telling yourself the story.” — Terry Pratchett

reddit.com Report

#56

“I've been all over the world and I've never seen a statue of a critic.” — Leonard Bernstein

chambo143 Report

#57

“Build a man a fire, and he'll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire, and he'll be warm for the rest of his life.” — Terry Pratchett

elee0228 Report

#58

“Revenge... is like a rolling stone, which, when a man hath forced up a hill, will return upon him with a greater violence, and break those bones whose sinews gave it motion.” — Jeremy Taylor

WayToTheGrave Report

#59

“Expectations are just premeditated resentments.”

bonner16 Report

#60

“A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is brave five minutes longer.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Street-Badger Report

#61

“Never be so kind you forget to be clever, and never be so clever you forget to be kind.”

athennna Report

#62

“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

reddit.com Report

#63

“When the axe came to the woods the trees said: 'At least the handle is one of us.'”

drsuperfly Report

#64

“You can make all the mistakes and still win.”

TheMouseRan Report

#65

“Character is what you do when no one is looking.”

krezRx Report

#66

“We all do damage. Character is determined by how we repair it.” — Piney Winston

Insanity_Pills Report

#67

“And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good.” — John Steinbeck

Zuikis9 Report

#68

“The reason people find it so hard to be happy is that they always see the past better than it was, the present worse than it is, and the future less resolved than it will be.” — Marcel Pagnol

WangzoR Report

#69

“The only normal people are the ones that you don't know very well yet.” — Alfred Adler

Neohexane Report

#70

“I can do anything but I can't do everything.”

BigBadBootyDaddy10 Report

#71

“If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room.”

WhenDidIGetACat Report

#72

“When people show you who they are, believe them.” — Maya Angelou

ESTE75 Report

#73

“There's a lot of narcissism in self-hatred.” — D. F. Wallace

lord_dio_trash Report

#74

“People do not seem to realize that their opinion of the world is also a confession of character.” — R. W. Emerson

JimWilliams423 Report

#75

“The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history.” — G. W. F. Hegel

Ambitious-Hedgehog93 Report

#76

“Today is the oldest you've ever been in your life and the youngest you'll ever be again.”

El_Pigeon_ Report

#77

“Whatever you do today is very important: you are exchanging a day of your life for it.” ― Elizabeth George

gglidd Report

#78

“If you don't heal what hurt you, you'll bleed on people who didn't cut you.”

Deafheaven25 Report

#79

“Nothing will work unless you do.” — Maya Angelou

Cantoddsit Report

#80

“Thoughts are like clouds - they change, move, and pass. The sky behind it is the reality.”

skloop Report

#81

“You're not what you think but what you do.”

raining-in-konoha Report

#82

“Stop trying to be liked by everyone. You don't even like everyone.”

sgfreak711 Report

#83

“You can't cross the ocean, until you lose sight of the shore.”

cityampm Report

#84

“Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm.” — Publilius Syrus

IamStygianLight Report

#85

“Perfectionism is the voice of the oppressor, the enemy of the people. It will keep you cramped and insane your whole life.” — Anne Lamott

BladeFancypants Report

#86

“Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.” — Mark Twain

Sloofin Report

#87

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” —Nelson Mandela

GrandeTorino Report

#88

“Those who matter don't mind, those who mind don't matter.”

JustAnotherReddhead Report

#89

“Worrying about things you can't control or change is pointless.”

SlightlyAlmighty Report

#90

“The axe forgets; the tree remembers.” — Zimbabwean proverb

drawoha19 Report

#91

“Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I still want to see you eat just not at my table.”

Jangonett1 Report

#92

“Worrying is a waste of your imagination.”

Purnzy55 Report

#93

“We learn that we are neither devils nor divines.” — Maya Angelou

reddit.com Report

#94

“Maybe this world is another planet's hell.” — Aldous Huxley

ComputerCat86 Report

#95

“Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity.” — Hanlon’s Razor

Nawaf-Ar Report

#96

“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms - to choose one's attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one's own way.” — Viktor Frankl

Secundogeniture Report

#97

“The meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.” — Alan Wilson Watts

caffeineaddict101 Report

#98

“Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes it is a quiet voice at the end of the day saying, 'I will try again tomorrow.'” — Mary Anne Radmacher

IAmTheAsteroid Report

#99

“When you're the ocean, you don’t have to be afraid of the waves.”

aprilmarina Report

#100

“Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.” — William Morris

bluemiaou71 Report

#101

“If you look for the light, you will often find it, but if you look for the dark, it is all you will ever see.” — Uncle Iroh (Legend of Korra)

ReakkorShrike Report

#102

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

HaViNgT Report

