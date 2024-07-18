ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever tried solving a complex puzzle with a few missing pieces, you might know what navigating the world of parenting often feels like, especially if we’re talking about teens. You’re constantly stuck between being a caring parent and teaching them important life lessons and skills.

Well, that’s exactly the pickle one Redditor found himself in, sparking a debate on whether tough love or a gentle nudge is the best way to help kids overcome challenges. With over 3,000 comments, you can bet this story hit home for a lot of people.

15-year-old teen with social anxiety can’t order food for herself, asks dad to do it for her, but he refuses

The dad is trying to help his daughter overcome her anxiety by allowing her to do things for herself, at the recommendation of her counselor

The wife doesn’t agree with the dad’s approach, saying he should have ordered food for the daughter and not leave her hungry, even if it was just for 4 hours

“I didn’t starve her for days, it was a 4 hour outing”: the dad asks the internet if he was a jerk for allowing his daughter to go hungry as she didn’t order food for herself

So, here’s the deal: the OP (original poster) has a 15-year-old daughter with social anxiety, making basic, everyday interactions feeling like climbing the Everest. She wasn’t on any meds, as her counseling sessions seemed to be working.

At home, there was a rule: if you want fast food, you pay for it yourself. This was not about saving a few bucks but about teaching her how to be independent. After all, she would leave for college in a few years, and mom and dad wouldn’t be able to save her anymore.

One day, the OP and his daughter were out running errands. OP, ever the practical parent, suggested to his daughter she eat something before they left. But nope, she wasn’t hungry. Fast forward a few hours, and hunger strikes – she wanted to stop at Wendy’s. They pulled up, and the OP told his daughter to go order while he grabbed them a couple of seats.

But social anxiety was a tough beast to beat that day, so she returned without ordering, asking dad to order for her, but he was not having it. He told her that if she wanted to eat, she had to do it herself. And, after a tense 10-minute standoff, they left without any food, leading to one very hangry teen and an upset wife back home.

The OP turned to Reddit to ask if he was the jerk in this situation. He explained that this was in no way a punishment, as his daughter’s counselor recommended these low-risk tasks to help her manage anxiety. He even provided a script, which the OP practiced with his daughter before sending her to order food, but she refused to use it.

The responses? All over the place. Some Redditors applauded the OP for his tough love, saying that without experiences like this, the daughter might struggle more later on. One user commented, “I’ve seen what happens when a kid with anxiety is coddled by a parent’s help. It looks like a 35-year-old who can’t even do their own groceries.”

Others thought the OP was too harsh, potentially setting his daughter back instead of helping her. They argued a more supportive approach, like standing next to her while she ordered, could’ve eased her anxiety. One critic said, “A successful purchase means next time will be easier. An unsuccessful outing will set her back and make next time harder. So, congratulations! You made next time harder!”

Image credits: Roman Lopez (not the actual photo)

For kids struggling with social anxiety disorder, (also known as social phobia), even the simplest tasks, such as ordering food, can feel daunting. Social anxiety is way more than just shyness – it’s a crippling fear of social interactions, often leading to avoidance behaviors.

Experts explain that, “Children and teens with social anxiety disorder have an excessive and persistent fear of social and/or performance situations such as school, parties, athletic activities, and more. These children constantly feel ‘on stage’, which can lead to a great deal of self-consciousness, distress, and avoidance.”

This anxiety can mess with school performance, friendships, you name it. Early intervention through counseling and gradual exposure to anxiety-inducing situations can help build confidence and coping skills. Parents play a crucial role by creating a supportive environment where kids can face their fears, just as the OP tried to do for his 15-year-old daughter.

He was just following the counselor’s advice, refusing to order for his daughter to teach her basic life skills, one baby step at a time. Whether you’re on team tough love or team gentle nudge, the goal is the same: helping kids grow into confident, self-reliant adults.

Teaching kids basic life skills, like ordering food, managing money, and handling social interactions, is essential for preparing them for the responsibilities of adulthood. Parents can help kids learn these abilities by creating opportunities for them to practice in low-risk settings, just as the OP did for his daughter.

An article on the important life skills we should be teaching kids explains that, “Life skills are valuable lessons kids will use throughout their lifetime. Important life skills kids need to know include decision-making skills, problem-solving skills, personal hygiene, meal prep, and communication skills.”

Often times, kids only start learning these skills when they’re in high school. It’s important not to delay teaching kids how to deal with real-life situations until they’re teenagers. While it can be tempting to step in and help, allowing kids to navigate challenges on their own can build confidence and problem-solving skills.

So, what did you think of this story? Was the OP a jerk for refusing to order for his daughter? Share your wisdom in the comments!

The majority of the netizens side with the dad saying he did the right thing by making the teen buy her own food, as recommended by her counselor