We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“AITAH For Letting My Kids Loot My Brother’s House To Prove My Point?”
Family, Relationships

“AITAH For Letting My Kids Loot My Brother’s House To Prove My Point?”

Every parent has their own way of handling their kids’ mischief—some go for punishment, others for reasoning. But when it involves a sibling’s kids, things can get complicated.

This was precisely the case for one man who had to get creative when his brother’s child “borrowed” his kids’ Lego pieces and took them home. When his brother repeatedly “forgot” to return them, the author decided to let his kids “reclaim” anything they wanted from his house, sparking a funny family standoff. Keep reading to find out how his brother reacted!

    Kids are always ready for a bit of mischief, but it’s up to parents to take responsibility for their actions

    Image credits: Kelly Sikkema / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One dad let his kids take remotes and small electronics from his brother’s house after he repeatedly failed to return their missing Lego pieces

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ainur Iman / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Some_Addition_9752

    The author later provided more details about the dog

    Firstborns often have to follow more rules compared to their younger sibling

    Growing up with siblings often leaves you wondering if you were even raised by the same parents! Especially if you’re the eldest, you might’ve noticed a difference in how things are handled with you versus the younger ones.

    Being the firstborn can feel like carrying an extra set of expectations. There’s often more structure, rules, and maybe even pressure that comes with being the “practice run” for parents navigating their parenting journey.

    For instance, remember that time you had to ask for permission to go to a party just down the block, only to hear a firm “no”? Meanwhile, a few years later, your younger sibling’s off to another country at 15 for a music festival, and all they get is, “Have fun!”

    Research suggests that this experience may be heightened if the first child is female, as parents tend to be more protective of daughters. Plus, the firstborn usually gets some uninterrupted time with the parents before any siblings arrive. This helps shape a unique bond and experience.

    Because of such factors, firstborns often grow up a bit more cautious, perhaps more academically focused, compared to later-born siblings. While these are only tendencies and won’t hold true in every family, birth order does seem to shape some of our personality and life outlooks.

    On the other hand, the second child usually benefits from parents being more relaxed. As Lynn Berger writes in ‘Second Thoughts: On Having and Being a Second Child,’ the second child is less of “an experiment,” as parents have had a chance to learn from their experiences with the first.

    Image credits: Josue Michel / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Regardless of how your parents raised you, siblings usually end up raising their own kids differently

    No matter where you fall in the birth order—whether you’re the firstborn, middle child, or the youngest—growing up brings its own perspective on how to raise a family. Once you have kids of your own, you might reflect on how you were raised and think about which values, habits, and traditions to carry forward or let go.

    For instance, some of us might find comfort in following the same approach as our parents, appreciating the familiar routines that we grew up with. Others may seek to make some adjustments based on our own experiences. A strict upbringing, for instance, might inspire one parent to raise their children with a little more flexibility. Often, it’s a blend—taking the best from what we know and adapting along the way, as no two parenting journeys look exactly alike.

    Regardless of which path we take, siblings often end up raising their children differently because perspectives naturally evolve. So, even siblings raised in the same household end up shaping their own unique parenting styles.

    Just like in this case, where the author felt differently about his nephew’s behavior than his brother did. While his brother brushed off his 8-year-old’s “borrowing” a few Lego pieces, the author felt it was wrong, especially when his brother forgot to return them. The author was even willing to let his teenage kids “reclaim” items from his brother’s house as a response! What’s your take on this situation? Let us know your thoughts!

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Many people online agreed that a tit-for-tat approach was justified in this situation

    Some felt he was in the wrong for encouraging his kids to take things

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    costa2706 avatar
    Kari Panda
    Kari Panda
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    You can argue whether this was over the top or not, but that one YTA comment about calling CPS for this - wtf?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    It was over the top on purpose though, to prove a point. Also, as a Lego aficionado, I approve. The YTA comments are once again unhinged.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
