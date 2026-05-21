Leo Sayer: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Leo Sayer
May 21, 1948
Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, England
78 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Leo Sayer?
Leo Sayer is an English singer and songwriter, known for his distinctive falsetto voice and energetic stage presence. He has crafted a career spanning five decades, releasing numerous pop and soft rock hits.
His breakout moment arrived in 1977 with the global smash “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” which earned him a Grammy Award. This track solidified Sayer’s reputation for upbeat, danceable tunes, resonating with audiences worldwide.
|Full Name
|Leo Sayer
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches (163 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Donatella Piccinetti
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|English
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Blessed Robert Southwell, West Sussex College of Art and Design
|Father
|Thomas Sayer
|Mother
|Teresa Nolan
|Siblings
|Kathleen, Brian
Early Life and Education
Born Gerard Hugh Sayer in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, Leo Sayer grew up in a devout Catholic family, with his Irish mother Teresa Nolan and English father Thomas Sayer. He was the middle child of three, with an older sister Kathleen and a younger brother Brian.
Sayer attended St Peter’s Catholic Primary School and Blessed Robert Southwell, later studying commercial art and graphic design at West Sussex College of Art and Design. His early interest in music developed through singing in the church choir and playing harmonica in local bands.
Notable Relationships
Leo Sayer married Janice Lissester in 1973; their relationship lasted twelve years before their divorce in 1985. Janice also contributed to his early career by making his stage costumes and applying his Pierrot makeup.
More recently, Sayer married his long-time partner, Donatella Piccinetti, in April 2023 at their home in Australia, after almost 39 years together. They had moved to Australia in 2005, and he became an Australian citizen in 2009.
Career Highlights
Leo Sayer launched his recording career in 1973, quickly achieving UK success with “The Show Must Go On.” His global breakthrough came with the 1976 album Endless Flight, which included two chart-topping singles.
He earned a 1978 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” and followed it with the number one ballad “When I Need You.” Sayer has consistently released albums, including Selfie in 2019 and 1992 in 2024.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 20, 2026
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