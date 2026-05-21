Who Is Leo Sayer? Leo Sayer is an English singer and songwriter, known for his distinctive falsetto voice and energetic stage presence. He has crafted a career spanning five decades, releasing numerous pop and soft rock hits. His breakout moment arrived in 1977 with the global smash “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” which earned him a Grammy Award. This track solidified Sayer’s reputation for upbeat, danceable tunes, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Full Name Leo Sayer Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married to Donatella Piccinetti Net Worth $5 million Nationality English Ethnicity White Education St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Blessed Robert Southwell, West Sussex College of Art and Design Father Thomas Sayer Mother Teresa Nolan Siblings Kathleen, Brian

Early Life and Education Born Gerard Hugh Sayer in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, Leo Sayer grew up in a devout Catholic family, with his Irish mother Teresa Nolan and English father Thomas Sayer. He was the middle child of three, with an older sister Kathleen and a younger brother Brian. Sayer attended St Peter’s Catholic Primary School and Blessed Robert Southwell, later studying commercial art and graphic design at West Sussex College of Art and Design. His early interest in music developed through singing in the church choir and playing harmonica in local bands.

Notable Relationships Leo Sayer married Janice Lissester in 1973; their relationship lasted twelve years before their divorce in 1985. Janice also contributed to his early career by making his stage costumes and applying his Pierrot makeup. More recently, Sayer married his long-time partner, Donatella Piccinetti, in April 2023 at their home in Australia, after almost 39 years together. They had moved to Australia in 2005, and he became an Australian citizen in 2009.

Career Highlights Leo Sayer launched his recording career in 1973, quickly achieving UK success with “The Show Must Go On.” His global breakthrough came with the 1976 album Endless Flight, which included two chart-topping singles. He earned a 1978 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” and followed it with the number one ballad “When I Need You.” Sayer has consistently released albums, including Selfie in 2019 and 1992 in 2024.