ADVERTISEMENT

What do you want your legacy to be when you’re gone? Perhaps you want loved ones to remember you for your warmth and incredible baking skills. Or maybe you hope that they’ll look back on you fondly for the hilarious jokes and stories you were always ready to share. Everyone leaves some sort of legacy behind, whether it’s remembered by ten or ten million people.

But some influential individuals manage to make such a huge impact on the world that they’re remembered for centuries after they’re gone. Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of some of the most powerful legacies that have been left by artists, scientists, philosophers and more. Enjoy reading about these famous figures’ accomplishments, and be sure to upvote the stories that you hope will live on forever!