Guy Starts Acting Like An Entitled Rich Jerk After Winning Some Money, Tells Wife She Needs Plastic Surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

People get married for many reasons. Reddit user Cold-Tradition-1290 tied the knot with her partner for who he was—grounded and hardworking. But recently, the man has been changing, and she no longer thinks it’s the same person she fell in love with.

After he won a huge settlement following a workplace injury, his attitudes and values shifted dramatically. He became obsessed with designer clothes and expensive cars, looking down on others and pressuring her to embrace a lifestyle she never wanted. So now, the woman is questioning their future and whether it even makes sense to stay together.

RELATED:

This woman wants to divorce her husband

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But she is afraid he will paint her as a gold digger and do everything he can to turn it against her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: halayalex / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anon

ADVERTISEMENT

People who read the woman’s story believe it’s time for her to walk away

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT