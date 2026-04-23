Guy Starts Acting Like An Entitled Rich Jerk After Winning Some Money, Tells Wife She Needs Plastic Surgery
People get married for many reasons. Reddit user Cold-Tradition-1290 tied the knot with her partner for who he was—grounded and hardworking. But recently, the man has been changing, and she no longer thinks it’s the same person she fell in love with.
After he won a huge settlement following a workplace injury, his attitudes and values shifted dramatically. He became obsessed with designer clothes and expensive cars, looking down on others and pressuring her to embrace a lifestyle she never wanted. So now, the woman is questioning their future and whether it even makes sense to stay together.
This woman wants to divorce her husband
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But she is afraid he will paint her as a gold digger and do everything he can to turn it against her
Image credits: halayalex / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anon
People who read the woman’s story believe it’s time for her to walk away
Poll Question
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There is a saying in my country which runs, loosely translated, something like this: you have to have strong legs to be able to carry wealth. This man doesn't have those legs: his money has turned his head. The way he goes about it he will lose all the money within years. Rational people use this money to generate more money later on by investing, not spending. The usual advice to people who win the lottery is always: don't tell your relatives, keep your job, don't touch the money for a few weeks and get a financial advisor. This man doesn't know how to handle money.
There is a saying in my country which runs, loosely translated, something like this: you have to have strong legs to be able to carry wealth. This man doesn't have those legs: his money has turned his head. The way he goes about it he will lose all the money within years. Rational people use this money to generate more money later on by investing, not spending. The usual advice to people who win the lottery is always: don't tell your relatives, keep your job, don't touch the money for a few weeks and get a financial advisor. This man doesn't know how to handle money.
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3