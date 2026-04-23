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Guy Starts Acting Like An Entitled Rich Jerk After Winning Some Money, Tells Wife She Needs Plastic Surgery
Distressed woman and man on a couch, representing conflict or leaving husband after a money lawsuit.`
Couples, Relationships

Guy Starts Acting Like An Entitled Rich Jerk After Winning Some Money, Tells Wife She Needs Plastic Surgery

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
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People get married for many reasons. Reddit user Cold-Tradition-1290 tied the knot with her partner for who he was—grounded and hardworking. But recently, the man has been changing, and she no longer thinks it’s the same person she fell in love with.

After he won a huge settlement following a workplace injury, his attitudes and values shifted dramatically. He became obsessed with designer clothes and expensive cars, looking down on others and pressuring her to embrace a lifestyle she never wanted. So now, the woman is questioning their future and whether it even makes sense to stay together.

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    This woman wants to divorce her husband

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But she is afraid he will paint her as a gold digger and do everything he can to turn it against her

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    Image credits: halayalex / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    People who read the woman’s story believe it’s time for her to walk away

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a saying in my country which runs, loosely translated, something like this: you have to have strong legs to be able to carry wealth. This man doesn't have those legs: his money has turned his head. The way he goes about it he will lose all the money within years. Rational people use this money to generate more money later on by investing, not spending. The usual advice to people who win the lottery is always: don't tell your relatives, keep your job, don't touch the money for a few weeks and get a financial advisor. This man doesn't know how to handle money.

    1
    1point
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    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guy is the prime example why so many lottery winners end up broke after a couple of years. I would be out of there the minute he suggested plastic surgery.

    0
    0points
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The love of money is the root of all evil. Most of us don't really know how we'd handle sudden huge wealth - but looking down on those who don't have it is obviously a bad way.

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    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    de-snoekies avatar
    Alexandra
    Alexandra
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a saying in my country which runs, loosely translated, something like this: you have to have strong legs to be able to carry wealth. This man doesn't have those legs: his money has turned his head. The way he goes about it he will lose all the money within years. Rational people use this money to generate more money later on by investing, not spending. The usual advice to people who win the lottery is always: don't tell your relatives, keep your job, don't touch the money for a few weeks and get a financial advisor. This man doesn't know how to handle money.

    1
    1point
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guy is the prime example why so many lottery winners end up broke after a couple of years. I would be out of there the minute he suggested plastic surgery.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The love of money is the root of all evil. Most of us don't really know how we'd handle sudden huge wealth - but looking down on those who don't have it is obviously a bad way.

    0
    0points
    reply
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