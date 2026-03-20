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During New Year’s Eve, the number one wish that went around my friend group was, “Hope 2026 is better!” Well, we’re a couple of months in and without unnecessary dramatization, the best I can say is I don’t know about that yet.

However, the media likes to paint a worse picture than reality, so to balance out your feed, we put together a list of good news from all over the world, courtesy of the Instagram account ‘Winning Mindset.’ Whether it’s environmental initiatives fighting pollution or medical breakthroughs saving lives, these stories remind us that maybe we shouldn’t give up on humanity just yet.