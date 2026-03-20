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During New Year’s Eve, the number one wish that went around my friend group was, “Hope 2026 is better!” Well, we’re a couple of months in and without unnecessary dramatization, the best I can say is I don’t know about that yet.

However, the media likes to paint a worse picture than reality, so to balance out your feed, we put together a list of good news from all over the world, courtesy of the Instagram account ‘Winning Mindset.’ Whether it’s environmental initiatives fighting pollution or medical breakthroughs saving lives, these stories remind us that maybe we shouldn’t give up on humanity just yet.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Group of people distributing unsold food from supermarkets in France, highlighting good news about positive change and community support.

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    #2

    Hands breaking free from handcuffs with empty prison hallway below, highlighting good news on falling crime rates.

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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Old news. We closed too many, and now we have a shortage again and people are getting out of prison early because of the shortage. Great long term thinking, politicians....

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    #3

    Yellow baby chicks in a poultry facility and one chick resting on a hand, symbolizing good news for animal welfare.

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    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they get made into chicken cutlets at three months old instead of being culled?

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    #4

    Beijing records cleanest air in over a decade after cutting pollution by half, positive environmental news headline.

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    #5

    Ocean cleanup device, the world’s largest vacuum cleaner, collecting plastic to restore marine life and improve environment.

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    #6

    Passengers boarding an Air France plane and a city tram, highlighting good news on climate change and emission cuts.

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    #7

    Two people using public community fridges in Poland to share free food, promoting positive and hopeful news amid challenges.

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    #8

    Rabbit suffering from cosmetic testing in lab and vet treating a rabbit, highlighting good news on animal testing ban.

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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm shocked. Not at the fact that they banned it, but at the fact that the US and Canada have not banned it yet. Here in the Netherlands it got banned in 1997. That's over 18 years ago!

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    #9

    Before and after images showing the impact of global plastic bag bans reducing beach litter by 47 percent.

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    #10

    Mountain gorilla populations rising for the first time in decades, a hopeful good news story for everyone tired of negative headlines.

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    #11

    Doctor discussing new Alzheimer’s treatments with senior patient, highlighting progress in vaccines and early-stage decline slowdown.

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    #12

    Man with paralysis walking again using a brain implant, showcasing a medical breakthrough and good news for those tired of negative headlines.

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    #13

    Two whales swimming underwater showcasing good news about whale population growing again after centuries of hunting.

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    #14

    Female Mexican parliament members celebrating historic milestone of 50% female representation, highlighting good news and positive progress.

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    #15

    Happy parents with a newborn baby and a baby box from Finland filled with essential supplies and a safe first bed.

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    #16

    Aerial view of the largest wildlife crossing in North America in Colorado with deer crossing a road below.

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    #17

    Fishing vessel with net full of fish and underwater whales and dolphins emphasizing good news for marine life protection.

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    #18

    Children running near solar panels and people kayaking in a green environment representing renewable electricity progress.

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    #19

    Cancer treatment concept showing injectable therapy targeting cancerous tumors as good news for cancer fight.

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    #20

    Dam removal projects restore river habitats, helping salmon and benefiting nature and communities positively.

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    #21

    Elderly people in a dementia care village in the Netherlands enjoying activities and outdoor cycling in a supportive community.

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    #22

    Malawi chief helping end child marriages, empowering girls to return to school and fight for their rights amid positive news.

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    #23

    Children flying kites at sunset and person enjoying nature, symbolizing good news and positive health advances globally.

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    #24

    Protesters and supporters celebrating Argentina's law against femicide with good news for everyone tired of negative headlines.

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    #25

    Antonio Banderas supports research on pancreatic cancer with promising good news for those tired of negative headlines.

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    #26

    Scientist in lab developing universal artificial blood, highlighting good news for those tired of negative headlines.

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    #27

    Woman recycling food waste in South Korea, turning it into compost and energy, showcasing positive environmental news.

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    #28

    Yellow warning sign about harmful PFAS chemicals in cosmetics on store shelves and industrial smokestacks emitting pollution reducing PFAS impact.

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    #29

    Electric vehicles charging in Nepal, highlighting 76% of new cars running on hydropower instead of imported oil.

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    #30

    Aerial view of Kazakhstan restoring the Aral Sea with improving water levels and decreasing salinity in positive environmental news.

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    #31

    Aerial view of wildlife bridges in the Netherlands designed to help animals safely cross busy roads and railways.

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    #32

    Group of people enjoying a sky tram ride over Costa Rica rainforest, highlighting positive news about biodiversity and ecosystems.

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    #33

    Glowing roads in Australia at night designed to increase driver safety as part of positive news innovations.

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    #34

    Healthcare worker holding red HIV awareness ribbon and syringe, highlighting new prevention with near 100% efficacy.

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    #35

    Drone delivering life-saving medicine to remote areas, showcasing good news for those tired of negative headlines.

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    #36

    Surgeons using advanced robotic technology to perform remote surgery, showcasing good news for medical breakthroughs worldwide.

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    #37

    Child receiving care for severe genetic epilepsy with new medication reducing seizures for healthier lives.

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    #38

    A 32,000-year-old flower blooms from seeds hidden by a squirrel during the Ice Age, showcasing good news and nature's resilience.

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    #39

    Scientist in Japan developing plant-based plastic that dissolves in saltwater, offering a solution to plastic pollution and microplastics.

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    #40

    Diego the tortoise who fathered 800 descendants, a good news story saving species from extinction.

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    #41

    Large solar power plant in China showcasing rapid solar energy growth and renewable energy progress worldwide.

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    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We should be installing solar panels over parking lots to to provide shade. It's a win win. Get rid of all those wasted acres of hot blacktop.

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    #42

    Large colonies of healthy penguin populations thriving near South Georgia, a positive environmental news update.

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    #43

    Baby saved by gene editing therapy, highlighting good news in rare genetic disorder treatment and hope for the future.

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    BioMom
    BioMom
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His name is KJ Muldoon, and he is the first baby treated with a personalized, CRISPR gene-editing therapy for a rare metabolic disorder, and he is thriving!

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    #44

    Community-led rhino conservation in Nepal succeeds, reducing poaching and promoting wildlife protection efforts.

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    #45

    Liberian lynx making a remarkable comeback, rescued from extinction through successful wildlife conservation programs.

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    #46

    Gray wolves and California condors thriving again due to dedicated conservation efforts, highlighting good news and positive headlines.

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    #47

    Community in Togo restores degraded land contributing to the great green wall initiative and ecosystem recovery.

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    #48

    Smiling woman holding forgiven hospital bills and happy family with doctor celebrating good news and financial relief.

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    #49

    Dirt sidewalks in South Korea enable children to connect with nature, offering good news for those tired of negative headlines.

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    #50

    Two blue Macaws in the wild, symbolizing good news and hope after years of extinction in nature.

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    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After 20 years of being extinct? Who writes this stuff?

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    #51

    Tourists enjoying Machu Picchu with limited visitors to protect the site and ecosystem, a piece of good news for travelers.

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    #52

    Therapy dogs visit hospital patients, providing comfort and reducing pain and anxiety for those feeling sick and tired.

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    #53

    Group of students in classroom showing support and relief as teen anxiety drops with nationwide mental health support.

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    #54

    Endangered jambato harlequin frogs protected as Ecuador closes highway under Rights of Nature law.

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    #55

    Medical team in Rome performing innovative breast cancer surgery with no visible scars offering good news for patients and healthcare progress.

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