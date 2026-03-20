55 Pieces Of Good News For Everyone Who Is Sick And Tired Of Negative Headlines (New Pics)
During New Year’s Eve, the number one wish that went around my friend group was, “Hope 2026 is better!” Well, we’re a couple of months in and without unnecessary dramatization, the best I can say is I don’t know about that yet.
However, the media likes to paint a worse picture than reality, so to balance out your feed, we put together a list of good news from all over the world, courtesy of the Instagram account ‘Winning Mindset.’ Whether it’s environmental initiatives fighting pollution or medical breakthroughs saving lives, these stories remind us that maybe we shouldn’t give up on humanity just yet.
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So they get made into chicken cutlets at three months old instead of being culled?
We should be installing solar panels over parking lots to to provide shade. It's a win win. Get rid of all those wasted acres of hot blacktop.
After 20 years of being extinct? Who writes this stuff?