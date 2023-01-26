Boyfriend Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Leaving Girlfriend Behind To Go To Boss’s Wedding After She Completely Ignored The Dress Code

Being in a relationship is a wonderful thing that fills your stomach with butterflies and allows you to see the world through rose-tinted glasses. Nevertheless, it can also be hard work that requires mutual respect, open communication, and a whole lot of compromise, whether it’s trying to decide what’s for dinner or choosing where to build your first home.

A young man on Reddit opened up about his experience with relationships and compromise. His partner and himself were invited to attend a wedding, which required a certain dress code. Even though it wasn’t their usual attire, the couple reached a compromise on what they would be wearing.

However, his partner had a change of heart at the very last second and left the guy blindsided. He then decided to go to the wedding without her. Under the username OpportunityNice3227, the man shared his story with the r/AITA community and asked whether he’s a jerk for leaving his girlfriend behind.

