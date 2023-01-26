Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Boyfriend Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Leaving Girlfriend Behind To Go To Boss’s Wedding After She Completely Ignored The Dress Code
31points
Relationships, Social Issues4 hours ago

Boyfriend Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Leaving Girlfriend Behind To Go To Boss’s Wedding After She Completely Ignored The Dress Code

Miglė Miliūtė and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Being in a relationship is a wonderful thing that fills your stomach with butterflies and allows you to see the world through rose-tinted glasses. Nevertheless, it can also be hard work that requires mutual respect, open communication, and a whole lot of compromise, whether it’s trying to decide what’s for dinner or choosing where to build your first home.

A young man on Reddit opened up about his experience with relationships and compromise. His partner and himself were invited to attend a wedding, which required a certain dress code. Even though it wasn’t their usual attire, the couple reached a compromise on what they would be wearing.

However, his partner had a change of heart at the very last second and left the guy blindsided. He then decided to go to the wedding without her. Under the username OpportunityNice3227, the man shared his story with the r/AITA community and asked whether he’s a jerk for leaving his girlfriend behind.

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

A redditor opened up about attending a wedding without his girlfriend because she wouldn’t follow the dress code

Image credits: cavanimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: OpportunityNice3227

The majority of the commenters agreed on the same opinion

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Peppy Piplup
Peppy Piplup
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This ended differently than I thought it would

3
3points
reply
rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure the GF would have a problem if someone upstaged her at her own wedding.

2
2points
reply
Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. If she wasn't okay with the dress-code and thought it was misogynistic, she could've refused to go straight away. If she agreed, but later on decided she doesn't want to attend the wedding - that would be okay as well. But she was fine with a dress-code, even ordered a dress, and then it magically became misogynistic and unacceptable overnight.

0
0points
reply
