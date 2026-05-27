Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lawyer For Tourist Who Hurled Rock At Beloved Seal Provides Unusual Justification For His Client’s Actions
Tourist preparing to hurl rock at beloved seal in the water with lawyer providing unusual justification for actions.
Crime, Society

Lawyer For Tourist Who Hurled Rock At Beloved Seal Provides Unusual Justification For His Client’s Actions

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
4

24

4

ADVERTISEMENT

38-year-old Washington resident Igor Lytvynchuk became the subject of online rage after a video recorded at Maui’s Lahaina Beach on May 5 showed him throwing a coconut-sized rock at a monk seal.

Upon being confronted by a local, the man refused to show remorse and instead flaunted his wealth, saying he could afford to “pay any fine.”

Highlights
  • The lawyer for the tourist accused of throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal claims the act was intended to protect a different sea creature.
  • He also said the fallout from the incident went beyond social media ridicule, alleging that his client endured a physical attack in its wake.
  • The Maui mayor has vowed strict action, calling the seal “part of our ocean ohana” after the beach incident went viral.

His lawyer, Myles Breiner, has now provided an unusual justification for the action, alongside claims that his client has been subjected to not only psychological but also physical attacks since the incident.

Lytvynchuk is due in court for the case later today (Wednesday, May 27).

RELATED:

    The lawyer for tourist accused of hurling rock at a seal has outlined fallout of the incident after defending his client with unusual justification 

    Portrait of man involved in tourist lawyer case for hurling rock at beloved seal

    Image credits: U.S. District Court

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) identified the seal as an adult male known as R404. 

    Lahaina locals, who claim the mammal has been a fixture on their shores for more than 20 years, affectionately call him Lani.

    Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species, with only about 1,600 remaining in the wild. That fact has made the matter worse for Lytvynchuk.

    Beloved seal lying on shore with mouth open near ocean waves

    Image credits: Matt Bango

    With only hours to go before his client appears in court, Breiner told The Associated Press that his client never intended to harm the seal but threw rocks at it to shoo it away from sea turtles in an effort to protect them.

    The lawyer also claimed Lytvynchuk, a fisherman, mistook the seal for a sea lion, a creature he has found to be excessively aggressive.

    Tourist throwing rock into water towards beloved seal

    Image credits: Kaylee Schnitzer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since the video surfaced, Lytvynchuk, per his lawyer, has faced threats to life, doxing, and an incident in which he was “brutally a**aulted” by a man, though he refused to file a police report.

    The latter claim was captured on camera in a viral video from earlier this month, which showed a local approaching Lytvynchuk from behind, tackling him to the ground, and landing several punches to his head and upper body. 

    Social media post condemning throwing rock at beloved seal

    Image credits: Gatewayxchange_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Breiner said his client is being treated unfairly because he is a white outsider.

    “The vast majority of attacks on monk seals and turtles are by locals,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in white shirt involved in tourist lawyer case near vehicle

    Image credits: uheheu

    Lytvynchuk was arrested by federal NOAA agents on May 13 but was granted standard pretrial release.

    He is charged with violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

    He faces up to one year in prison for each charge, along with fines of up to $50,000 under the Endangered Species Act and $20,000 under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

    Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has vowed to use his resources to ensure Lytvynchuk is punished

    Courtroom sketch showing lawyer defending tourist in seal incident case

    Image credits: KING 5/Lois Silver

    Bissen issued a video statement condemning the incident on May 8.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Like many in our community, I was shocked by what happened. Lani is not just a seal to us; she is part of our ocean ohana in Lahaina,” he said, using the Hawaiian term for family and adding that the community has watched over the seal for years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lani became a symbol of the island’s recovery following the 2023 Lahaina wildfire when she returned to the same Front Street stretch of coastline where she was attacked.

    Tourist throwing rock at seal in ocean near shore

    Image credits: Kaylee Schnitzer

    “Our connection to the ocean, the land, and the creatures that call Hawaii home is part of who we are. Let me be clear: this is not the kind of visitor we welcome on Maui,” Bissen said in his statement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Behavior like this will not be tolerated. I assure you that I will see to it personally that this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

    “Whether at the county, state, or federal level, there must be serious consequences for anybody who harms or threatens protected wildlife.”

    People in Hawaii are required to stay no less than 50 feet away from any monk seal and 150 feet away from mothers with their pups.

    Once hunted to near extinction, Hawaiian monk seals now face threats from pollution, fishing gear, and climate change

    Social media comment demanding tourist be locked up after seal incident

    Image credits: TariffyTrumpery

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Warning sign about Hawaiian monk seal nursing area and safety rules

    Image credits: Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Monk seals were known as “ʻĪlio holo i ka uaua,” meaning “dog that runs in rough waters,” among ancient Hawaiians.

    These mammals search for food far beyond the shoreline, diving anywhere between 60 and 300 feet deep in pursuit of fish, octopus, and other marine life.

    Portrait of tourist involved in seal incident sitting outdoors

    Image credits: Facebook

    They were pursued to the brink of extinction during the 19th century, primarily for their oil, skin, and meat.

    Today, they continue to face numerous human-driven threats, including coastal development, pollution, and rising sea levels linked to climate change, all of which significantly affect their natural habitat.

    @king5newsA Seattle man is under investigation for throwing a rock at a seal in Hawaii.♬ original sound – KING 5 Seattle

    They also face the risk of becoming entangled in fishing gear, including hooks and commercial nets, while diseases such as toxoplasmosis — caused by the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which can wash into the ocean through cat litter and contaminated runoff — pose an additional danger to the species. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hawaii U.S. Senator Brian Schatz has emphasized the need for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to do more to protect the endangered seals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Now he is the victim. Give me a break,” a netizen said about Lytvynchuk

    Comment about tourist threatening and scaring beloved seal karma

    Comment questioning if tourist feels scared by being a bully

    Comment stating one can't protect seals by injuring another

    Comment asking how throwing rock at monk seal protects sea turtles

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment asking about waiting list sign up related to seal incident

    Comment about man trying to save tourist from angry mob related to seal incident

    Comment stating nature does not need a micromanager in tourist and seal case

    Comment betting the monk seal was most threatened in tourist incident

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment claiming truth detector found biggest lie about seal incident

    Comment mocking claim about protecting turtles in tourist legal case

    Comment criticizes tourist for playing victim after seal rock incident

    Comment questions tourist's claimed wealth after seal rock incident

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment suggests jail time to reflect on choices in seal rock case

    Comment discusses harassment of endangered seal and public response

    Comment notes tourist's changing attitude about paying fines in seal case

    Social media comment on tourist rock throw incident with video evidence

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing disbelief over victim status in tourist rock incident

    Social media comment mentioning tourist's wealth and indifference

    Comment showing no sympathy for tourist in rock throwing case

    Comment about tourist's attorney fees and ability to pay fines

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment about jail time related to tourist who hurled rock at seal

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Wildlife

    24

    4

    24

    4

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're ok with bringing back public stoning just for this pos, right?

    3
    3points
    reply
    brianjearly avatar
    Brian
    Brian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is a tool and should be made to stand trial and serve time for the absolute stupidity of his childish actions.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're ok with bringing back public stoning just for this pos, right?

    3
    3points
    reply
    brianjearly avatar
    Brian
    Brian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is a tool and should be made to stand trial and serve time for the absolute stupidity of his childish actions.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT