Who Is Laufey? Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir is known for her ethereal voice and unique blend of jazz and classical music. Her compositions often evoke a nostalgic charm, resonating deeply with a global audience across generations. She gained widespread attention with her debut EP, Typical of Me, released in 2021, which quickly topped Icelandic radio charts. The EP garnered praise from fellow musicians and demonstrated her distinct artistic vision.

Full Name Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (169 cm) Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality Icelandic, Chinese Ethnicity Icelandic, Chinese Education Reykjavík College of Music, Berklee College of Music Siblings Júnía Lín Hua Jónsdóttir

Early Life and Education Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir was born in Reykjavík, Iceland, into a musical family; her mother is a classical violinist and her paternal grandfather a violin educator. She started piano at four and cello at eight, cultivating a profound early passion for music. She divided her childhood between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C., studying at Reykjavík College of Music before earning a Presidential Scholarship to Berklee College of Music. There, Laufey honed her craft, blending classical training with a growing interest in jazz.

Notable Relationships Laufey has kept her personal romantic life largely out of the public eye, focusing instead on her burgeoning music career. No significant long-term partnerships have been publicly confirmed or widely reported by the media. She has no publicly known children. Laufey remains private about her current relationship status, with no confirmed partners or co-parenting situations noted in public records.

Career Highlights Laufey has garnered critical acclaim for her distinctive sound, blending jazz pop with classical influences, reaching over one billion streams worldwide. Her debut album, Everything I Know About Love, charted in Iceland and the US, securing her place in modern music. The album Bewitched won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2024, making her the youngest winner in that category. She also co-produces her own songs and actively manages her creative direction, extending her brand beyond performance. To date, Laufey has sold out symphonies globally, including the LA Philharmonic and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.