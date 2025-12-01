ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't love a well-timed, fuzzy, heartwarming and wholesome post? They remind us that all is not lost in the world. That somewhere out there, between the misery and despair, some good still exists.

But sometimes, we search so hard for the positive that we think we’ve found it in feel-good pictures of smiling employees going above and beyond, or stories about someone finally paying off their student loan debt by working three jobs. For a split second, our icy hearts melt. Then our brains catch up, and we realize that these posts are just heaven on the surface but hell down below… Grit wrapped in a pastel bow.

There’s a special corner of the internet reserved for wolf-like content dressed in sheep's clothing. Facebook page, Dystopian late-stage capitalism horrors repackaged as heartwarming stories is exactly what the name suggests: a wall of reminders showcasing just how twisted society really is.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page to pinch you awake if you've lost touch with reality. May they serve as a warning that sometimes, the most dystopian thing isn't the future but rather the way we've learned to romanticize the struggle right now...