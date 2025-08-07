Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Heartbreaking Final Phone Call Man Made To Wife Before Horrific Explosion Took Him And His 2 Daughters
Two young girls with glasses smiling and hugging each other outdoors, related to heartbreaking final phone call before explosion.
Family, Relationships

Heartbreaking Final Phone Call Man Made To Wife Before Horrific Explosion Took Him And His 2 Daughters

On July 29, a father and his two young daughters lost their lives in a devastating explosion at a Nebraska biofuel plant, where they were trapped under rubble as fire engulfed the building.

32-year-old Dylan Danielson, had taken his daughter,12-year-old Hayven and 8-year-old Fayeah, to work with him at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont. 

Highlights
  • Dylan Danielson and his two daughters lost their lives in a Nebraska biofuel plant explosion.
  • The girls were visiting their biological father at his workplace.
  • Speaking on behalf of the girls' mother, their step-father revealed Dylan's last words.

The girls were spending the day with their father ahead of a doctor’s appointment, waiting in the break room for him to finish his shift.

But shortly before noon, a dust fire inside the facility triggered a violent explosion that tore through the building. Sections of the structure collapsed, flames spread rapidly, and thick smoke filled the air. By the time first responders arrived, it was too late.

Now, the chilling words Danielson spoke in his final call to his wife as he lay pinned beneath debris have been revealed.

    The final words of father who lost his life in explosion have been revealed

    Family portrait of a man, his wife, and daughter before heartbreaking final phone call and tragic explosion incident.

    Image credits: Diana Doerneman/GoFoundMe

    More than a dozen emergency agencies participated in the rescue efforts, including Nebraska Task Force One, but the damage was too severe.

    Nearly 24 hours later, crews recovered the body of Dylan Danielson. The remains of Hayven and Fayeah were found later that night.

    Two young girls wearing glasses smiling and hugging, representing daughters from heartbreaking final phone call before explosion.

    Image credits: Diana Doerneman/GoFoundMe

    “Right after the building collapsed, he was pinned inside of it,” said Robby Baker, Hayven’s stepfather, in an interview with local media. 

    “He made a phone call to his wife and said where the girls were at, get someone in there to get them out, and he was pinned in, and there was fire all around him.”

    Aerial view of destruction and smoke from a horrific explosion in a building linked to a heartbreaking final phone call.

    Image credits: KETV

    “Our lives are in there. We need to get them out,” the father said, thinking only of his daughters as his life was coming to an end.

    Partially collapsed building with smoke rising after horrific explosion linked to heartbreaking final phone call man made to wife and daughters

    Image credits: KETV

    It was Danielson’s scheduled week to be with his daughter Fayeah, who was excited to spend time with her half-sister Hayven and their biological father

    “It’s his time to get them for one week, one week off. This week was his,” Baker explained. “His boss lets him bring them to work.”

    Young fan holding foam finger and team poster at indoor game, showing support for Warriors and highlighting heartbreaking final phone call.

    Image credits: Diana Doerneman/GoFoundMe

    Danielson was a plant employee at Horizon Biofuels, and was looking forward to sharing his daily activities with his daughters.

    When they arrived, the girls were told to wait in the break room, at the bottom of the plant’s main tower. 

    “It’s supposed to be a sturdy room,” Baker explained. “I don’t know if it’s made for an implosion like this.”

    Emergency responders battled extreme heat and unstable conditions, unable to enter the collapsed structure safely

    Man posing with his two daughters, captured in a heartfelt moment before the tragic explosion incident.

    Image credits: Diana Doerneman/GoFoundMe

    Drones and helicopters were deployed to assess the wreckage, while family members, including Baker, waited outside the smoldering building for any sign of hope.

    “I wish I could talk to her, and tell her to hold on and get down low, and hold onto her little sister,” Baker shared, unable to contain his tears anymore. 

    “My heart hurts. It hurts for this situation, it’s a tragedy.”

    Smiling young girl in glasses sitting outdoors holding a large brown dog, capturing a heartfelt family moment before explosion tragedy.

    Image credits: Diana Doerneman/GoFoundMe

    Governor Jim Pillen later confirmed that state funds would be released to help dismantle the building from top to bottom so that the victims’ bodies could be recovered safely, offering some semblance of solace to the grieving families.

    Last Monday (August 4), the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) announced it had launched a formal investigation

    “This horrific incident should never have happened,” said CSB Chairperson Steve Owens. “We want to prevent a terrible tragedy like this from occurring again.”

    Horizon Biofuels was previously fined for serious safety violations

    Young mother and daughter smiling together indoors before heartbreaking final phone call and explosion tragedy.

    Image credits: Diana Doerneman/GoFoundMe

    Horizon Biofuels, which manufactures wood pellets and animal bedding, had been previously cited for five serious Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations.

    The government agency is tasked with making sure employers provide safe and healthy working conditions for their employees. In Horizon’s case, they were accused of failing to implement a proper energy control program and failing to protect workers from chemical exposure.

    The company was initially fined $12,000, but settled for $6,000.

    Man making heartbreaking final phone call to wife before horrific explosion that took him and his two daughters.

    Image credits: washghost1

    OSHA has now opened a new investigation, which is required by law to be completed within six months.

    A GoFundMe page was launched last Friday (August 1), raising $11,000 out of a $13,000 goal at the time of writing.

    The campaign remembered Hayven as “a beautiful, goofy, caring, and bright ray of sunshine,” and Fayeah as a joyful spirit who had “such a bubbly personality and lit up every room that she entered.”

    At the same time, Danielson’s aunt, Kathy Harle, said in a remembrance message that “he was such a good daddy, he really was.”

    “Tragic.” Netizens sent their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives that day

    Twitter post by M. William Funk expressing grief about the heartbreaking final phone call man made to wife before explosion.

    Image credits: MWilliamFunk

    Tweet by Beahmer expressing sorrow over heartbreaking final phone call man made to wife before horrific explosion took him and his 2 daughters.

    Image credits: _Beahmer_

    Twitter post by Milkman Dan expressing disbelief about fate with a heartbreaking final phone call before horrific explosion.

    Image credits: MiIkmanDan

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing shock in response to the heartbreaking final phone call before a horrific explosion.

    Image credits: CvertreesKropf

    Tweet response expressing sympathy and prayers for victims of a heartbreaking final phone call before horrific explosion.

    Image credits: AdapterCw

    Tweet discussing the heartbreaking final phone call from a man to his wife before a tragic explosion took him and his daughters.

    Image credits: rayrum1

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning why the man brought his daughters to work before the horrific explosion.

    Image credits: Stephan73796722

    Screenshot of a heartbreaking final phone call man made to wife before a horrific explosion took him and his daughters.

    Image credits: memePHAGGOT

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a heartbreaking final phone call man made to wife before horrific explosion that took him and his 2 daughters.

    Image credits: PostPositiveX

    Screenshot of a tweet by Daniel Ogburn responding with the word terrible about a heartbreaking final phone call before a horrific explosion.

    Image credits: danogburn

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

