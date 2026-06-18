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Let's not dwell on how this happened. The calendar was right there; Father's Day has been on the same weekend every single year, and yet here we are. No judgment, truly, because the last-minute gift panic is practically a rite of passage at this point, and the important thing is that you're here now and there is still time to make this work.

The good news is that a great gift doesn't require months of planning; it's just about knowing where to look. Everything here can still arrive in time, still make an impression, and still feel like you absolutely had this handled from the beginning. Dad doesn't need to know the timeline. All he needs to know is that what's sitting in front of him on Father's Day is something worth unwrapping, and that part we can definitely deliver.