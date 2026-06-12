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Shopping for dad is one hell of a challenge. Not because he's hard to please, but because every dad exists in at least three different categories at once: the griller, the gadget guy, the outdoor enthusiast, the one who claims he doesn't want anything and then quietly hopes you ignored that completely.

The truth is, there is a perfect gift out there for every single type of dad; it just takes someone who was actually paying attention to find it. That's where this list comes in. Whether your dad is the type who lives for the weekend project, the one who considers the grill his second office, or the guy who just wants to sit in the backyard undisturbed with no agenda, we have covered him. All fifty-six of them, actually.