Prove You’re A World Citizen By Matching These 21 Words To Their Correct Translations
Entertainment

Prove You’re A World Citizen By Matching These 21 Words To Their Correct Translations

Imagine the whole world speaking the same language. If people spoke the same language, would it still be so interesting and mysterious to live on this earth? Different languages not only divide people, but at the same time, they show how different they can be. Uniqueness is what helps people to stand out. And different languages are one of the reasons for that.

In this quiz, you will get 21 everyday words. Your task is simple – pick the correct word translation in different languages.

Are you ready to test your translation skills? Let’s go! 🗣️

    Magnifying glass focusing on the words "poem, poet" in a dictionary, highlighting world language concepts.

    Image credits: Nothing Ahead

