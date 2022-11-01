The mission of "Landscape Photographer of the Year" is to promote engagement with the British landscape through photography. The competition showcases the work of various talented photographers so that viewers can both appreciate and share the beauty of the British landscape.

The announcement of the fifteenth Landscape Photographer of the Year has been made. The judges selected the magnificent work 'Brecon in Winter' by Will Davies as the overall winner of the prestigious title.

Natasha Burns has been awarded the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year title for the serene image ‘Dawn Reflection’, taken at Loch Creran, Argyll.

All of the recognized winners in various categories earned monetary awards for their spectacular work.

In this post, you can explore captivating pieces of British landscape photography from the Year 2020 Competition.

