‘Landscape Photographer Of The Year’ Competition Has Announced 2022 Nominees And Winners (127 Pics) Interview
The mission of "Landscape Photographer of the Year" is to promote engagement with the British landscape through photography. The competition showcases the work of various talented photographers so that viewers can both appreciate and share the beauty of the British landscape.
The announcement of the fifteenth Landscape Photographer of the Year has been made. The judges selected the magnificent work 'Brecon in Winter' by Will Davies as the overall winner of the prestigious title.
Natasha Burns has been awarded the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year title for the serene image ‘Dawn Reflection’, taken at Loch Creran, Argyll.
All of the recognized winners in various categories earned monetary awards for their spectacular work.
In this post, you can explore captivating pieces of British landscape photography from the Year 2020 Competition.
More info: lpoty.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Overall Winner 'Landscape Photographer Of The Year Competition Of 2022: William Davies, 'Brecon In Winter'
Bored Panda has contacted the 'Landscape Photographer of the Year' representative to learn more about the competition, its originator, and the images that may compete. We also talked about the judging process and how commended photographs and authors are further acknowledged. The representative was glad to assist us in better understanding the methods and purpose of this annual competition.
Overall Youth Winner: Natasha Burns, 'Dawn Reflection'
Classic View Highly Commended: Andrew Robertson, 'The Broth'
Landscape Photographer of the Year was founded in 2006 by Charlie Waite, one of today’s most respected landscape photographers. Charlie's aim was to provide a showcase for those around the world who share his passion for the art of landscape photography. The landscape photographer of the year competition's mission today is to inspire profound engagement with the British landscape.
Black And White Winner: Paul Killeen, 'Souls Tied'
Classic View Commended: Vincent Campbell, 'Loch Lomond'
Entries are very welcome from local to overseas photographers. It's open to everyone, professional or amateur. Images must be of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands to take part in this competition.
Landscapes At Night Runner Up: Jennifer Rogers, 'Milky Way And Airglow'
Black And White Runner Up: Lloyd Lane, 'Rough And Tumble'
All images are judged in the same way. It's an important process, as each image must be judged in a professional manner. When the winners are announced it's needed to feel confident that the process has been fair and taken seriously. The winners in each category have received the highest cumulative score throughout the judging rounds, and the overall winner is the image with the highest score out of the four main categories: Classic View, Black and White, Your View, and Urban Life.
Classic View Highly Commended: Edward Allistone, Storm And Fire
Classic View Commended: Stu Meech, 'Wastwater Rainbow'
In total there are 19 judges, and the whole judging process takes about five weeks. It includes four different rounds of judging, each with a different panel of judges. In 2022 'Landscape Photographer of the Year' had a fantastic judging panel, including editors for leading industry magazines, writers, broadcasters, journalists, and commissioners, as well as a number of highly talented professional landscape photographers. The range of judges brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion for photography.
Classic View Commended: Josh Cooper, 'Plastic Fantastic'
Coast Winner: Gray Eaton, 'The Sacred Garden'
Aside from the official website, these commended images are published in the Collection 15 book. This stunning coffee-table book is on sale now. Other than that, an exhibition of award-winning images from the 2022 competition is currently on tour up and down the UK, on display at some of our biggest and busiest train stations.