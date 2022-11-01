The mission of "Landscape Photographer of the Year" is to promote engagement with the British landscape through photography. The competition showcases the work of various talented photographers so that viewers can both appreciate and share the beauty of the British landscape.

The announcement of the fifteenth Landscape Photographer of the Year has been made. The judges selected the magnificent work 'Brecon in Winter' by Will Davies as the overall winner of the prestigious title.

Natasha Burns has been awarded the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year title for the serene image ‘Dawn Reflection’, taken at Loch Creran, Argyll.

All of the recognized winners in various categories earned monetary awards for their spectacular work.

In this post, you can explore captivating pieces of British landscape photography from the Year 2020 Competition.

More info: lpoty.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Overall Winner 'Landscape Photographer Of The Year Competition Of 2022: William Davies, 'Brecon In Winter'

Overall Winner 'Landscape Photographer Of The Year Competition Of 2022: William Davies, 'Brecon In Winter'

lpoty.co.uk Report

14points
POST

Bored Panda has contacted the 'Landscape Photographer of the Year' representative to learn more about the competition, its originator, and the images that may compete. We also talked about the judging process and how commended photographs and authors are further acknowledged. The representative was glad to assist us in better understanding the methods and purpose of this annual competition.
#2

Overall Youth Winner: Natasha Burns, 'Dawn Reflection'

Overall Youth Winner: Natasha Burns, 'Dawn Reflection'

lpoty.co.uk Report

11points
POST
#3

Classic View Highly Commended: Andrew Robertson, 'The Broth'

Classic View Highly Commended: Andrew Robertson, 'The Broth'

lpoty.co.uk Report

11points
POST

Landscape Photographer of the Year was founded in 2006 by Charlie Waite, one of today’s most respected landscape photographers. Charlie's aim was to provide a showcase for those around the world who share his passion for the art of landscape photography. The landscape photographer of the year competition's mission today is to inspire profound engagement with the British landscape.
#4

Black And White Winner: Paul Killeen, 'Souls Tied'

Black And White Winner: Paul Killeen, 'Souls Tied'

lpoty.co.uk Report

9points
POST
#5

Classic View Commended: Vincent Campbell, 'Loch Lomond'

Classic View Commended: Vincent Campbell, 'Loch Lomond'

lpoty.co.uk Report

9points
POST

Entries are very welcome from local to overseas photographers. It's open to everyone, professional or amateur. Images must be of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, or the Channel Islands to take part in this competition.
#6

Landscapes At Night Runner Up: Jennifer Rogers, 'Milky Way And Airglow'

Landscapes At Night Runner Up: Jennifer Rogers, 'Milky Way And Airglow'

lpoty.co.uk Report

9points
POST
#7

Black And White Runner Up: Lloyd Lane, 'Rough And Tumble'

Black And White Runner Up: Lloyd Lane, 'Rough And Tumble'

lpoty.co.uk Report

8points
POST

All images are judged in the same way. It's an important process, as each image must be judged in a professional manner. When the winners are announced it's needed to feel confident that the process has been fair and taken seriously. The winners in each category have received the highest cumulative score throughout the judging rounds, and the overall winner is the image with the highest score out of the four main categories: Classic View, Black and White, Your View, and Urban Life.
#8

Classic View Highly Commended: Edward Allistone, Storm And Fire

Classic View Highly Commended: Edward Allistone, Storm And Fire

lpoty.co.uk Report

8points
POST
#9

Classic View Commended: Stu Meech, 'Wastwater Rainbow'

Classic View Commended: Stu Meech, 'Wastwater Rainbow'

lpoty.co.uk Report

8points
POST

In total there are 19 judges, and the whole judging process takes about five weeks. It includes four different rounds of judging, each with a different panel of judges. In 2022 'Landscape Photographer of the Year' had a fantastic judging panel, including editors for leading industry magazines, writers, broadcasters, journalists, and commissioners, as well as a number of highly talented professional landscape photographers. The range of judges brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion for photography.
#10

Classic View Commended: Josh Cooper, 'Plastic Fantastic'

Classic View Commended: Josh Cooper, 'Plastic Fantastic'

lpoty.co.uk Report

8points
POST
#11

Coast Winner: Gray Eaton, 'The Sacred Garden'

Coast Winner: Gray Eaton, 'The Sacred Garden'

lpoty.co.uk Report

8points
POST

Aside from the official website, these commended images are published in the Collection 15 book. This stunning coffee-table book is on sale now. Other than that, an exhibition of award-winning images from the 2022 competition is currently on tour up and down the UK, on display at some of our biggest and busiest train stations.
#12

Your View Commended: Daniel Ward, 'Local Traffic'

Your View Commended: Daniel Ward, 'Local Traffic'

lpoty.co.uk Report

8points
POST
#13

Historic Britain Commended: Jennifer Rogers, 'Comet Neowise Over The Compressor House'

Historic Britain Commended: Jennifer Rogers, 'Comet Neowise Over The Compressor House'

lpoty.co.uk Report

7points
POST
#14

Your View Winner: Simon Turnbull, 'Oh! Limpet Games'

Your View Winner: Simon Turnbull, 'Oh! Limpet Games'

lpoty.co.uk Report

6points
POST
#15

Your View Commended: Christopher Small, 'Petrified'

Your View Commended: Christopher Small, 'Petrified'

lpoty.co.uk Report

6points
POST
#16

Your View Commended: Peter North, 'Undulating Fields'

Your View Commended: Peter North, 'Undulating Fields'

lpoty.co.uk Report

6points
POST
#17

Classic View Winner: Demi Oral, 'Ascension'

Classic View Winner: Demi Oral, 'Ascension'

lpoty.co.uk Report

5points
POST
#18

Classic View Runner Up: John Ormerod, 'Wild Goose Chase'

Classic View Runner Up: John Ormerod, 'Wild Goose Chase'

lpoty.co.uk Report

5points
POST
#19

Historic Britain Commended: Chris Gorman, 'Neolithic Dawn'

Historic Britain Commended: Chris Gorman, 'Neolithic Dawn'

lpoty.co.uk Report

5points
POST
#20

Urban Life Commended: Lloyd Lane, 'Above The Clouds'

Urban Life Commended: Lloyd Lane, 'Above The Clouds'

lpoty.co.uk Report

5points
POST
#21

Your View Commended: Neil Barclay, 'A Field In England'

Your View Commended: Neil Barclay, 'A Field In England'

lpoty.co.uk Report

5points
POST
#22

Black And White Commended: Alan Ranger, 'Thornham'

Black And White Commended: Alan Ranger, 'Thornham'

lpoty.co.uk Report

4points
POST
#23

Black And White Commended: Edd Allen, 'The Witches'

Black And White Commended: Edd Allen, 'The Witches'

lpoty.co.uk Report

4points
POST
#24

Black And White Commended: Martin Watt, 'Fenced Out'

Black And White Commended: Martin Watt, 'Fenced Out'

lpoty.co.uk Report

4points
POST
#25

Black And White Commended: Geoff Kell, 'Buzzard Tree'

Black And White Commended: Geoff Kell, 'Buzzard Tree'

lpoty.co.uk Report

4points
POST
#26

Coast Commended: Jon Rees, 'Porlock Skeleton'

Coast Commended: Jon Rees, 'Porlock Skeleton'

lpoty.co.uk Report

4points
POST
#27

Your View Runner Up: Chris Gorman, 'The Colour Of Spring'

Your View Runner Up: Chris Gorman, 'The Colour Of Spring'

lpoty.co.uk Report

4points
POST
#28

Black And White Commended: Phil Cooke, 'Storm Barra Arrives In Lower Largo'

Black And White Commended: Phil Cooke, 'Storm Barra Arrives In Lower Largo'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#29

Black And White Highly Commended: Richard Franklin, 'The Prayer House'

Black And White Highly Commended: Richard Franklin, 'The Prayer House'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#30

Classic View Highly Commended: Bruce Little, Lwelland Wakes Up

Classic View Highly Commended: Bruce Little, Lwelland Wakes Up

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#31

Classic View Commended: Llion Griffiths, 'Mystery Of Penmon'

Classic View Commended: Llion Griffiths, 'Mystery Of Penmon'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#32

Classic View Commended: John Potter, 'Nawton Wood'

Classic View Commended: John Potter, 'Nawton Wood'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#33

Classic View Commended: Amar Sood, 'Stevington Windmill'

Classic View Commended: Amar Sood, 'Stevington Windmill'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#34

Classic View Commended: Aled Lewis, 'Tryfan'

Classic View Commended: Aled Lewis, 'Tryfan'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#35

Classic View Commended: Stu Meech, Snitterfield 'Lone Tree'

Classic View Commended: Stu Meech, Snitterfield 'Lone Tree'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#36

Classic View Commended: Stephen Ball, 'Loch Ard'

Classic View Commended: Stephen Ball, 'Loch Ard'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#37

Classic View Commended: Lloyd Lane, 'Balmer Down'

Classic View Commended: Lloyd Lane, 'Balmer Down'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#38

Landscapes At Night Winner: Melvin Nicholson, 'Lightning Storm Over Jodrell Bank'

Landscapes At Night Winner: Melvin Nicholson, 'Lightning Storm Over Jodrell Bank'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#39

Urban Life Commended: Costas Kariolis, 'High Rise'

Urban Life Commended: Costas Kariolis, 'High Rise'

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#40

Your View Commended: Andrew Smith, Mushrooms And Wood Sorrel

Your View Commended: Andrew Smith, Mushrooms And Wood Sorrel

lpoty.co.uk Report

3points
POST
#41

Black And White Commended: Ian Mountford, 'Dancing Shadows'

Black And White Commended: Ian Mountford, 'Dancing Shadows'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#42

Classic View Commended: Ian Mountford, 'Rounded'

Classic View Commended: Ian Mountford, 'Rounded'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#43

Classic View Commended: Fiona Campbell, 'Cleat'

Classic View Commended: Fiona Campbell, 'Cleat'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#44

Classic View Commended: Mik Dogherty, 'Slufter's Mist'

Classic View Commended: Mik Dogherty, 'Slufter's Mist'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#45

Coast Commended: Ady Kerry, 'Perfect Imperfection'

Coast Commended: Ady Kerry, 'Perfect Imperfection'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#46

Landscapes At Night Commended: Brian Eyler, 'Sycamore Gap Sun And Moon'

Landscapes At Night Commended: Brian Eyler, 'Sycamore Gap Sun And Moon'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#47

Landscapes At Night Commended: Callum White, 'Durdle Door Night Lights'

Landscapes At Night Commended: Callum White, 'Durdle Door Night Lights'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#48

Lines In The Landscape Runner Up: Matthew James Turner, 'The Fellsman Crosses Ribblehead Viaduct'

Lines In The Landscape Runner Up: Matthew James Turner, 'The Fellsman Crosses Ribblehead Viaduct'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#49

Lines In The Landscape Highly Commended: Jon Brook, 'Jacobite In The Autumn'

Lines In The Landscape Highly Commended: Jon Brook, 'Jacobite In The Autumn'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#50

Urban Life Commended: Andrew Hoyle, 'City Allotments'

Urban Life Commended: Andrew Hoyle, 'City Allotments'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#51

Urban Life Commended: Dave Hudspeth, 'Cars'

Urban Life Commended: Dave Hudspeth, 'Cars'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#52

Urban Life Commended: Kenneth Gordon, 'Hang Tight'

Urban Life Commended: Kenneth Gordon, 'Hang Tight'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#53

Urban Life Highly Commended: Aishling Barrett, 'Misty Morning On The Harbour'

Urban Life Highly Commended: Aishling Barrett, 'Misty Morning On The Harbour'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#54

Your View Commended: Paul Killeen, 'Morning Glory'

Your View Commended: Paul Killeen, 'Morning Glory'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#55

Your View Commended: David Southern, 'Reed Bed'

Your View Commended: David Southern, 'Reed Bed'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#56

Your View Commended: Christopher Rutter, 'Cloud And Corrie Abstract'

Your View Commended: Christopher Rutter, 'Cloud And Corrie Abstract'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#57

Your View Commended: Jay Birmingham, 'Ominous'

Your View Commended: Jay Birmingham, 'Ominous'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#58

Your View Commended: Sharon Honey, 'Fog'

Your View Commended: Sharon Honey, 'Fog'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#59

Your View Commended: Andrew Smith, 'Gallery And Gull'

Your View Commended: Andrew Smith, 'Gallery And Gull'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#60

Your View Highly Commended: Tony Cowburn, 'Greenwich Foot Tunnel Entrance Building'

Your View Highly Commended: Tony Cowburn, 'Greenwich Foot Tunnel Entrance Building'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#61

Your View Commended: Fiona Campbell, 'Wild Elgol'

Your View Commended: Fiona Campbell, 'Wild Elgol'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#62

Your View Highly Commended: Rebecca Leyton, 'Corfe In A Web'

Your View Highly Commended: Rebecca Leyton, 'Corfe In A Web'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#63

Your View Commended: Christopher Rutter, Last Light, As The Cloud Rolls In

Your View Commended: Christopher Rutter, Last Light, As The Cloud Rolls In

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#64

Your View Commended: Christopher Small, 'Even Flow'

Your View Commended: Christopher Small, 'Even Flow'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#65

Your View Commended: Tony North, 'Misty Wood'

Your View Commended: Tony North, 'Misty Wood'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Youth Classic View Winner: Jian Hui Mo, 'Highlands'

Youth Classic View Winner: Jian Hui Mo, 'Highlands'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#67

Youth Black And White Winner: Thomas Easterbrook, 'Gannets Overhead'

Youth Black And White Winner: Thomas Easterbrook, 'Gannets Overhead'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#68

Youth Your View Winner: Thomas Easterbrook, 'Spring Hares'

Youth Your View Winner: Thomas Easterbrook, 'Spring Hares'

lpoty.co.uk Report

2points
POST
#69

Black And White Commended: Peter Paterson, 'Frandy Tree'

Black And White Commended: Peter Paterson, 'Frandy Tree'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#70

Black And White Commended: Tim Hodges, 'The Old Packhorse Bridge'

Black And White Commended: Tim Hodges, 'The Old Packhorse Bridge'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#71

Black And White Commended: Cath Gothard, 'Summer Brook'

Black And White Commended: Cath Gothard, 'Summer Brook'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#72

Black And White Commended: Paul Constable, 'Carbon Sink #1'

Black And White Commended: Paul Constable, 'Carbon Sink #1'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#73

Black And White Commended: Peter Stevens, 'Life Belt'

Black And White Commended: Peter Stevens, 'Life Belt'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#74

Black And White Commended: David Southern, 'Sea Defence'

Black And White Commended: David Southern, 'Sea Defence'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#75

Black And White Commended: Darren Ciolli-Leach, 'Luminosity'

Black And White Commended: Darren Ciolli-Leach, 'Luminosity'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Black And White Commended: Demi Oral, 'Nomads'

Black And White Commended: Demi Oral, 'Nomads'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#77

Black And White Commended: Daniel Sands, 'Into The Unknown'

Black And White Commended: Daniel Sands, 'Into The Unknown'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#78

Black And White Commended: Eduard Anghel, 'Corner Office In The Sky'

Black And White Commended: Eduard Anghel, 'Corner Office In The Sky'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#79

Black And White Commended: Scott Jessiman, 'If Only I Had Wings'

Black And White Commended: Scott Jessiman, 'If Only I Had Wings'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#80

Classic View Commended: Baxter Bradford, 'Jurassic Sunrise With Golden Light'

Classic View Commended: Baxter Bradford, 'Jurassic Sunrise With Golden Light'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#81

Classic View Commended: Philip Durkin, 'Blue In Blackpool'

Classic View Commended: Philip Durkin, 'Blue In Blackpool'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#82

Classic View Commended: Graham Osler, 'Tattle Field'

Classic View Commended: Graham Osler, 'Tattle Field'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point
POST
#83

Classic View Commended: Rob Scamp, 'Ride'

Classic View Commended: Rob Scamp, 'Ride'

lpoty.co.uk Report

1point