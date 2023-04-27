Choosing Beggar Demands To Get A Second Ticket Because It’s “It’s Really Rude To Sell Only 1 Ticket”

Never look a gift horse in the mouth is age-old, undefeated wisdom. You might end up without a free horse and a ruined relationship to boot. Unfortunately, entitlement is a feeling more powerful than common sense or basic human decency and the internet is rife with stories of beggars who insist on being choosers and get pretty unhappy when things don’t go their way.

An internet user shared her bizarre encounter with a particularly entitled woman. After a friend had to cancel, she had a free ticket to the ballet that she, very charitably, offered online for free. Imagine her surprise when the person who came to claim it showed up with her husband and demanded another ticket.

A free ticket seems almost too good to be true, but it’s somehow not enough for a specific type of person

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Michael Afonso (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

Image credits: marchmain-13

