ADVERTISEMENT

The “Cat Grows” trend has taken over the internet again, and it’s easy to see why. These before-and-after photos capture the incredible glow-ups of kittens who went from tiny, unsure fluffballs to confident, full-grown cats.

Each transformation tells a story of care and companionship — some started as rescues, others were raised from birth, but all share that familiar mix of curiosity and charm that makes cats so irresistible. Whether they’re now ruling the couch, lounging in the sun, or just looking proudly unimpressed, these feline journeys remind us how much love and time can change a life.

More info: vk.com