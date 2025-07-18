ADVERTISEMENT

If you love cats (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), you’re in for a treat. The “Cat Grows” community is dedicated to showcasing the amazing transformations of our feline friends – from wide-eyed kittens to majestic adults, and from shy rescues to confident couch rulers.

These before-and-after photos don’t just show how much these cats have grown, but also highlight the love and care they’ve received along the way. Scroll down to see some of the best kitty transformations shared by proud cat parents!

More info: vk.com