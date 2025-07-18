ADVERTISEMENT

If you love cats (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?), you’re in for a treat. The “Cat Grows” community is dedicated to showcasing the amazing transformations of our feline friends – from wide-eyed kittens to majestic adults, and from shy rescues to confident couch rulers.

These before-and-after photos don’t just show how much these cats have grown, but also highlight the love and care they’ve received along the way. Scroll down to see some of the best kitty transformations shared by proud cat parents!

More info: vk.com

#1

Side-by-side photos showing a kitten growing into a cat, illustrating the wholesome kittens growing into cats transformation.

кот растёт Report

    #2

    Gray kitten and grown cat with yellow eyes, showcasing the growth of kittens into cats in a home setting.

    кот растёт Report

    #3

    Kitten growing into a fluffy cat with black and white fur, showing the transformation in a cozy home setting.

    кот растёт Report

    #4

    Side-by-side images of a kitten sleeping and the same cat grown up resting on a colorful rug showing kitten growth journey.

    кот растёт Report

    #5

    Fluffy kitten with blue eyes held in hand next to grown cat with similar features sitting near blue flowers.

    кот растёт Report

    #6

    Orange kitten sleeping peacefully next to an adult cat with bright eyes sitting by a window, showing kittens growing into cats.

    кот растёт Report

    #7

    Black kitten growing into a cat with distinct white patch on chest, showcased in a heartwarming before and after comparison.

    кот растёт Report

    #8

    Gray kitten climbing tree on left and grown cat with yellow eyes resting on soft blanket on right, showing cat growth stages

    кот растёт Report

    #9

    Two grey kittens sleeping on a table and later grown cats resting on a bookshelf in a home setting.

    кот растёт Report

    #10

    Side-by-side images of a gray and white kitten growing into a mature cat with green eyes and white markings.

    кот растёт Report

    #11

    Side-by-side images showing a kitten growing into a cat, capturing the wholesome moments of cat growth stages.

    кот растёт Report

    #12

    Side-by-side images of a white kitten and the same cat grown up, showing kittens growing into cats.

    кот растёт Report

    #13

    Black and white kitten sleeping on a shirt on left, and grown cat sitting on floor next to a wall on right.

    кот растёт Report

    #14

    Side-by-side images of a grey kitten and the same cat grown, showcasing kittens growing into cats.

    кот растёт Report

    #15

    Side-by-side images of a kitten growing into a cat with a similar calico coat pattern and white paws.

    кот растёт Report

    #16

    Kitten and cat comparison showing the growth stages of a cat in a cozy home setting on soft and marble surfaces.

    кот растёт Report

    #17

    Side-by-side photos showing a kitten and the same cat grown up, illustrating kittens growing into cats.

    кот растёт Report

    #18

    Kitten growing into cat with striped fur and white paws shown cuddling on a blanket and perched on furniture.

    кот растёт Report

    #19

    Fluffy orange kitten growing into a majestic cat with a blue bow tie, sitting on a wooden bench outdoors.

    кот растёт Report

    #20

    Side-by-side images showing a chocolate-colored kitten growing into a cat shared in cat grows group.

    кот растёт Report

    #21

    Kitten sleeping on a patterned blanket and grown cat with blue eyes looking outside on a sunny day.

    кот растёт Report

    #22

    Side-by-side images showing a kitten growing into a cat with light orange fur and big eyes indoors.

    кот растёт Report

    #23

    Kitten and grown cat side by side, showing the wholesome growth of a gray and white cat over time.

    кот растёт Report

    #24

    Tabby kitten growing into a playful cat, showing stages of kitten growth in a cozy home environment.

    кот растёт Report

    #25

    Gray kitten sleeping on blanket and the same cat grown up lying on a bed, showing kittens growing into cats progress.

    кот растёт Report

    #26

    Gray and white kitten growing into a cat, showing changes in size and appearance over time.

    кот растёт Report

    #27

    Woman holding a fluffy white kitten close to her face and the same cat grown lying next to a bouquet of pink tulips.

    кот растёт Report

    #28

    Side-by-side images showing a kitten and its grown cat version, highlighting kittens growing into cats over time.

    кот растёт Report

    #29

    Side-by-side photos of a kitten growing into a cat, sitting and lying on a brown couch with curious expressions

    кот растёт Report

