Man Escaping War Gets Trapped In Deep Mountain Ravine, Survives Thanks To Kitten Keeping Him Warm

The Carpathian Mountains, which straddle northern Romania and southwest Ukraine, have been one of very few safe places for many people fleeing war. According to the rescue crew from Romania’s Salvamont Maramures, since February 2022, more than 160 Ukrainian men have been rescued and the numbers only have doubled each year since.

Vladislav Duda was also one of those many Ukrainians who have risked their lives trying to escape the war in the harsh conditions of the mountains, but after over a week of traveling, he encountered a powerful snowstorm and slipped into a deep ravine. The man was on the verge of freezing to death yet, thanks to his little furry companion, he was kept warm and faithful until he was found by a rescue team.

More info: Salvamont Maramures

28-year-old Ukrainian Vladislav Duda was found in deep ravine in the Carpathian Mountains with a furry little companion who kept him warm, saving his life

Image credits: Salvamont Maramures / Facebook

Image credits: Salvamont Maramures / Facebook

Image credits: Salvamont Maramures / Facebook

28-year-old Vladislav left his home in Kharkiv region more than a week ago with his furry orange friend, called Peach. Due to a very powerful storm, he accidentally slipped into a 400-meter (437-yard) deep ravine and everything was about to get even worse, since the temperatures that evening dropped well below freezing.

Thankfully, Vladislav wasn’t entirely alone; he had Peach, who, despite harsh blizzard conditions, was trying to keep him warm.

More than a dozen ground rescuers went on a mission to find the pair after the helicopter was aborted due to dangerous weather that hampered visibility. It took a while, but they succeeded and saved the man and his furry companion.

“The cat was warm and was warming him… so he saved his life,” later explained Dan Benga, director of the Maramures mountain rescue service.

Vladislav kept Peach next to his chest until the rescue team put him in the ambulance.

“The only thing we saw him caring about is the cat. He doesn’t care about himself,” Dan recalled the moment. “He said only ‘Please take care of the cat.”’

Vladislav and his young kitten traveled for over a week before becoming stranded

Image credits: Salvamont Maramures / Facebook

Once Vladislav was brought to the hospital, he received anti-inflammatory medication and blood circulation treatment since he had a severe case of hypothermia, while the man’s kitten was well taken care of by veterinarians in Baia Mare.

“What I remember is the fear of the unknown and the fear of not making it through the night alive,” Vladislav shared after recovery. “My Peach kept me alive. When escaping, we were afraid of everybody, not to be sent back to fight in a war that is not ours.”

Yet mostly the young man was happy because his cat was alive.

“I got a chance from God for a new life. The happiest moment is because the cat is here with me,” Vladislav said.

Now they are both in recovery and getting stronger with each day.

According to director of the Maramures mountain rescue service, there are a lot of people who arrive through the mountains, but usually they have no medical problems, so they don’t call for help.

“The people who are calling for help are in the last few hours of their life,” Dan explained.

Image credits: Salvamont Maramures / Facebook

According to The Wall Street Journal, over 44,000 Ukrainian men have fled since the beginning of the war to Romania, Moldova, and Slovakia, in spite of Ukraine prohibiting men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.

While initially the war had lots of men wanting to join the front line and protect the country, now more and more of them have started to realize that this fight is for a very long haul.

Constant devastation and exhaustion pushed Vladislav to take a very rough journey to the Carpathian Mountains, and thanks to his loyal furry friend, despite freezing temperatures and being stuck in a ravine, his life was saved.

