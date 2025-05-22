Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Irresponsible Error”: Kim Jong-Un Furious As 5,000-Ton Warship Capsizes In Front Of His Eyes
Kim Jong-Un speaking at a podium with a 5,000-ton warship and North Korean flag in the background during a naval event.
News, World

“Irresponsible Error”: Kim Jong-Un Furious As 5,000-Ton Warship Capsizes In Front Of His Eyes

North Korea’s second naval destroyer was severely damaged during a failed launch in front of leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.

Kim watched as the 5,000-ton warship capsized at the northeastern port of Chongjin on Wednesday (May 21) amid efforts to modernize the country’s naval forces.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim blamed military officials, scientists, and shipyard operators for a “serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility, and unscientific empiricism.”

  • Kim Jong Un witnessed the capsizing of North Korea's 5,000-ton destroyer during its failed launch in Chongjin port.
  • Kim blamed military officials, scientists, and shipyard workers for "irresponsibility" and "absolute carelessness" causing the accident.
  • The damaged warship is believed to carry nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles.
  • Kim ordered urgent restoration, linking the ship's recovery to national authority.

The leader called for a ruling Workers’ Party meeting in June to address their “irresponsible errors.”

    North Korea’s naval destroyer capsized during its failed launch on Wednesday
    Kim Jong-Un speaking at a podium with North Korean flag behind him, reacting to 5,000-ton warship capsizing event.

    Image credits: Arirang News

    The state media outlet confirmed that, during the ceremony, “a serious accident occurred.”

    They did not provide details on the exact cause of the issue or whether anyone was injured.

    In a statement, KCNA shared: “Due to immature command and operational negligence, the parallel movement of the bogies could not be guaranteed, resulting in the launching sled in the stern detaching first and causing the ship to capsize.

    “The ship’s balance was destroyed due to a rupture in the hull in some sections, and the bow section was unable to detach from the keel.”

    Large 5,000-ton warship docked near a military parade with soldiers assembled and spectators watching on a bright day.

    Image credits: Arirang News

    Kim said the restoration of the warship “must be completed unconditionally” before June.

    The North Korean leader, who has ruled the country since 2011, described the restoration as “urgent,” adding that it is not merely a practical problem but “a political issue directly related to the authority of the country.”

    The damaged vessel is believed to have various weapons systems, including nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles

    North Korean 5,000-ton warship docked with crew standing on deck during a military ceremony.

    Image credits: Arirang News

    Satellite photos show the newly built naval destroyer seemingly covered with tarpaulin near the dock where the failed launch ceremony took place, in an apparent attempt to conceal the incident.

    The announcement by state media is unusual, as North Korea rarely acknowledges military setbacks.

    However, experts believe the dictator is using the failed launch to communicate his naval advancement program and send a message to his regional and global adversaries.

    North Korean 5,000-ton warship capsizing during a naval event with crowds and military personnel present.

    Image credits: Arirang News

    “It’s a shameful thing. But the reason why North Korea disclosed the incident is it wants to show it’s speeding up the modernization of its navy forces and expresses its confidence that it can eventually build” a greater navy, said Moon Keun-sik, a navy expert who teaches at Seoul’s Hanyang University, as per the AP.

    Moon suggested that the incident likely happened because North Korean workers were unfamiliar with such a large warship and were rushed to put it in the water.

    Satellite photos show the newly built warship seemingly covered with tarpaulin, in an apparent attempt to conceal the incident

    Aerial view of a 5,000-ton warship capsizing at a dock with nearby boats and industrial equipment.

    Image credits: Open Source Centre / Airbus Defence and Space

    The damaged vessel is believed to be in the same class as the country’s first naval destroyer, unveiled on April 25.

    Experts consider the vessel, named Choe Hyon, to be the country’s largest and most advanced warship to date.

    According to state media, the destroyer was designed to handle different weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles.

    Aerial view of a 5,000-ton warship capsized near the dock, showing damage and debris in the water.

    Image credits: Open Source Centre / Airbus Defence and Space

    Kim reportedly supervised test-firings of missiles from the warship. 

    The leader said the Choe Hyon ship is expected to enter active duty in early 2026.

    He attended the launch ceremony with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as per KCNA.

    The pre-teen has been widely regarded as the likely successor to Kim. Last year, she was described as a “great person of guidance” in an official report. 

    Kim himself has referred to her as the “Morning Star General,” a term used to describe an up-and-coming leader.

    Kim Jong Un, who watched the failed launch, described it as a “serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility, and unscientific empiricism”

    Kim Jong-Un angrily discussing with military officer during North Korean event amid warship capsizing incident.

    Image credits: Mil.ru (Not the actual photo)

    Lee Sung Joon, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday (May 22) that the damaged destroyer was likely equipped with similar weapon systems as Choe Hyon and remains capsized at sea.

    A report by the North Korea-focused 38 North website stated last week that the damaged vessel was being prepared to be launched sideways from the quay—an uncommon method in North Korea.

    In contrast, the Choe Hyon vessel was launched using a floating dry dock.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un looking serious during an event amid 5,000-ton warship capsizing incident.

    Image credits: Kremlin.ru

    Kim has framed the arms buildup as a response to perceived threats from the West and its allied countries in Asia.

    The General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea stated that the next step toward his goal of strengthening the navy is the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine.

    Just hours after reporting on its damaged destroyer, North Korea fired several cruise missiles near the northeastern town of Sondok, according to South Korea’s military.

    The military said South Korea’s intelligence authorities were analyzing the launches, which were reportedly part of a series of weapons tests conducted by North Korea in recent years.

    “It’s not a warship anymore; it’s a submarine,” one reader quipped

    Kim Jong-Un reacting furiously as a massive 5,000-ton warship capsizes in front of him during a naval incident.

    Comment on social media post saying this is what happens when ordering warships off Temu with a background of a capsized large warship causing frustration.

    Comment by Hector T Ugarriza questioning if a 5,000-ton warship capsizing was a failed attempt to make a submarine.

    Comment on a post saying it was probably a bath toy, reacting humorously to the 5,000-ton warship capsizing incident.

    Comment saying I thought the warship sank when he boarded with laughing reactions on social media post.

    Kim Jong-Un furious as a massive 5,000-ton warship capsizes in front of him causing a major naval mishap.

    Kim Jong-Un furious as massive 5,000-ton warship capsizes in front of him during naval incident.

    Comment stating apparently the ship deflated amid Kim Jong-Un furious after 5,000-ton warship capsizes incident.

    Comment from Andy Westwood highlighting a humorous take on a warship capsizing, calling it a submarine.

    Comment on social media post mentioning a perfect submarine launch, relating to 5,000-ton warship capsizing incident.

    Comment on social media post about power, relating to Kim Jong-Un's warship capsizing incident.

    Comment reading Made In North Korea under a post about a 5,000-ton warship capsizing in North Korea.

    Comment by Mike Jefferson saying "Doubles a submarine? Maybe get em some floaties." on a social media platform.

    Comment by Karl Kirsch saying forgot to put the drain plugs in, referencing irresponsible error causing warship capsizing.

    Comment by Michael Phillips joking about cardboard getting soggy in water, related to warship capsizing error.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

