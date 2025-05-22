“Irresponsible Error”: Kim Jong-Un Furious As 5,000-Ton Warship Capsizes In Front Of His Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

North Korea’s second naval destroyer was severely damaged during a failed launch in front of leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.

Kim watched as the 5,000-ton warship capsized at the northeastern port of Chongjin on Wednesday (May 21) amid efforts to modernize the country’s naval forces.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim blamed military officials, scientists, and shipyard operators for a “serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility, and unscientific empiricism.”

Share icon North Korea’s naval destroyer capsized during its failed launch on Wednesday



Image credits: Arirang News

The state media outlet confirmed that, during the ceremony, “a serious accident occurred.”

They did not provide details on the exact cause of the issue or whether anyone was injured.

In a statement, KCNA shared: “Due to immature command and operational negligence, the parallel movement of the bogies could not be guaranteed, resulting in the launching sled in the stern detaching first and causing the ship to capsize.

“The ship’s balance was destroyed due to a rupture in the hull in some sections, and the bow section was unable to detach from the keel.”

Share icon

Image credits: Arirang News

Kim said the restoration of the warship “must be completed unconditionally” before June.

The North Korean leader, who has ruled the country since 2011, described the restoration as “urgent,” adding that it is not merely a practical problem but “a political issue directly related to the authority of the country.”

The damaged vessel is believed to have various weapons systems, including nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles

Share icon

Image credits: Arirang News

Satellite photos show the newly built naval destroyer seemingly covered with tarpaulin near the dock where the failed launch ceremony took place, in an apparent attempt to conceal the incident.

The announcement by state media is unusual, as North Korea rarely acknowledges military setbacks.

However, experts believe the dictator is using the failed launch to communicate his naval advancement program and send a message to his regional and global adversaries.

Share icon

Image credits: Arirang News

“It’s a shameful thing. But the reason why North Korea disclosed the incident is it wants to show it’s speeding up the modernization of its navy forces and expresses its confidence that it can eventually build” a greater navy, said Moon Keun-sik, a navy expert who teaches at Seoul’s Hanyang University, as per the AP.

Moon suggested that the incident likely happened because North Korean workers were unfamiliar with such a large warship and were rushed to put it in the water.

Share icon

Image credits: Open Source Centre / Airbus Defence and Space

The damaged vessel is believed to be in the same class as the country’s first naval destroyer, unveiled on April 25.

Experts consider the vessel, named Choe Hyon, to be the country’s largest and most advanced warship to date.

According to state media, the destroyer was designed to handle different weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles.

Share icon

Image credits: Open Source Centre / Airbus Defence and Space

Kim reportedly supervised test-firings of missiles from the warship.

The leader said the Choe Hyon ship is expected to enter active duty in early 2026.

He attended the launch ceremony with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as per KCNA.

The pre-teen has been widely regarded as the likely successor to Kim. Last year, she was described as a “great person of guidance” in an official report.

Kim himself has referred to her as the “Morning Star General,” a term used to describe an up-and-coming leader.

Share icon

Image credits: Mil.ru (Not the actual photo)

Lee Sung Joon, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday (May 22) that the damaged destroyer was likely equipped with similar weapon systems as Choe Hyon and remains capsized at sea.

A report by the North Korea-focused 38 North website stated last week that the damaged vessel was being prepared to be launched sideways from the quay—an uncommon method in North Korea.

In contrast, the Choe Hyon vessel was launched using a floating dry dock.

Share icon

Image credits: Kremlin.ru

Kim has framed the arms buildup as a response to perceived threats from the West and its allied countries in Asia.

The General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea stated that the next step toward his goal of strengthening the navy is the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine.

Just hours after reporting on its damaged destroyer, North Korea fired several cruise missiles near the northeastern town of Sondok, according to South Korea’s military.

The military said South Korea’s intelligence authorities were analyzing the launches, which were reportedly part of a series of weapons tests conducted by North Korea in recent years.

