Cheater Wants Rich Ex To Provide For Her Kids Too, Furious As He Only Takes Son On Fancy Trips

Divorce doesn’t always end when the papers are signed. For many families, it’s just the beginning of a long journey filled with emotional tug-of-war, financial disagreements, and the delicate balance of co-parenting. When new spouses, stepchildren, and different lifestyles enter the picture, the idea of “fairness” becomes even harder to define.

After a bitter divorce, today’s Original Poster (OP) shares custody of his two sons, while his ex-wife remarried and has other children at home. Committed to giving his sons a good life, that decision didn’t seem to sit well with his ex-wife.

Reddit

Divorce doesn’t always mean life goes back to normal, because it often marks the beginning of a whole new set of challenges

Man with two boys outdoors, representing a rich father taking son on fancy trips in a family setting.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author went through a bitter divorce, sharing custody of his two sons while his ex-wife remarried and had other children

Text post discussing a cheater wanting rich ex to provide for her kids and only taking son on fancy trips.

Text discussing child support and alimony issues in a custody dispute involving sons and financial expectations.

Text excerpt about remarriage and children, highlighting blended family dynamics and sons aged 9 and 11.

Image credits: Jukelanniok

A woman argues with a man while their son sits on the couch, upset about trips and financial support issues.

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He provided his sons with lavish experiences, including Disney trips, gaming rooms, and extravagant birthday parties, which the ex couldn’t match financially

Text excerpt about a father providing for his kids with trips and birthday parties, relating to cheater wants rich ex.

Custody and co-parenting conflict over providing for children separately after rich ex takes son on fancy trips.

Image credits: Jukelanniok

Man and son smiling at theme park, highlighting rich ex taking son on fancy trips while other kids are excluded

Image credits: specialday_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The ex-wife then began pressuring him to include the sons’ step- and half-siblings in these activities, arguing the growing disparity was unfair

Text about cheater wanting rich ex to provide for kids, upset over only son taken on fancy trips and disparity growing.

Text about a cheater expecting a rich ex to provide for her kids, while he only takes his son on fancy trips.

Text post with AITA? written in bold black letters on a white background discussing a cheater wanting rich ex to provide for her kids.

Image credits: Jukelanniok

He maintained his stance that his responsibility is only to his own children, keeping activities separate while navigating co-parenting tensions

After a bitter divorce riddled with accusations, cheating, and financial disputes, the OP ended up sharing custody of his two sons 50/50. While child support was on the table, alimony never materialized, but the OP knew that his two sons were his responsibility. His ex-wife eventually remarried and also became a mother again.

However, the OP noted that his commitment to providing for his sons was nothing short of extravagant. Between gaming rooms, trips to Disney, and birthday parties that would put amusement parks to shame, his sons live the kind of childhood many can only dream about. Meanwhile, his ex-wife’s household cannot match this lifestyle.

The OP took his sons on an extended vacation that included trips with his family, and this was when the ex-wife popped her head in. She demanded that her other children be included, arguing that the growing gap was “disgusting” and showed a lack of concern.

However, the OP maintained that he was not responsible for children who were not his own, and also emphasized that activities should remain separate, and his sons prefer it that way. Still, this left him feeling like he might be wrong in his approach.

To understand the challenges the OP is facing, Bored Panda spoke with LMFT Steph Anya, who offered guidance for parents navigating disputes with exes over blended-family responsibilities.

When asked what advice she would give to a parent who feels pressured to provide for children who aren’t biologically theirs, Anya explained that such feelings are completely normal. “Feeling pressured to provide for children who aren’t biologically yours can stir up feelings of anger, obligation, and even resentment, and that’s completely normal,” she said.

A woman angrily confronting a man at home, expressing frustration over rich ex providing only for son on fancy trips.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She stressed the importance of setting clear boundaries and contributing only in ways that align with one’s role. “Legal obligations aside, your emotional and financial resources are finite, and recognizing that isn’t selfish, it’s responsible,” Anya added.

She also discussed boundaries in blended families, both financially and emotionally. “Financially, your primary responsibility is typically toward your biological children and any legal obligations like child support. Beyond that, contributions to stepchildren should be negotiated openly and fairly, without assuming guilt or pressure,” she explained.

Finally, Anya offered guidance for parents whose exes repeatedly criticize them over disparities in what each household can provide, like in the case of the OP. “It’s important to respond with firmness rather than defensiveness,” she said, adding that acknowledging the children’s feelings while setting limits on one’s own resources can help reduce tension.

“Avoid getting drawn into comparisons or arguments. That does no good for anyone,” she stressed. Over time, she explained, consistent boundary-setting might help the ex understand that differences between households are normal and manageable, and not a reflection of love or care.

Netizens sided with the OP, emphasizing that he is only responsible for his own children and should not feel pressured to provide for his ex-wife’s other kids. Many noted the importance of maintaining boundaries and documenting discussions, also highlighting that the disparities are a result of the ex-wife’s choices, not his actions.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP’s decision to keep experiences separate is fair, or should he compromise? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens applauded the author for standing firm on his decision, highlighting that he owes the kids that aren’t his nothing

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a cheater wanting rich ex to provide for her kids and unequal fancy trips for son.

Reddit users discussing a cheater wanting rich ex to provide for her kids and trips only taken with their son.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing blended family dynamics and frustrations over parenting and trip arrangements.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a cheater wanting a rich ex to provide for her kids and frustration over unequal fancy trips.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a cheater wanting a rich ex to provide for her kids, focusing on parenting responsibilities.

Reddit user discusses cheater wanting rich ex to provide for her kids, frustrated he only takes son on fancy trips.

Reddit comment discussing parenting challenges and expectations about providing for kids amid family disputes and disparities.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising documentation of discussions due to concerns about a cheater wanting rich ex to provide for her kids.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to document everything and consider court to adjust child custody in a custody dispute.

Screenshot of a comment criticizing a cheater wanting a rich ex to provide for her kids and trips for only the son.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a cheater wanting her rich ex to provide for her kids, focusing on favoritism.

Reddit comment about a cheater wanting rich ex to provide for her kids, upset over son’s exclusive fancy trips.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a cheater wanting a rich ex to provide for her kids and trips taken only with the son.