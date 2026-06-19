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When I was a naive kid, I thought that every parent loved their children equally. However, during middle school, I got a harsh reality check when I made a new friend. Sadly, she was always sidelined, while her little brother was showered with love and pampering.

Speaking of parental favoritism, this teen was devastated when her father replaced her with his stepkids. Much to her disappointment, he called her jealous when she pointed out his discriminatory behavior. Scroll down to find out how she played her “UNO reverse” card by doing the same with his stepkids!

More info: Reddit

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Experiencing parental favoritism can be distressful for both the neglected and the favored child

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster was 13 years old when her father remarried, and he focused all his attention on his wife’s young children, while she felt completely invisible

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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He always prioritized his stepkids over her, and when she confronted him about it, the father brushed off her concerns as “jealousy”

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Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Finally, she gave up on their relationship and moved out after turning 18, but after a few years of being distant, her dad reached out again

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Image credits: ThiccccnSweet

Apparently, his stepkids missed their sister, but she gave her father a harsh reality check that she didn’t feel any connection with them

In today’s heartbreaking story, the 22-year-old original poster (OP) laments her broken relationship with her father. She was just a child when her parents separated, and her dad remarried after she turned 13. That’s when things took a turn for the worse, as his new wife had 3 young kids, and all his attention suddenly shifted to them, while the poster felt invisible.

During the early years, she tried her best to be understanding, but she gradually realized it was a pattern with the guy. Even on her birthday, they didn’t go to a concert as she wanted to; instead, they went to a theme park the kid wanted to visit. This kept repeating all the time, and the author’s dad always made promises to spend time with her later, but it never happened, as he was too tired.

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What hurt her the most was when he missed her dance recital as he had taken the stepkids for ice cream. Even though he apologized, he felt that the children would have been disappointed if he bailed. When the OP called out his blatant favoritism, she was chided for being “jealous” and “immature.” Eventually, she just gave up after realizing that nothing would change.

In fact, as soon as our original poster turned 18, she moved out, and her relationship with her dad just fizzled away. After a few years of being distant, he suddenly reached out, claiming his stepkids missed their sister. However, after being hurt by him, she didn’t feel a connection with them. This made him so angry, he blamed her for punishing innocent children, but she didn’t care.

Image credits: user11472009 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens couldn’t help but blast the dad for treating the OP like she didn’t exist. Studies show that childhood emotional neglect can damage a child’s self-esteem and mental health. It teaches them their feelings aren’t important. The consequences of this neglect can last a lifetime. The woman must have suffered greatly when she faced her father’s dismissiveness.

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Moreover, it must have broken her heart to see him prioritize his stepkids all the time. Studies suggest that parental favoritism is quite common, occurring in as many as 65% of U.S. families. Experts highlight that children are aware of such differential treatment from an early age. It’s associated with a host of negative outcomes such as loneliness, anxiety, depression, and behavioral problems.

Also, because of her dad’s discriminatory behavior, she never really bonded with her stepsiblings. Research stresses that “one of the long-term impacts of favoritism is poor sibling relationships. Less-favored siblings may feel inadequate about themselves, which can cause resentment toward the favored one.” No wonder the OP left her father’s house after turning 18.

Besides, it was really unfair of the man to ask this of his daughter. After all, he was the one who pushed her away because of his actions in the first place. The worst part is that he never even apologized for mistreating her. Many netizens told her to go no-contact with him if he kept pestering her to meet his stepkids. Do you agree with them? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens didn’t shy away from calling out her dad, and they felt that he was only reaching out to use her for babysitting favors

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