In 1949, "Life" magazine published a photo series where kids were asked to draw their dads completely from memory. The photos show each child holding up their drawing next to their father, and the results are a mix of funny, sweet, and slightly chaotic.

Some drawings are full of big eyes, round heads, and crooked ties, while others look more like cartoons than real people. But the point wasn't accuracy. What stands out is how each kid captured what mattered to them most, whether it was a pair of glasses, a certain hairstyle, or a big smile. It's a simple and honest look at how kids see their dads.

More info: reddit.com