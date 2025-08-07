ADVERTISEMENT

In 1949, "Life" magazine published a photo series where kids were asked to draw their dads completely from memory. The photos show each child holding up their drawing next to their father, and the results are a mix of funny, sweet, and slightly chaotic.

Some drawings are full of big eyes, round heads, and crooked ties, while others look more like cartoons than real people. But the point wasn't accuracy. What stands out is how each kid captured what mattered to them most, whether it was a pair of glasses, a certain hairstyle, or a big smile. It's a simple and honest look at how kids see their dads.

More info: reddit.com

#1

Black and white photo of a boy holding a humorous drawing of his dad from memory, captured in 1949.

    #2

    Young girl from 1949 holding a humorous pencil drawing of her dad from memory, sitting next to him in a suit.

    #3

    A young girl from 1949 proudly shows an unintentionally hilarious drawing of her dad from memory, sitting beside him.

    #4

    Girl holding a drawing of her dad from memory in 1949, sitting next to the man she sketched in an unintentionally hilarious style.

    #5

    Child proudly holding a drawing of her dad from memory in 1949, showing one of the kids’ hilarious dad portraits.

    #6

    Boy proudly holding a humorous drawing of his dad from memory in 1949, capturing the charm of kids' artwork.

    #7

    A young girl in 1949 proudly holding her humorous drawing of her dad from memory, sitting next to him in a black and white photo.

    #8

    Young boy in 1949 holding a humorous kids drawing of his dad from memory, sitting next to the father in a suit.

