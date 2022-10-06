Woman Asks Her Stepdaughter To Move Out, Not Realizing That She Owns The House, Gets Kicked Out Herself

It’s no big secret that disputes are inevitable – you will fight with your friends, schoolmates, bosses, and even with random strangers who try to push through you on the bus like there’s no tomorrow. It’s a human thing, and it’s absolutely normal to disagree from time to time – as long as you keep your cool, of course. However, when an altercation arises between family members – that’s a whole different story.

No matter how cliché it may sound or how much simpler it may appear to look the other way and not address the issue, communication is a crucial component of family relations, especially when it involves a third party, in this case, a stepparent.

Introducing new people into your child’s life is already a hard thing to do – and although the author of the post doesn’t seem to have a problem with the woman per se, her father’s approach seems rather negligent and, as it was noted by a couple of community members, perhaps even planned.

Sometimes the best thing to do is to boot the problem out

Image credits: Emily Burnett (not the actual photo)

“AITA for kicking my dad and stepmom out of my house?” – this netizen turned to one of Reddit’s most popular communities, asking whether she’s indeed a jerk for revealing the truth that caused her dad and stepmother to move out of her house. The post has managed to receive over 8K upvotes, as well as 781 comments discussing the situation.

Stepmother doesn’t realize woman owns the house, demands she moves but gets kicked out instead

Image credits: No-Read402

The 23-year-old began her post by sharing that her family resides in her grandparents’ house. Her father works out of town and her late mother adored being with her old folks; however, she sadly passed away due to cancer over a decade ago. She said that her father would always spend time with her when he was at home, and although she wished that her mother hadn’t passed away, her life overall was pretty decent.

Image credits: No-Read402

Her grandparents passed away in the last couple of years and she was the only person in their will, meaning that the woman inherited it all: the truck, the money, and the house.

Her father started dating a few years after her mom’s passing, and he refrained from bringing anyone to the house until he met her stepmother-to-be. The woman has two children from her previous relationship, and when things got serious, the OP’s dad wondered whether it’d be OK for them to move in.

Image credits: No-Read402

It’s been half a year since they all moved in, and now that the stepmom’s with child, she’s started asking the 23-year-old to relocate as they’ll be needing the room for the newborn.

Turns out, the OP’s father never bothered to tell his wife that the house isn’t his, and when he got back from his job, the woman brought the concern up. Apparently, the stepmother wants her to move to the city while she finishes her education. She even offered the OP her apartment at a discount, which is rather odd considering that she’s been living under the OP’s roof for free.

Image credits: No-Read402

The woman gave her father a chance to break the news himself; however, he never did, so she told the stepmother that she was the owner of the property and that she was not going anywhere. The OP also informed the woman about her dad’s savings and said that he’d probably be able to afford housing, especially if they sold her apartment and used it for a down payment.

Image credits: No-Read402

Image credits: The Wu’s Photo Land

Surprise, surprise, the woman ended up being made the scapegoat of the situation as she made her father squander his retirement funds on their potential house. It was also noted that the stepmother wasn’t willing to sell her apartment due to the unstable market prices, but nonetheless, it was made clear that the family should move out before the baby arrives.

What do you think about this situation? Would you handle it differently?

