“Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine’s Party Cancelled Since She Can’t Take Her Kids”
“Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine’s Party Cancelled Since She Can’t Take Her Kids”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Being a good neighbor requires kindness, respect, and support for those around you. That might sound like a lot, but it allows us to create a sense of belonging and safety in places where we spend huge portions of our lives. And today, when many feel isolated and disconnected, it can make a huge difference.

However, one or two toxic people can seriously contaminate the whole bunch. A few days ago, Reddit user TheVioletJinx made a post on the platform’s ‘F You, Karen‘ community to illustrate just how easily that might happen.

In it, the woman shared a conversation that, by the looks of it, took place on her neighborhood’s Facebook group, where one lady had a huge problem with the fact that the upcoming local Valentine’s Day party is not allowing any kids.

This woman’s neighbor had a huge meltdown on the local Facebook group over the fact that folks decided to exclude children from their upcoming Valentine’s Day party

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

So she decided to share it online

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

Image credits: thevioletjinx

As the conversation went viral, the original poster (OP) described her neighborhood in greater detail

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

And people had a lot to say about it

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

"Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine's Party Cancelled Since She Can't Take Her Kids"

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Scott Crowe
Scott Crowe
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That Karen lady is what we refer to as "breeders", the type of people who bring their kids to non-child-friendly places (like expensive restaurants and R-rated movies) and just let them free-range it and "let everybody else be the babysitters". To those actual parents who are considerate and don't do this stupid s**t like this, my hat's off to all of you.

1
1point
reply
