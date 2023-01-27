“Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine’s Party Cancelled Since She Can’t Take Her Kids”
Being a good neighbor requires kindness, respect, and support for those around you. That might sound like a lot, but it allows us to create a sense of belonging and safety in places where we spend huge portions of our lives. And today, when many feel isolated and disconnected, it can make a huge difference.
However, one or two toxic people can seriously contaminate the whole bunch. A few days ago, Reddit user TheVioletJinx made a post on the platform’s ‘F You, Karen‘ community to illustrate just how easily that might happen.
In it, the woman shared a conversation that, by the looks of it, took place on her neighborhood’s Facebook group, where one lady had a huge problem with the fact that the upcoming local Valentine’s Day party is not allowing any kids.
This woman’s neighbor had a huge meltdown on the local Facebook group over the fact that folks decided to exclude children from their upcoming Valentine’s Day party
So she decided to share it online
That Karen lady is what we refer to as "breeders", the type of people who bring their kids to non-child-friendly places (like expensive restaurants and R-rated movies) and just let them free-range it and "let everybody else be the babysitters". To those actual parents who are considerate and don't do this stupid s**t like this, my hat's off to all of you.
