“Karen Wants The Neighborhood Adult Valentine’s Party Cancelled Since She Can’t Take Her Kids”

Being a good neighbor requires kindness, respect, and support for those around you. That might sound like a lot, but it allows us to create a sense of belonging and safety in places where we spend huge portions of our lives. And today, when many feel isolated and disconnected, it can make a huge difference.

However, one or two toxic people can seriously contaminate the whole bunch. A few days ago, Reddit user TheVioletJinx made a post on the platform’s ‘F You, Karen‘ community to illustrate just how easily that might happen.

In it, the woman shared a conversation that, by the looks of it, took place on her neighborhood’s Facebook group, where one lady had a huge problem with the fact that the upcoming local Valentine’s Day party is not allowing any kids.

This woman’s neighbor had a huge meltdown on the local Facebook group over the fact that folks decided to exclude children from their upcoming Valentine’s Day party

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

So she decided to share it online

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: thevioletjinx

As the conversation went viral, the original poster (OP) described her neighborhood in greater detail

And people had a lot to say about it