“I Hope It Eats Her”: Karen Read Acquitted In Trial For Slaying Cop Boyfriend, Sparks Mass Fury
Karen Read celebrating acquittal in trial for slaying cop boyfriend, raising hands with supporters outside courthouse.
Crime, News

“I Hope It Eats Her”: Karen Read Acquitted In Trial For Slaying Cop Boyfriend, Sparks Mass Fury

“Karen is free!” supporters cheered outside a Massachusetts court as Karen Read walked free on Wednesday, June 18.

After about two years, two trials, and countless courtroom twists, Karen was found not guilty in the violent end of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Her vocal supporters expressed relief after the verdict and claimed, “The police were 100% trying to set her up.”

Highlights
  • Karen Read was found not guilty of all major charges against her in connection with her boyfriend John O’Keefe's passing.
  • The jury only found her guilty on a lesser charge of operating under the influence (OUI).
  • In her first words after the verdict, Karen said “no one has fought harder for justice for John” than she has.
  • Over 1,000 people were outside the Dedham courthouse to celebrate the verdict.

Critics, on the other hand, said, “She thinks she’s some big celebrity.”

    Karen Read was found not guilty of all major charges after a sensational second trial

    Karen Read in court, appearing composed during trial related to acquittal in slaying cop boyfriend case sparking mass fury.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The 44-year-old woman was at the center of one of Massachusetts’ most gripping true crime sagas.

    The twist of events began during a party at the Canton home of then-Boston police officer Brian Albert in January 2022.

    After a night of heavy drinking, John’s lifeless body was discovered facedown in the snow outside the house in the early hours of January 29, 2022.

    Karen Read speaks at courthouse steps after acquittal in slaying of cop boyfriend, amid intense public and media attention.

    Image credits: Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

    The case led to Karen being charged for John’s homicide and manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol.

    After her second high-profile trial, she was found not guilty on both accounts of homicide and manslaughter while operating under the influence.

    John was discovered facedown outside a fellow officer’s house with black eyes and deep wounds in January 2022

    Karen Read and a man smiling close together at an outdoor event, related to trial acquittal and mass fury.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The jury only found her guilty on a lesser charge of operating under the influence (OUI), which means she will not serve any jail time.

    The judge sentenced her to one year’s probation for her first-time offense.

    More than 1,000 people were outside the Dedham courthouse as confetti flew when her long-awaited verdict was read.

    Karen Read attending trial proceedings, appearing contemplative and serious in a courtroom setting during acquittal case.

    Image credits: Investigation Discovery

    “I just want to say two things. Number one is I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially, and more importantly emotionally for almost four years,” Karen said in her first words after being acquitted for her boyfriend’s untimely passing.

    “The second thing I want to say is no one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have, than I have and my team. Thank you,” she added.

    In her first words after the verdict, Karen said “no one has fought harder for justice for John” than she has

    Gravestone of Boston police officer John O’Keefe with flowers and flags, related to Karen Read acquittal trial.

    Image credits: Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe

    Meanwhile, John’s friends, including Jennifer McCabe and Kerry Roberts, who were key witnesses in the homicide trial against her, slammed the verdict and called it a “miscarriage of justice.”

    “Today, our hearts are with John and the entire O’Keefe family. They have suffered through so much and deserved better from our justice system,” they said in a statement.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    On the ill-fated morning of January 29, 2022, John was found with two black eyes, deep cuts on his arm and head, and no signs of life.

    Prosecutors claimed that an intoxicated Karen had dropped him outside the fellow officer’s house hours before his body was found.

    They claimed she backed into him with her Lexus SUV and then drove off, abandoning him with his injuries in the brutal winter storm.

    But from the start, Karen insisted she was innocent.

    Karen’s defense attorneys maintained that John was allegedly having a long-running argument with someone else at the party and sustained severe injuries when things got tense.

    The defense undermined the police investigation and alleged a cover-up

    Woman in a courtroom setting during a trial related to Karen Read acquitted in slaying of cop boyfriend case.

    Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

    It is believed John went out with friends to two bars in Canton the night before his passing. The meet-up began ahead of a historic snowstorm that hit the state.

    When the party moved to Brian’s house, Karen dropped him and left.

    Witnesses who testified for the prosecution claimed John never came inside.

    Karen Read emotional in courtroom after acquittal in trial for slaying cop boyfriend, sparking public outrage and mass fury.

    Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

    Karen and two other women returned to the scene in the morning and found her boyfriend of about two years lying in the snow.

    “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” she allegedly claimed when a paramedic responded, according to testimonies given by witnesses for the prosecution.

    John’s friends slammed the much-awaited verdict as a “miscarriage of justice”

    Karen Read celebrating acquittal verdict, raising hands with supporters outside courthouse after slaying cop boyfriend trial.

    Image credits: Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

    On the other hand, Karen’s defense team denied a collision ever having taken place. They said experts pointed out that the damage to her vehicle did not match John’s injuries.

    They also claimed the injuries that John sustained appeared to have been caused by a dog.

    Image credits: CBS News

    The defense built their case on undermining the police investigation, and they presented text messages sent by a since-fired Massachusetts State Police trooper, Michael Proctor, who led the original investigation into John’s homicide.

    Michael allegedly sent misogynistic and offensive text messages to people about Karen, which her attorneys said indicated his prejudice.

    The defense also argued that Karen had no connection to her boyfriend’s passing and wound up being a scapegoat for cops conspiring against her.

    Over 1,000 people were outside the Dedham courthouse to celebrate the verdict

    Crowd celebrating Karen Read acquittal in trial for slaying cop boyfriend, many wearing pink and holding phones and flags.

    Image credits: Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

    Karen’s first trial was declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

    The second trial on Wednesday found her not guilty of homicide.

    Memorial sign for Officer John O'Keefe with the phrase Say His Name, related to Karen Read trial and slaying controversy.

    Image credits: Investigation Discovery

    Supporters expressed joy online over the verdict, while naysayers were still skeptical.

    “Stop it she got away with it?” one quipped, while another wrote, “The cops tried to cover it up and pin it on her wtf you talking about.”

    “So that means the officers may have actually killed their fellow officer to cover something else up,” one commented.

    “Another Casey Anthony situation,” read one comment online

    Image credits: ABC News

    Another wrote, “Nobody fought harder than me for justice for John, what a joke says the former defendant.”

    One said this was “another Casey Anthony situation,” referencing the acquittal of mother Casey Anthony in the disappearance and 2008 passing of her daughter Caylee Anthony.

    Critics called the verdict “disgusting” and said, “Oh she’s guilty… she just got lucky”

    Facebook comment by Theresa Langiano saying she thinks someone is a big celebrity, related to Karen Read acquitted trial.

    Screenshot of a social media comment comparing Karen Read acquittal to a Casey Anthony situation, sparking mass fury.

    Comment from Kahauna Marie Dowlen expressing anger over Karen Read acquittal in slaying of cop boyfriend, sparking mass fury.

    Facebook comment by Danielle Rohrscheib expressing belief in guilt despite acquittal in Karen Read slaying trial.

    Comment by Lynette Law expressing outrage about a murderer going free, highlighting public anger and corruption.

    Facebook comment by Roxanne Montgomery expressing devastation over Karen Read acquittal in cop boyfriend slaying trial.

    Comment from user Joanne Hendry expressing opinion on Karen Read's not guilty verdict in cop boyfriend slaying trial.

    Social media comment saying If you are pretty you can get away with anything, sparking mass fury in Karen Read acquittal case.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Elijah Garitson discussing the acquittal in the Karen Read slaying trial.

    Comment by Abigael Marigold expressing concern for a woman after Karen Read acquitted in trial slaying cop boyfriend.

    Comment by Tammy Bailey expressing relief after Karen Read acquittal in trial for slaying cop boyfriend sparking mass fury.

    Comment by Eve Smith discussing mistrial and police misogyny in the Karen Read acquittal case sparking mass fury.

    Comment by Crystal Ramsland calling for FBI investigation into Canton PD amid Karen Read acquittal and public outrage.

    Facebook comment by John Deno defending Karen Read’s acquittal in slaying of cop boyfriend, sparking mass fury online.

    User comment on Karen Read acquittal case expressing relief about jury decision amid public outrage.

    User comment expressing relief at jury decision in Karen Read acquittal case about slaying cop boyfriend.

    Comment by Tami Smith Troche claiming the police were trying to set Karen Read up in cop boyfriend slaying case.

    Comment supporting Karen Read’s acquittal in slaying cop boyfriend case, mentioning corruption in Massachusetts.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    philstar22 avatar
    DragonofMordor
    DragonofMordor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because she wasn't convicted doesn't mean it is a miscarriage of justice. It also doesn't mean she didn't do it. It just means the prosecutors didn't prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. The burden is on them. Maybe there wasn't enough evidence, maybe they didn't do as good a job as they could have. I don't know. But this is how the system works, and that's a good thing. Prosecutors should have to fully prove their case.

    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad to see Trump style tactics working in the judicial system. Shout the loudest, throw out rediculous conspiracy theories and lies, drum up non relevant drama, and people stop paying attention to actual evidence

    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That predates Trump

