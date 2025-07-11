Whip-smart, brutally honest, and refreshingly grounded, Justine Lupe makes no apologies for her atypical Hollywood persona.

The Colorado-born actress is a chameleon of both hit TV shows and indie films, with roles spanning from the biting satire of HBO’s Succession to the eerie tension of Mr. Mercedes.

Her slender frame and striking range often elevate a show or film into must-watch territory.

But which role stands out as her all-time best? That’s for you to decide, as we combine Lupe’s standout performances into one ultimate ranking.