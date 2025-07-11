Reader’s Vote: Justine Lupe’s Greatest Screen Performance
Whip-smart, brutally honest, and refreshingly grounded, Justine Lupe makes no apologies for her atypical Hollywood persona.
The Colorado-born actress is a chameleon of both hit TV shows and indie films, with roles spanning from the biting satire of HBO’s Succession to the eerie tension of Mr. Mercedes.
Her slender frame and striking range often elevate a show or film into must-watch territory.
But which role stands out as her all-time best? That’s for you to decide, as we combine Lupe’s standout performances into one ultimate ranking.
Succession (Willa Ferreyra)
Arguably one of Justine Lupe’s most pitch-perfect TV roles, Willa Ferreyra is the escort-turned-playwright fans remember from HBO’s Succession.
Interestingly, Lupe revealed that Willa was originally intended for just three episodes (per Business Insider).
The plan was for her character to split from Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) in Season 1, Episode 7, titled “Austerlitz.”
“I was auditioning with the breakup between Connor and Willa that was supposed to be in Santa Fe,” Lupe recalled.
Jesse Armstrong’s writing team kept revising the script even after casting her.
“There was one, the Santa Fe script in particular, where they kept on doing rewrites over and over, and Willa kept on sticking around just a little bit longer,” she said.
To her surprise and excitement, the writers decided not to write her out. “I was like, ‘Wait, am I not going to get thrown out? This is awesome,’” she said.
Clearly, Lupe and Willa were a match made for Succession, earning her a series-regular role by Season 3.
Nobody Wants This (Morgan)
Justine Lupe recently appeared in Season 1 of Erin Foster’s Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This, playing Morgan, while secretly five months pregnant during filming (per PEOPLE).
“This show carried me through my first 5+ months of pregnancy with so much warmth,” the actress shared on Instagram.
Lupe portrayed Morgan as Joanne’s (Kristen Bell) sister, best friend, and podcast co-host (via Deadline).
The series, inspired by Foster’s real-life experience of converting to Judaism and marrying, centers on an unlikely romance between Bell and Adam Brody. But Lupe saw a deeper bond driving the show—a unique “love story” between Morgan and Joanne.
Lupe said audiences are drawn to its heart when discussing the show’s recent resurgence.
“I think that it’s based in something that feels honest and it’s familiar and it’s something that I think a lot of different people at different age groups can relate to,” she told Deadline.
She added, “I think that there’s a part of us that’s just starving to tap into something that feels a little more humane than what’s happening right now in the world.”
Mr. Mercedes (Holly Gibney)
Justine Lupe arguably defined her career with the role of Holly Gibney in the adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes.
In an interview with BUILD, Lupe discussed the challenges of portraying such a layered character.
“She has OCD, so I did a research of my own just to see how people cope with those parts of their lives,” she said of adapting Holly from the novel.
Actors often stumble into overdramatization when portraying OCD, missing its lived nuances. But Lupe skillfully avoided those pitfalls, transforming a fan-favorite into the show’s emotional core.
“She’s so incredibly complex and lovable,” she said in a New York Live interview, praising the role that resonated so deeply with audiences.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Astrid Weissman)
If you’ve watched all five seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017–2023), you likely remember Justine Lupe’s recurring role as Astrid Weissman.
She appeared in nine episodes across the entire run of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s period rom-com (per IMDb).
Set in the 1950s, the show follows Jewish housewife Miriam “Midge” Maisel, whose life is upended when her husband abruptly leaves her.
Midge discovers an unexpected gift for stand-up comedy and decides to chase her dream in a male-dominated industry.
Luckiest Girl Alive (Nell Rutherford)
Nell Rutherford, a wealthy and loyal confidante to Ani Fanelli (Mila Kunis), brings warmth to the intense psychological thriller Luckiest Girl Alive.
With her poised, old-money style and grounded compassion, Nell softens the sharp edges of the Netflix crime drama, offering a steady presence alongside Ani’s emotional volatility.
The Big Door Prize (Alice Wickstead)
Justine Lupe brought emotional depth and flair to the quirky dramedy The Big Door Prize, joining its second season as high school music teacher Alice Wickstead (per Decider).
Lupe helped set the tone for the Apple TV+ series by blending vulnerability with charisma.
She appears in six episodes: “Power & Energy,” “Night Under the Stars,” “Back in the Saddle,” “Rehearsals,” “Our Town,” and “Un-Selfploration” (via IMDb).
Cristela (Maddie Culpepper)
ABC’s Cristela follows an ambitious young law student trying to land her first major internship while managing the doubts of her traditional Mexican-American family.
The 22-episode sitcom created by Cristela Alonzo gave Justine Lupe a chance to showcase her comedic timing, and she didn’t waste it.
Frances Ha (Nessa)
Justine Lupe had a breakout moment over a decade ago in Noah Baumbach’s 2012 indie comedy Frances Ha.
The film follows a drifting New Yorker chasing a stable job and partner while bouncing between apartments.
Lupe’s brief appearance as Nessa, though not opposite Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, or Adam Driver, hinted at the indie chops she’d soon become known for.
Snowfall (Victoria)
Set in early 1980s Los Angeles, Snowfall explores the rise of the crack cocaine epidemic. The FX crime drama (2017–2023) stretched across six gripping seasons.
While stars like Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta led the series, Justine Lupe made a quiet impact with her supporting role as Victoria.
Appearing in five Season 1 episodes, “A Long Time Coming,” “Cracking,” “Baby Teeth,” “Story of a Scar,” and “The Rubicon,” Lupe brought warmth and subtle strength to a chaotic world.
Shameless (Blake Collins)
William H. Macy starred as Frank Gallagher in Shameless (2011–2021), the long-running dark comedy about a chaotic Chicago family.
Justine Lupe made a memorable guest appearance in Season 3 as Blake Collins, an unsettling character introduced in Episode 3, “May I Trim Your Hedges?”
Her brief role showcased early signs of her fearless comedic range.
In a strange twist, Lupe is actually younger than Emma Greenwell, who plays the teenage Mandy Milkovich, the target of Blake’s disturbing behavior.
Not Fade Away (Candace)
Set in 1960s suburban New Jersey, Not Fade Away follows a group of friends chasing rock-and-roll dreams beyond their quiet town.
Justine Lupe’s film debut as Candace in David Chase’s period drama became a springboard for her career.
Though a minor role, it helped establish her on-screen presence and set the stage for future work, including writing, directing, and starring in her short film, South of Bix (2019).