Company Earns 1.2M Profit But Can’t Offer A Humane Salary, Gets Grilled To A Crisp By Job Seeker

In today’s competitive job market, finding a position that not only fits your skills but also offers fair pay can be incredibly tough.



One job seeker shared their frustrating experience online after discovering that a company’s salary offer didn’t align with the role’s demands or industry standards. Despite their extensive qualifications and research, the offer fell short, leading them to walk away. Dive in to learn more about their experience.

A job seeker shared their experience of turning down a position that required them to take on additional responsibilities, but the salary didn’t reflect the extra workload

It’s justifiable for job seekers to expect a salary that appropriately reflects the scope and responsibilities of the role

While we might love our work, at the end of the day, we all need money to cover our bills and expenses. So, when applying for jobs, we not only make sure our qualifications match the role; we also check if the salary can support our lifestyle. Ideally, you want to find a job that values your experience and offers fair pay, because passion alone doesn’t pay the rent.

It can be really frustrating when companies don’t mention the salary upfront in job listings. On top of that, you sometimes come across roles where the workload is massive, but the pay doesn’t come close to matching it. Imagine applying for a junior position, only to find out they expect you to handle tasks that a senior employee should be doing—all while offering you a paycheck that barely covers the basics.

PayScale, a compensation software company, surveyed 71,000 employees to see how pay affects job satisfaction. The results showed that one of the strongest indicators of how happy and committed employees feel is how well their company communicates about pay. In fact, being open and honest about compensation was found to be more important than other factors like career growth, feeling appreciated, or excitement about the company’s future.

However, fair compensation isn’t just good for the employee; it’s important for the company too. When employees are paid fairly, it helps attract the right talent—people who are not only qualified but also motivated to give their best. It also shows that the company values its workers, which in turn leads to better performance and loyalty.

Will Cannaby, Director at Robert Half and a seasoned expert in finance and accounting recruitment, puts it this way: “If you are paying a candidate the right amount of money for their worth and value, you are going to get a highly motivated candidate joining the business. If you are paying less than the market rate, you are having to find out the hidden costs of hiring someone who gives you less quality and less value. As such, you may have to rehire for the role.”

Additionally, if employees don’t join or leave due to unfair compensation or long delays in raises, it can have a negative impact on the business. For instance, project timelines might take a hit, and the company might end up spending extra time and resources to get things back on track.

On top of that, the cost of re-staffing adds up quickly, from recruiting to onboarding a new hire. Not having the right people in place can slow down a company’s growth and make it harder for them to meet their goals, both financially and strategically.

Another reason to offer fair compensation is that top talent is always in demand, with hiring managers constantly trying to lure them away. Usually, skilled professionals are given tempting offers, making it easy for them to jump ship if they’re not feeling valued where they are.

By offering less pay and expecting more, companies miss out on talented individuals. In this case, the job seeker recognized their worth and challenged the company on the gap between expectations and compensation. Do you think getting a fair salary is easy in today’s competitive market?

The author provided additional insights into the situation

People online voiced their frustration with the current state of the job market

Others shared their own experiences of applying for roles with similarly unreasonable expectations