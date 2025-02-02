Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Company Rejects Potential Employee For Preferring To Eat Lunch In The Office
Work & Money

Company Rejects Potential Employee For Preferring To Eat Lunch In The Office

Interview With Expert
Team lunch is a great opportunity to connect with colleagues beyond work. Taking an hour to bond over non-work-related things allows staff to come back disconnected, refreshed, and happier. Such seemingly simple interaction can go a long way in reducing stress, fostering a productive work environment, and creating an overall better organizational culture. 

This company even used team lunch to evaluate a potential employee. Unfortunately, he didn’t pass ‘the vibe check’ as he preferred to have it at the office instead of going out, which ruined his chances of getting the job. 

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with executive coach Jeanne Nangle, MA, OD., who kindly agreed to tell us more about the significance of team lunch.

    A team lunch on a new hire’s first day is a great way to get to know the colleagues

    Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, this guy lost his chance at a job when he refused a team lunch outside the office

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: krazy2ki***r

    “Team lunches outside the office have the added benefit of feeling more personal”

    In addition to giving a tour around the office and explaining how the role is going to look, having a team lunch on a new hire’s first day is a great way to get to know them and make them feel more comfortable.

    “On the first day of work, many people are nervous about fitting in and meeting new people. A team lunch on their first day accomplishes both,” said executive coach Jeanne Nangle, MA, OD, to Bored Panda.

    If a group lunch isn’t possible, the direct supervisor and the new hire can have a one-on-one meal or at least try to have at least one other team member dine together. During lunch they can start getting to know each other and discuss additional information about the role. Some may avoid the ‘business talk’ and prefer to build personal rapport instead—that’s okay too!

    In case lunch is taking place outside the office, it’s also a great time to introduce the new employee to local spots, like good coffee shops and places to eat if they aren’t familiar with the area. Going out to eat can also feel more relaxing, Nangle notes. “Team lunches outside the office have the added benefit of feeling more personal, and people may relax more. No file cabinets and sterile fluorescent lighting!”

    Around 62% of American workers eat lunch at their desks

    Around 62% of American workers eat lunch at their desks, which can lead to burnout, stress, and less mental clarity. Not to mention the affects on our health, like indigestion and malnutrition. However, bringing employees together for lunch can bring about a positive change.

    Research has found that eating meals together can improve productivity and team dynamics. Informal interactions and conversations can go a long way in promoting collaboration and building better relationships. It’s also confirmed that regular breaks throughout the day are vital for good cognitive processing and creativity refresh.

    However, Nangle notes that not everyone might benefit from prioritizing lunch with their team. “Some employees use their lunch time to decompress and step away from the workplace or workplace dynamics. Prioritizing lunch with the team can take away from their need for self-care. However, having team lunches from time to time can be a good team-building activity.”

    Everything considered, an ideal lunch culture in the office should be flexible. While team lunches can foster better relationships and productivity, those who choose to value personal recharge time should also be respected. They may be more selective of when they join group lunches, but they’ll still find ways to connect when it feels more natural to them.

    A lot of readers thought that the guy left a bad first impression

    While some believed that the guy dodged a bullet

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look, the sad fact of the matter is until the offer letter is signed, sealed and delivered (and even a bit beyond if you have a probationary period) you are bending over backwards to ingratiate yourself with those hiring you. It wasn't like OP was asking because of a disability or injury, he asked to move a reservation and change an entire team's plans because he had a rough flight. Of course that made a crappy impression.

