ADVERTISEMENT

After graduating, when I first entered the corporate world as a 21-year-old, its toxic reality was almost like a slap in the face. However, I quickly learned that some people absolutely love drama and would go to any extent just to brew trouble for others.

Even this guy was utterly horrified when he was wrongly accused of stealing £271.36 from his workplace and fired immediately. Well, he plotted revenge with a single email, but little did he anticipate how it would almost ruin the whole company! Here’s how all the drama went down…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some workplaces can be brutal, as they don’t mind making scapegoats out of innocent employees

Image credits: yanalya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster worked as a customer service manager at a betting shop, but when it was time for his probation hearing, things got dramatic

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The shocked poster was falsely accused of stealing £271 and fired immediately, but he wrote an email to management asking for a good referral

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He received a reply immediately, moved on with life, and settled into his new workplace, but 3 months later, his old coworker also joined his new company

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: marymarkevich / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

This coworker told him that his email had shaken the whole company, as the woman who fired him was investigated further by management

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: milanmarkovic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

It turned out that two of his colleagues had framed him, and when the truth was exposed, both of them were fired from their jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gpointstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Moreover, the company also lost all its employees, ended up closing all its betting shops during peak racing season, and suffered huge losses

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After digging further, the poster uncovered that the colleagues who had framed him actually stole £4,000 from the company, and both of them landed in jail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, there was another coworker who was wrongfully fired, like the poster, and she was suing the company as the strain had caused her to miscarry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RowanWinterlace

In fact, the poster was also reaching out to other such employees who were unfairly fired so they could build a strong case against the company

In today’s shocking story, the original poster (OP) reveals how he took satisfying revenge on his toxic company. After university, he moved back to his hometown and started working as a customer service manager at a betting shop. Six months later, he got called in for his probation meeting. Much to his horror, it dramatically changed into a disciplinary hearing instead.

He was shocked when HR falsely accused him of stealing £271.36 ($361.03), and he was fired immediately. After he told his parents about it, his mom helped him draft an email calling out their unprofessional conduct and the employment laws they had broken. In all honesty, he was just looking for a good referral for his new company, but things escalated pretty badly for his old workplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it had been three months at his new job when a colleague from his old company joined the new one. From him, the OP found out that his email led to further investigation into the matter, and two of his coworkers were fired. They were the ones who stole and framed him. Moreover, due to a lack of employees, their shops were also shut down during peak season, resulting in losses.

Upon further inquiry, the OP learned that the two colleagues had actually stolen £4,000, and they ended up in jail. In fact, they had also terminated someone before the OP on false pretences, and she miscarried because of the stress. After this startling revelation, the poster decided to reach out to other such employees who had been fired unjustly, to build a strong case.

Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It was truly alarming what the OP’s toxic bosses and colleagues were doing to unsuspecting employees. To get deeper insights into the matter, Bored Panda reached out to Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She claimed that getting falsely accused and fired for stealing is a massive shock to the whole work system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talk a lot about ‘organizational justice,’ which is the unwritten rule that if you show up and do a good job, you’ll be treated fairly. When a company fires someone without proof, it violates that trust so deeply that it usually changes how a person views work forever. It can take a massive toll, and the employee might carry that cynicism into the next job,” she explained.

Our expert stressed that when management suddenly slaps a thief label on someone, it causes a severe identity crisis. She claimed that they are left dealing with an overwhelming mix of anger, grief, and anxiety about their reputation. Handling all these emotions while trying to figure out how to explain a messy termination to future employers can be harrowing, Apoorva added.

“When false accusations and wrongful terminations are frequent, it shows how the entire work culture is broken with total operational incompetence. Ultimately, it destroys organizational trust, scares away top talent, and creates a toxic, fear-based workplace where no one is safe,” our expert concluded. Well, this just proves that the company totally deserved OP’s revenge.

Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were delighted by the slow revenge that ended up ruining not just the toxic bosses but the entire company in the process

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT