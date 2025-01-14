J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling slammed the literary community’s muted response to the growing number of sexual abuse allegations against Neil Gaiman, likening it to the early silence surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

Trigger warning: sexual assault – Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (January 13), the Harry Potter author wrote: “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet – as with Weinstein – tell remarkably similar stories.”

Harvey Weinstein is a former Hollywood producer infamous for his role in the #MeToo movement, as over 80 women accused him of sexual harassment, assault, and rape, leading to multiple convictions and a 39-year prison sentence.

Rowling’s post quickly went viral, amassing 1.4 million views and drawing hundreds of divided reactions.

An X user commented: “Neil Gaiman? Damn it, I love his work.”

A person wrote: “Innocent until proven guilty, then when he is … no mercy should be spared.

“Using influence like that is just such a horrible thing to do because he is a celebrity. These people need some comeuppance!”

Someone else penned: “I didn’t know about this. I’m horrified. One of my favorite authors.

“I’ve read (tried to read) a couple of the accounts available. He needs serious jail time.”

A separate individual chimed in: “I wonder why the silence.”

She called out the muted response to the growing number of sexual abuse allegations against Neil Gaiman

Like Weinstein, Gaiman faces accusations not only of assaults on women but also of employing NDAs and financial settlements to silence his alleged victims.

Similarly, as seen with figures like Bill Cosby, Danny Masterson, and others recently held accountable for rape and assault, the accounts from unrelated women about Gaiman suggest a recurring pattern of behavior, Deadline reported on Monday.

Rowling’s X post comes amid the publication of a New York magazine exposé detailed accounts from multiple women accusing Gaiman of abuse, some involving non-consensual acts during his time in New York and New Zealand.

The exposé features the accounts of Scarlett Pavlovich, a woman who met Gaiman when she was a 22-year-old drama student.

Pavlovich first encountered 44-year-old Amanda Palmer by chance in Auckland and became enamored with her charisma and unconventional lifestyle.

Over time, Pavlovich formed a close but complex relationship with Palmer, assisting her with tasks and feeling drawn to her community while struggling financially and emotionally, according to the magazine.

Like Harvey Weinstein, Gaiman faces accusations not only of assaults on women but also of employing NDAs

Image credits: neilhimself

In November 2020, Pavlovich experienced a poignant sense of belonging at Palmer’s home, which filled a void in her life.

Later, Palmer introduced Pavlovich to her estranged husband, Gaiman. On February 4, Pavlovich visited Gaiman, who was 61 years old at the time, at his home on Waiheke Island for a babysitting job arranged by Palmer.

After dinner and awkward conversation, Gaiman suggested Pavlovich take a bath in the garden’s clawfoot tub to pass the time, a suggestion she reluctantly accepted, as per the outlet.

Image credits: David M. Benett/Getty Images

While she bathed, Gaiman unexpectedly joined her naked, lit candles, and engaged in small talk before encouraging her to relax and “not ruin the moment,” stroking her feet despite her visible discomfort.

Pavlovich described the experience as one marked by a growing sense of “subtle terror,” according to the magazine.

Pavlovich subsequently alleged that Gaiman subjected her to non-consensual sexual acts, ignored her protests, and made disturbing remarks during a traumatic encounter.

Over 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault, and rape

Image credits: Angela Weiss-Pool/Getty Images

Image credits: globalfundforwomen

After the alleged incident with the author, Pavlovich sought solace at Palmer’s vacant house, spending hours processing her distress and searching online for “#Metoo” accounts related to Gaiman but found only minor controversies.

Gaiman’s groundbreaking DC comic series The Sandman has since raised eyebrows.

Moreover, the allegations echo unsettling parallels with the series’ story of Richard Madoc, a writer who exploits his muse.

This comes amid the publication of a New York magazine exposé detailed accounts from multiple women accusing Gaiman of abuse

Image credits: Alec Perkins

Image credits: Kyle Cassidy

Gaiman has denied the allegations, calling previous claims consensual, while ongoing NDAs and communication with accusers have reportedly complicated the situation.

Despite stepping back from show-running projects like Good Omens, Gaiman has reportedly continued to work with Netflix and Amazon, which have yet to comment on the new accusations.

“Same story, different perversions,” a reader commented

Image credits: araneaparva

Image credits: Eddie1968K

Image credits: moyamcallister

Image credits: vernonfarquhar2

Image credits: MoniFunGirl

Image credits: dontcallmeraylo

Image credits: ApocalypseMM

Image credits: Bejewele_din_Fr

Image credits: MargaretsGhost1

Image credits: Jessy812James

Image credits: jacktronprime

Image credits: edm432

Image credits: anneliz29896482

Image credits: SimonSaysKnow

Image credits: ThatsWutSheZaid

Image credits: jessalanfields

Image credits: RavynSkye1