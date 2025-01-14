Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations
J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

J.K. Rowling slammed the literary community’s muted response to the growing number of sexual abuse allegations against Neil Gaiman, likening it to the early silence surrounding Harvey Weinstein

Trigger warning: sexual assault – Taking to her X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday (January 13), the Harry Potter author wrote: “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who’d never met, yet – as with Weinstein – tell remarkably similar stories.”

Highlights
  • J.K. Rowling criticized the quiet response to abuse claims against Neil Gaiman.
  • Allegations against Gaiman are said to echo patterns seen with Harvey Weinstein.
  • Gaiman is accused of non-consensual acts, NDAs, and financial settlements.

Harvey Weinstein is a former Hollywood producer infamous for his role in the #MeToo movement, as over 80 women accused him of sexual harassment, assault, and rape, leading to multiple convictions and a 39-year prison sentence.

Rowling’s post quickly went viral, amassing 1.4 million views and drawing hundreds of divided reactions.

    J.K. Rowling slammed the literary community

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    An X user commented: “Neil Gaiman? Damn it, I love his work.”

    A person wrote: “Innocent until proven guilty, then when he is … no mercy should be spared.

    “Using influence like that is just such a horrible thing to do because he is a celebrity. These people need some comeuppance!”

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Someone else penned: “I didn’t know about this. I’m horrified. One of my favorite authors. 

    “I’ve read (tried to read) a couple of the accounts available. He needs serious jail time.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “I wonder why the silence.”

    She called out the muted response to the growing number of sexual abuse allegations against Neil Gaiman

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Like Weinstein, Gaiman faces accusations not only of assaults on women but also of employing NDAs and financial settlements to silence his alleged victims. 

    Similarly, as seen with figures like Bill Cosby, Danny Masterson, and others recently held accountable for rape and assault, the accounts from unrelated women about Gaiman suggest a recurring pattern of behavior, Deadline reported on Monday.

    Rowling’s X post comes amid the publication of a New York magazine exposé detailed accounts from multiple women accusing Gaiman of abuse, some involving non-consensual acts during his time in New York and New Zealand.

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    The exposé features the accounts of Scarlett Pavlovich, a woman who met Gaiman when she was a 22-year-old drama student.

    Pavlovich first encountered 44-year-old Amanda Palmer by chance in Auckland and became enamored with her charisma and unconventional lifestyle. 

    Over time, Pavlovich formed a close but complex relationship with Palmer, assisting her with tasks and feeling drawn to her community while struggling financially and emotionally, according to the magazine.

    Like Harvey Weinstein, Gaiman faces accusations not only of assaults on women but also of employing NDAs

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    In November 2020, Pavlovich experienced a poignant sense of belonging at Palmer’s home, which filled a void in her life.

    Later, Palmer introduced Pavlovich to her estranged husband, Gaiman. On February 4, Pavlovich visited Gaiman, who was 61 years old at the time, at his home on Waiheke Island for a babysitting job arranged by Palmer.

    After dinner and awkward conversation, Gaiman suggested Pavlovich take a bath in the garden’s clawfoot tub to pass the time, a suggestion she reluctantly accepted, as per the outlet.

    While she bathed, Gaiman unexpectedly joined her naked, lit candles, and engaged in small talk before encouraging her to relax and “not ruin the moment,” stroking her feet despite her visible discomfort. 

    Pavlovich described the experience as one marked by a growing sense of “subtle terror,” according to the magazine.

    Pavlovich subsequently alleged that Gaiman subjected her to non-consensual sexual acts, ignored her protests, and made disturbing remarks during a traumatic encounter.

    Over 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault, and rape

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    After the alleged incident with the author, Pavlovich sought solace at Palmer’s vacant house, spending hours processing her distress and searching online for “#Metoo” accounts related to Gaiman but found only minor controversies.

    Gaiman’s groundbreaking DC comic series The Sandman has since raised eyebrows. 

    Moreover, the allegations echo unsettling parallels with the series’ story of Richard Madoc, a writer who exploits his muse. 

    This comes amid the publication of a New York magazine exposé detailed accounts from multiple women accusing Gaiman of abuse

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Gaiman has denied the allegations, calling previous claims consensual, while ongoing NDAs and communication with accusers have reportedly complicated the situation. 

    Despite stepping back from show-running projects like Good Omens, Gaiman has reportedly continued to work with Netflix and Amazon, which have yet to comment on the new accusations.

    “Same story, different perversions,” a reader commented

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Image credits: araneaparva

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Image credits: Eddie1968K

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Image credits: moyamcallister

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Image credits: vernonfarquhar2

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Image credits: MoniFunGirl

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Image credits: dontcallmeraylo

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    J.K. Rowling Speaks Out After Neil Gaiman Receives Multiple Abuse Allegations

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    sandraangulo avatar
    Sandra Angulo
    Sandra Angulo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here’s a free link to the full article from Vulture. It’s pretty bad so decide for yourself if you’d like to read it: https://archive.is/KGcpy

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just read the whole article. The comparison is quite apt.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
