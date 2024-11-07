Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Heather Ryan, a contestant on a recent Jeopardy! Episode, spoke out about a sexist clue that quickly faced backlash online.

The moment occurred when host Ken Jennings read the clue, “Men seldom make passes at…,” prompting a fellow contestant to correctly answer: “Girls who wear glasses.”

However, the iconic Dorothy Parker line didn’t sit well with some viewers of the October 28 episode.

Highlights
  • Jeopardy! contestant Heather Ryan spoke out about a sexist clue that quickly faced backlash online.
  • The clue made a reference to "girls who wear glasses," leading to an "uncomfortable" moment on the show.
  • “A little problematic, sorry, Heather,” host Ken Jennings said.
  • Heather broke her silence and emphasized that such clichés have no place in modern times.

A Jeopardy! contestant addressed the backlash over a sexist clue referencing “girls who wear glasses”

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”

Image credits: Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”

Image credits: Jeopardy!

The clue quickly struck a nerve, especially since Heather was wearing glasses herself.

Sensing the discomfort, the game show host quickly apologized to her for the “problematic” statement and moved on.

“A little problematic, sorry, Heather,” Ken said.

However, Heather had a few thoughts of her own on the matter.

Host Ken Jennings quickly apologized to Heather Ryan after realizing the awkwardness of the clue

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”

Image credits: Jeopardy!

“It is definitely an odd choice,” she told Binghamton University’s student-run newspaper, Pipe Dream, on November 6.

“I think it made everybody in the audience and on stage, and Ken Jennings too, a little uncomfortable. It was like, ‘Oh, that was unexpected,’” she continued.

She emphasized that such clichés have no place in modern times and also pointed out how the impact goes beyond the show.

Heather, a health program director from Binghamton, New York, said the clue was “definitely an odd choice”

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”

Image credits: Jeopardy!

“Unfortunately, there are still girls who are [in] middle school and they don’t want to wear their glasses and they’re losing out on their education,” she said. “So, I think it’s much better to be able to see than anything else.”

As for her suggestion for the show, she said: “Maybe we choose better rhyming phrases in 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the uncomfortable moment, Ryan spoke warmly about her overall experience on the long-running game show. She narrowly lost by just $1 and described the experience as “very fun.”

“Maybe we choose better rhyming phrases in 2024,” Heather suggested, addressing the “uncomfortable” moment

Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”

Image credits: Jeopardy!

“I had a great time,” she told the student-run newspaper. “Everybody there was very welcoming. It’s such a part of American culture that I definitely wanted to go on when I got the call for it.”

“It’s just a very special thing to play a small role in this big part,” she added. “It’s been running for 40 years, and so I got to play my part in it.”

The controversial clue about “girls who wear glasses” was addressed in an episode of the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast last week.

The contestant, who narrowly lost by $1, described her overall experience on the show as “very fun”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“I think many people out there thought the Jeopardy! writers wrote this, or thought this,” said Sarah Whitcomb Foss, the podcast host and the show’s producer.

“But in fact, Dorothy Parker wrote this, about 100 years ago, in a 1926 book,” she continued. “We were just simply filling in the category.”

Podcast co-host Buzzy Cohen chimed in, saying, “Can I tell you, someone ran up to me in a coffee shop and was like, ‘What was this going on with the glasses, making fun of the glasses?’ I was like ‘What are you talking about?’ Wild. We gotta read more.”

“And Ken in the moment was like, ‘Oh gosh, woah that’s harsh’ to Heather, because he was just being a host in the moment,” Sarah went on to say.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a question about an old quote. We can't change what happened in history by ignoring it, but the question setters these days do need perhaps to be a bit more sensitive. On the other hand, the host could have said that the view wasn't true, or made a joke out of it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lunashau avatar
Ash
Ash
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Dorothy Parker, but the writers have got to be more careful about this stuff.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a question about an old quote. We can't change what happened in history by ignoring it, but the question setters these days do need perhaps to be a bit more sensitive. On the other hand, the host could have said that the view wasn't true, or made a joke out of it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lunashau avatar
Ash
Ash
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Dorothy Parker, but the writers have got to be more careful about this stuff.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda